Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Review
Index Performance
2Q24
YTD
S&P 500 Index
4.28%
15.29%
Russell 1000® Index
3.57%
14.24%
Russell 2000® Index
-3.28%
1.73%
Russell 3000® Growth Index
7.80%
19.90%
Russell 3000® Value Index
-2.25%
6.18%
MSCI ACWI Index
2.87%
11.30%
MSCI ACWI Ex-US Index
0.96%
5.69%
MSCI EAFE Index
-0.42%
5.34%
Source: Factset. As of 06/30/2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator or guarantee of future results. Due to market volatility, the market may not perform in a similar manner in the future. Indexes are unmanaged, do not reflect the deduction of fees or expenses, and are not available for direct investment. The index data provided is not representative of any Lord Abbett product.
- U.S. equity markets broadly rallied in the second quarter, with the S&P 500 up 4.28%. Small cap stocks1 lagged over the period, returning -3.28%. The soft-landing narrative gained traction in the quarter as continued disinflation was accompanied by some signs of a gradual economic slowdown. There was increasing attention on the health of the consumer given weaker retail sales reports and numerous corporate updates about the challenges of an uncertain macro environment. The softer economic data also led to some market repricing toward a more dovish U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) outlook, with markets now pricing in a 67% chance of a September rate cut as of the end of the quarter.2
Portfolio Review
- The Fund returned 0.99%, reflecting performance at the net asset value (NAV) of Class I shares with all distributions reinvested for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, outperforming the -2.92% return of the Fund's benchmark, the Russell 2000® Growth Index3.
- Security selection within the Consumer Discretionary sector was a primary contributor to relative performance over the period. Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) (2.7%), a fast casual restaurant chain, rose in response to the company delivering a quarterly earnings report that beat expectations. Management once again lifted its annual same-restaurant sales growth outlook and noted that they expect to open 50 to 54 net new restaurants in 2024, up from its February outlook of 48 to 52 net openings.
- Security selection within the Information Technology sector also contributed to relative performance. Shares of Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) (2.0%), a manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment, rose following a top- and bottom-line quarterly earnings beat. Management also raised forward revenue guidance.
- Conversely, within the Industrials sector, shares of Saia, Inc. (SAIA) (1.0%), a less-than-truckload trucking company, fell in response to the company reporting an unexpected miss in top-line earnings that followed a string of material earnings beats - marking a negative inflection point. Notably, management said that winter weather impacted operations.
- Within the Health Care sector, shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) (0.3%), a medical device company which develops solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, fell amid price concerns that were confirmed by recent data which showed that the total addressable market of their sleep apnea device could be impacted by GLP-1 weight loss drugs. We subsequently exited the position due to a deterioration in operating and price momentum.
The portfolio weights shown in parenthesis are based on the average portfolio weight during the quarter for each security.
Strategy Positioning & Outlook
- Our view is that pressure on stock market valuations from the post-pandemic inflation surge and the Fed's aggressive tightening is nearing an end, removing a major headwind for innovation stocks. While the decline in inflation has not been linear, several indicators suggest a continued downward bias. The remaining exception is a strong labor market, which has mixed implications as higher real wages support consumer spending and a soft landing, while higher service prices should keep the Fed vigilant. Against this backdrop, we see stable economic growth and a low probability of a severe recession.
- Thus far in 2024, unique areas of the U.S. economy are seeing differentiated growth and operating momentum relative to the broader market, creating a large dispersion in stock performance. The "Magnificent 7" from 2023 has given way to a broader set of secular winners across and within industries. We continue to focus on these companies, as we believe their expanding markets, combined with market-share gains, pricing power, and efficiency-driven margin expansion, support above-average revenue and earnings growth despite a modestly mixed and evolving global macro backdrop. We are optimistic that smaller capitalized stocks can begin to outperform after a long period of underperformance, as we are seeing a number of companies exhibiting strong fundamentals.
- We are currently finding ample opportunities across the market cap spectrum in many of our favorite areas as they appear ready to re-accelerate their growth. These include, but are not limited to, the emergence of generative artificial intelligence, revolutionary advances in medical treatments, an industrial infrastructure reinvestment cycle driven by datacenter, electric grid, and supply chain reshoring, and a continuation of innovation in our consumer society.
Top 10 Fund Positions
Company
Sector
Weight (%)
Cava Group, Inc.
Consumer Discretionary
2.7
Camtek Ltd.
Information Technology
2.6
Wingstop, Inc. (WING)
Consumer Discretionary
2.6
Onto Innovation, Inc. (ONTO)
Information Technology
2.4
RxSight, Inc. (RXST)
Health Care
2.3
AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)
Industrials
2.3
Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT)
Consumer Staples
2.2
CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)
Information Technology
2.1
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)
Industrials
2.0
Natera, Inc. (NTRA)
Health Care
2.0
Portfolio Breakdown as of 06/30/2024. Source: Lord Abbett. Absolute weight is based on percentage of the Fund. Holdings are included for informational purposes only and are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Please refer to Welcome | Lord, Abbett & Co LLC | Lord Abbett for a complete list of holdings of the Fund, including the securities discussed above, to the extent they are held by the Fund.
Performance as of 06/30/2024
2Q24
YTD
1 Year
3 Years
5 Years
10 Years
Net Asset Value - Class I
0.99%
13.81%
11.92%
-9.68%
5.00%
8.28%
Russell 2000® Growth Index
-2.92
4.44
11.20
-5.00
6.17
7.42
Morningstar Small Growth Funds Average4
-2.51
4.91
11.22
-4.57
7.51
8.53
|Expense Ratio: 0.67%
Footnotes
[1] As represented by the Russell 2000® Index as of 6/30/24.
[2] Factset
[3] The Russell 2000® Growth Index measures the performance of those Russell 2000 companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. Indexes are unmanaged, do not reflect the deduction of fees or expenses, and are not available for direct investment.
[4] Morningstar Small Growth Funds Average is based on a universe of funds with similar investment objectives as the Fund. Peer group averages are based on all share classes in the category, and include the reinvested dividend and capital gains, if any, and exclude sales charges.
Performance data quoted reflect past performance and are no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance quoted. The investment return and principal value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate so that shares, on any given day or when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. You can obtain performance data current to the most recent month end by calling Lord Abbett at (888) 522-2388 or referring to our website at Welcome | Lord, Abbett & Co LLC | Lord Abbett.
A Note about Risk: The value of investments in equity securities will fluctuate in response to general economic conditions and to changes in the prospects of particular companies, including market, liquidity, currency, and political risks. Small cap company stocks tend to be more volatile and may be less liquid than other types of stocks. Small cap companies may also have more limited product lines, markets, or financial resources and typically experience a higher risk of failure than large cap companies. Investments in growth companies can be more sensitive to the company's earnings and more volatile than the stock market in general. The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its securities, which may result in increased transaction fees, reduced investment performance, and higher taxes. These factors can adversely affect Fund performance.
The Fund's portfolio is actively managed and is subject to change.
For informational purposes only, the specific investments shown represent only the top contributors and detractors for the relevant performance time period. The selection criteria used to determine the top contributors and detractors remains the same across performance measurement periods.
The views and information discussed in this commentary are as of June 30, 2024, are subject to change, and may not reflect the views of the firm as a whole. The views expressed in market commentaries are at a specific point in time, are opinions only, and should not be relied upon as a forecast, research, or investment advice regarding a particular investment or the markets in general.
The information provided is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information about Lord Abbett's products and services and to otherwise provide general investment education. None of the information provided should be regarded as a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action as neither Lord Abbett nor its affiliates are undertaking to provide impartial investment advice, act as an impartial adviser, or give advice in a fiduciary capacity. If you are an individual retirement investor, contact your financial advisor or other fiduciary about whether any given investment idea, strategy, product or service may be appropriate for your circumstances.
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Lord Abbett Funds. This and other important information is contained in the fund's summary prospectus and/or prospectus. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus on any Lord Abbett mutual fund, contact your investment professional, Lord Abbett Distributor LLC at (888) 522-2388 or visit us at Welcome | Lord, Abbett & Co LLC | Lord Abbett. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
