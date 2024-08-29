Backiris/iStock via Getty Images

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) may be richly valued compared to peers, but it is fairly valued based on historical sentiment for its stock independently. It also has a strong market position in OLED with its advanced blue PHOLED technology. While there are growing threats from new, alternative technologies, Universal Display Corporation is still integral to display engineering, and key industry players rely on it for its technological superiority. I estimate that its market cap could increase by 25% or more in 12 to 18 months based on the Wall Street outlook for its FY25 and FY26 growth and my valuation multiple assessment and estimate.

Company Profile, PHOLED Vs. OLED, & Blue PHOLED Growth Driver

Universal Display Corporation, also known as UDC, specializes in the development and commercialization of phosphorescent OLED ('PHOLED') technologies. These are used in a wide range of applications, including displays for smartphones, tablets, televisions, and lighting panels. Arguably, its most significant innovation is the UniversalPHOLED technology, which provides high efficiency and long-lasting performance for OLED displays and lighting. This technology is used by major manufacturers like Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and LG in their OLED products.

Despite supplying Samsung and LG, UDC also competes with the companies in the broader OLED market, as Samsung and LG also develop their own OLED technologies and materials, which they use in their products alongside UDC's PHOLED technology. Particularly competitive OLED products are produced by subsidiaries Samsung SDI and LG Chem. UDC has a key competitive advantage and differentiator in PHOLED. However, additionally, it competes against alternative display technologies like LCDs and emerging technologies like MicroLEDs.

UDC is well-positioned as it is developing next-generation OLED emitters, particularly blue PHOLEDs, which is arguably its most critical growth driver at present. Blue PHOLEDS complete the RGB color spectrum in OLED displays and significantly enhance the efficiency and lifespan of these displays. Successful development of blue PHOLEDs could increase device battery life by up to 30% and reduce power consumption, making OLEDs more competitive against emerging technologies like MicroLEDs.

Combined Financial, Valuation & Peer Analysis

Universal Display Corporation is currently selling at around a 50% discount from its PE and PS ratios from 5 years ago. However, this is to be expected because its forward revenue growth is only 7%, compared to 17.5% as a 5-year average. Additionally, its forward diluted EPS growth is only 7.9% compared to 24% as its 5-year average.

Data by YCharts

For a peer analysis, three of its most critical close competitors are LG Display (LPL), Coherent Corp. (COHR), and Applied Materials (AMAT).

LG Display LG Display is one of the largest manufacturers of OLED panels globally. They are a direct competitor to UDC in terms of end products utilizing OLED technology. Coherent Corp Coherent is heavily involved in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, which are essential for OLED and other advanced display technologies. Their work in laser and photonics makes them crucial in manufacturing processes and materials, integral to the OLED supply chain. Applied Materials Applied Materials provides critical equipment and materials for producing OLEDs and other advanced displays. Their influence on the production side makes them a strong competitor to UDC. Click to enlarge

Data by YCharts

Applied Materials is the outlier here, with a significantly higher market capitalization because it operates at a much broader scale and in a wider range of industries. UDC and Applied Materials overlap, as Applied Materials plays a critical role in the equipment and processes that manufacture OLED ('PHOLED') displays. Applied Materials' broad client base and influence in the semiconductor industry means that they can significantly impact the adoption and success of UDC's materials and technologies.

OLED LPL COHR AMAT Forward PS Ratio 13.71 0.21 2.24 5.97 Forward Revenue Growth Rate 7.04% -1.81% 5.63% 5.58% Click to enlarge

Based on the above table, it is clear that OLED has a higher PS ratio than its peers because it is expected to deliver higher growth. However, its forward PS ratio is arguably too high, considering its forward revenue growth is only 7% versus AMAT's 5.6%, but OLED's forward PS ratio is over double that of AMAT.

That being said, future revenue growth for FY25 is strong, and for FY26, it is expected to be much higher by the 4 analysts covering the stock. There is an indicated 24.72% YoY growth for FY26, which means that buying at the present valuation could generate alpha, especially as its PS ratio is currently 10.83% less than its 5-year average. If one is to assess OLED independently of its peers, it looks more reasonably valued. I believe moving into FY26, sentiment for the stock will be sustained and could increase, providing valuation expansion amid increasing growth rates.

To be conservative, I believe that OLED could trade at a PS ratio of 15 in FY25 in anticipation of FY26. If it achieves the full-year revenue estimate of $756.2M in December 2025, this means it would have a market cap of $11.34B. This indicates a potential 27% price growth in 12 to 18 months.

Risk Analysis

UDC, while competitive with strong growth drivers in blue PHOLED, also faces significant medium-term risks related to technological obsolescence that it needs to mitigate. QD-OLED is a hybrid display technology that combines the self-emissive properties of OLED with the enhanced brightness and color accuracy of quantum dots. This emerging technology could compete with UDC's OLED offerings, as QD-OLED displays can achieve higher brightness, enhanced color accuracy, and potential cost reductions. QD-OLED is being introduced by Samsung and Sony (SONY). This threat is in conjunction with MicroLED technology, which I mentioned in my operational analysis above.

Also, Samsung and LG Display are among the primary sources of UDC's revenue, and its financial health is relatively dependent on concentrated sources of clients. Its revenue is, therefore, contingent on the renewal of licensing agreements with its key customers. Furthermore, a concentrated customer base gives significant bargaining power to its key clients, potentially squeezing UDC's profit margins, especially during recessionary periods when companies may be looking to cut budgets or negotiate for better terms.

Conclusion

In my opinion, UDC is a Buy right now because its valuation is likely fair if the company is assessed independently on historical sentiment rather than compared to peers. I am bullish about its growth prospects in 2026, and I think it has a strong market position with blue PHOLED, even though there are growing competitive threats from alternative advanced products. I estimate that the stock could trade at a PS ratio of 15 in FY25 and reach a market cap of $11.34B, indicating a 27% price growth in 12 to 18 months.