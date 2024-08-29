Wall Street Breakfast: Debt Relief

Debt relief

It's one of the speediest and largest sovereign debt restructurings in recent times. As Ukraine launches the next counter-offensive against Russia, the country has worked out a new deal that will result in relief for its more than $20B in international bonds. "This is an important step on Ukraine's path to restoring long-term economic stability and will enable our swifter re-entry to international markets once the security situation improves," according to Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.



Backdrop: The last time Ukraine restructured its sovereign debt was in 2015, which came shortly after Russia's annexation of Crimea. Following a full-scale invasion in early 2022, bondholders granted a two-year suspension on payments, but it has not been enough as the attacks continue on cities and infrastructure. Expenses have not only ballooned for financing Ukrainian defense, triggering broader discussions in recent months about a potential haircut and other support mechanisms.



This time around, bondholders agreed to accept nominal losses of 37% on their holdings, relinquishing $8.7B of claims. The agreement also lowers interest rates and postpones due dates for bonds, which Ukraine forecasts will save its economy $11.4B over the next three years. Elsewhere, the IMF is scheduled to meet Ukrainian officials next week to decide on loan disbursements tied to its budget outlook, while GDP warrants with other debt holders are likely to be renegotiated.



Outlook: Ukraine has raised a total of $90B to fund its war effort since 2022, but is looking for more financial help as it faces a budget deficit of $43B in 2024 and $35B in 2025. The U.S. has been one of the nation's biggest contributors over the past two years, allocating $175B in support for the country. Of the total amount approved by Congress, $117.4B has gone towards military, security and weapons assistance, with the remaining $57.4B earmarked for budgetary funding, economic assistance, and humanitarian aid.

Nvidia recap

You called it. Trading following Nvidia's (NVDA) results was a wildcard! The stock slumped 7% AH to $116.95/share on Wednesday despite the AI darling's impressive results and guidance, along with a $50B buyback. Nvidia has since pared the big losses and is now only down 2% in the premarket session. Who knows if things can even turn positive once the analyst notes begin to pour in, with Hunter Wolf Research already reiterating a "Strong Buy" rating following the latest numbers. SA Investing Group Leader Victor Dergunov also commented that Nvidia's earnings were "excellent," but the market likely wanted more. (544 comments)

Super crash

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) plunged 19% on Wednesday after disclosing that it would not be able to file its annual 10-K report on time. "Additional time is needed for management to complete its assessment of the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting." The update came a day after Hindenburg Research's new short report claimed evidence of accounting manipulation. SA's Alpha Picks Service, which has recommended Super Micro to investors, also weighed in on the news, while things are getting heated in the comments section. (476 comments)

DEI backlash

Ford (F) is the latest company to scale back its diversity, equity and inclusion program, joining several other U.S. firms who have revised their policies amid increasing pressure and online criticism. The automaker will no longer participate in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, while it has refocused employee resource groups and is shifting some of its corporate sponsorships. Activist and political commentator Robby Starbuck claimed credit for pushing many companies to modify or eliminate their DEI initiatives, with Lowe's (LOW) revealing a policy shift earlier this week. (50 comments)