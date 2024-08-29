Apple: Unsaturated Market, Improving Business Quality And AI-Growth Catalysts

Aug. 29, 2024 8:07 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock, AAPL:CA Stock
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
4.11K Followers

Summary

  • Apple's structural increase in service revenue, driven by market penetration, customer loyalty, and pricing growth, enhances business quality and justifies a premium valuation.
  • Staggered release of Apple Intelligence AI features will boost marketing engagement and open up capex-light AI monetization opportunities.
  • Relative technical analysis vs the S&P500 indicates room for AAPL stock outperformance relative to the S&P500 as there is still room to go before monthly resistance is hit.
  • The last 2 iPhone Series have seen greater adoption of the lower-end Mini models, which have coincided with weak consumer sentiment. This is a key risk monitorable for future models.

Two women in fashionable sports clothes relaxing after training, taking selfie for social media with mobile phone. Healthy sporty lifestyle concept.

NeonShot/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I briefly mentioned my bullish stance on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a couple of months ago in my last article on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

In this initiating coverage of Apple, I will share my bullish thesis:

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
4.11K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.My son's Seeking Alpha account is VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News