libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock has risen nearly 12% since my rating upgrade to "hold" in May, following their Q1 results. Remember that Rhythm is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that markets Imcivree, its lead asset, to treat obesity caused by rare genetic disorders such as POMC, PCSK1, or LEPR deficiencies. Their Q1 revenue increased marginally, reaching $25.97 million. However, I was most interested in Imcivree's potential in hypothalamic obesity [HO], which is currently undergoing a Phase 3 trial.

Exp. Date Milestone Details December 26, 2024 FDA sNDA Target Action Date for Imcivree (Younger Patients) The FDA's decision on a supplemental NDA for Imcivree targeting younger patients could expand its use in pediatric populations. H2 2024 - H1 2025 Phase 3 EMANATE Trial Results Results from this trial will determine Imcivree's efficacy in heterozygous mutations, potentially broadening its indication. H1 2025 Phase 3 Hypothalamic Obesity Data Key data readout for Imcivree in treating hypothalamic obesity. Successful results could significantly expand the drug's market potential. Ongoing 2024-2025 LB54640 Development Progress Further updates on LB54640, acquired earlier this year, targeting leptin receptor deficiency and proopiomelanocortin deficiency. Ongoing Commercialization Updates Updates on sales and market penetration efforts for Imcivree, especially in newly approved indications and regions. Click to enlarge

Rhythm's Imcivree: Poised to Address Hypothalamic Obesity with Blockbuster Potential

In Q2, net revenue from Imcivree was $29.1 million.

Rhythm

R&D and SG&A expenses were $30.2 million and $36.4 million, respectively. The net loss for Q2 was $33.6 million.

Rhythm's upcoming sNDA target date is based off of a one-year, open-label Phase 3 trial among 12 patients ages 2 to 6 with obesity caused by a variety of rare genetic disorders. Unsurprisingly, Imcivree caused an 18.4% mean reduction in BMI, and its safety profile was consistent with past trials. An approval here would provide a slight increase in total addressable market for Imcivree, so I don't see this milestone as a major event.

The Phase 3 trial in HO will include 120 patients, with topline data expected in 1H 2025. HO is a rare syndrome, often caused by tumors or trauma to the hypothalamus. There is no specific treatment available for this condition. Gastric bypass surgery is an option but seldom utilized as it is a last resort. Although "new drugs are on the horizon," Rhythm's MC4R agonist, Imcivree, appears to make the most sense for HO. In a Phase 2 study in HO, 16/18 patients met the primary endpoint (p<0.0001) of "proportion of patients reaching ≥5% BMI reduction from baseline at Week 16." The mean percentage change in BMI was -14.9% "in all patients adhering to treatment administration (n=17)." The safety profile included the usual skin hyperpigmentation and GI disturbances.

Interestingly, a GLP-1 drug was tested in a Phase 3 clinical trial for HO. Exenatide (sold under the brand name Byetta for type 2 diabetes) did not achieve its primary endpoint vs. placebo (% change in BMI), but it did improve waist circumference and total body fat mass. This highlights the difficulty in achieving success in HO. If Rhythm is to succeed in the upcoming Phase 3 trial, this may serve as a barrier to other anti-obesity drugs. Rhythm's Phase 3 study (NCT05774756) will assess % change in BMI over 60 weeks relative to placebo.

HO is often underdiagnosed due to its nature (people normally don't think of a brain tumor when someone is overeating and gaining weight). Rhythm has estimated between 5,000 and 10,000 patients. To be conservative, I will use the lower end of that range within my DCF analysis. Based on historical data for endocrine indications (rare disease), Imcivree has ~60% chance of achieving FDA approval.

Author Author

The final calculation assumes linear growth in market share (1.0 market share * 0.6 penetration rate) until the peak sales year, consistent drug pricing, specified probabilities of success, fixed COGS and operating expense percentages, and a defined discount rate to calculate the present value of future cash flows. The final risk-adjusted net present value ($1.695 billion) is the sum of all discounted profits from the market entry year until 2037.

Author

If Phase 3 proves successful, the risk-adjusted NPV increases to $2.439 billion. If the drug is approved, it increases to $2.8 billion. Indeed, HO appears to be key to Imcivree's ability to achieve blockbuster status.

Author

Financial Health

As of June 30, Rhythm reported $161.669 million in cash and cash equivalents and $157.461 million in short-term investments. Total current assets were $357.366 million, while total current liabilities were just $54.722 million. Rhythm does owe $108.372 in "deferred royalty obligation."

As the company is not profitable, I will now estimate for cash runway. In the last six months, Rhythm used $69.819 million in operating activities (cash flow). This implies a monthly cash burn of approximately $11.6 million. If we divide their cash and short-term investments by this figure, it implies a cash runway of just over two years.

Rhythm has provided their own forward-looking cash runway estimate, projecting that their "cash on-hand" is "expected to support planned operations into 2026."

Note: Cash runway and burn estimates are based on historical data and my analysis and should be viewed as estimates only. The term “cash burn” can encompass various factors beyond cash flow, making these estimates somewhat subjective. If companies provide forward-looking estimates in their earnings releases, I will include them to supplement my analysis.

RYTM Stock: Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

I believe RYTM is appropriately valued at $2.9 billion in market capitalization, with significant upside potential if HO data is positive next year. As previously discussed, the Phase 3 EMANATE trial results could significantly broaden Imcivree's label, though patients with heterozygous mutations typically have milder conditions that may not require an expensive treatment like Imcivree. So, this is still a story about HO.

Author

The risk/reward analysis for RYTM has not changed significantly since my last update, but I am more interested in its potential, particularly in a barbell portfolio. As a result, I believe RYTM is a speculative "buy" ahead of pivotal HO data.

There are risks to my "buy" recommendation. Most importantly, a Phase 3 failure in HO, which is plausible, could result in a significant and unexpected drop in Rhythm's stock. Based on HO's current risk-adjusted net present value, I believe the drop could be up to 50%. In this regard, RYTM is a risky investment. Furthermore, if Imcivree experiences any safety issues (particularly post-market), its appeal may be significantly reduced, or it may be removed from the market entirely. I may have underestimated the competitive landscape. Moreover, prevalence estimates for these rare diseases may be inaccurate and lower than expected, impacting Imcivree revenues. Finally, if any other prospects besides HO prove ineffective, Rhythm's stock may fall. As always, investors can mitigate idiosyncratic risks by diversifying their portfolios.