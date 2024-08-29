Universal Display Corporation's Blue PHOLED Makes It A Buy

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
1.69K Followers

Summary

  • Universal Display Corporation specializes in PHOLED technology, supplying major manufacturers like Samsung and LG, while also competing with them and other emerging display technologies.
  • UDC's development of blue PHOLEDs is a critical growth driver, enhancing OLED efficiency and lifespan, and potentially increasing device battery life by up to 30%.
  • Based on my valuation analysis, UDC's future revenue growth, especially for FY26, suggests potential for significant market cap growth, with a possible 27% increase in 12-18 months.
  • UDC faces medium-term risks from emerging technologies like QD-OLED and MicroLED, which could challenge its market position and technological relevance.

Macro photography of a colorful OLED display.

Backiris/iStock via Getty Images

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) may be richly valued compared to peers, but it is fairly valued based on historical sentiment for its stock independently. It also has a strong market position in OLED with its advanced

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
1.69K Followers
Oliver Rodzianko is a financial analyst specializing in the technology sector, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, software, and renewable energy. He has earned a strong reputation on Seeking Alpha, where he has built a substantial following and consistently features in the platform's "Must Reads." His expertise is also recognized on GuruFocus, which often syndicates his work to Forbes, enhancing his visibility and influence in the financial community. Additionally, Oliver occasionally writes for The Motley Fool UK. Oliver's research experience is comprehensive, encompassing equity research on public companies through a blend of traditional fundamental analysis and advanced proprietary data tools. His investment philosophy centers on GARP principles, with an increasing focus on value investing in small-cap and micro-cap companies. He actively manages a private investment portfolio, prioritizing high-quality, undervalued businesses with sustainable growth potential and ethical practices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OLED Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OLED

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OLED
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News