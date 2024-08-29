Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Overview

The last time I covered Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), the French Pharma giant, was ahead of its Q3 2023 earnings, in a post titled "Expect Positive Results, But No Share Price Spike".

Although I gave Sanofi stock a "Hold" recommendation - a call which has proven accurate, given shares have risen in value by ~8% in the intervening period, versus a ~25% gain for the S&P 500 (SPX) - my call on a positive earnings readout proved to be well wide of the mark. Sanofi's Q323 earnings triggered a major stock sell-off - from $54.5 per share, to a low of $43 - a fall of >20%.

While revenues of $13.4bn and earnings per share ("EPS") of $2.13 were an improvement on the prior year's quarter, and broadly met analyst's expectations, Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson chose this time to unveil the latest chapter of his long-term, "play-to-win" strategy, dropping a bombshell by commenting on the Q323 earnings call:

This morning, we're also announcing an important next step in our journey, our intention to separate the Sanofi consumer healthcare business at the earliest in Q4 2024, through the creation of a publicly listed entity headquartered here in Paris. This milestone is a win-win. It allows Sanofi to become a pure play by a pharma Company.

For good measure, the CEO also provided some fairly downbeat guidance for 2024, suggesting there would be a "low single digit" decline in EPS.

Analysts were nonplussed, but in fairness to CEO Hudson, the share price recovered rapidly, reaching a value of >$50 in January 2024, before falling again as the company reported a net loss in Q4 of ~$(617m), versus income of ~$3.46bn in the prior year quarter, and reaffirming its guidance for a decline in EPS in 2024.

In early June, Sanofi stock was trading at ~$42 once again. However, shares then embarked on a strong bull run that has continued uninterrupted ever since, taking them to their highest ever value of $56 at the time of writing. Sanofi's market cap has risen to $142bn at the time of writing.

There are a few reasons for the surge in value - for example, the success of RNA-interference specialist drug developer Alnylam's Amvuttra, which met primary and secondary endpoints in its pivotal study in ATTR Cardiomyopathy. Analysts have suggested the drug has peak revenue expectations of nearly $4bn per annum, and Sanofi receives 15% - 30% tiered royalties on all sales.

The ongoing success of key drug Dupixent, which won an EU label expansion for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ("COPD") in early July, and earned ~$12bn of revenues in 2023, up nearly 30% year-on-year, is another.

Perhaps the biggest driver of gains is the Consumer Health spin-out. In late July, Sanofi apparently invited interested parties to submit bids for the division, with a host of names (according to Bloomberg) obliging, including Advent International, PAI Partners, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, with CVC Partners and Bain Capital rumoured to be contemplating bids.

The price expected to be paid for the business is thought to be ~$15bn - $20bn, nearly 15% of Sanofi's current market cap.

Finally, analysts responded to Q2 earnings, which I will break down in this next section, before attempting to look further ahead, and speculating about whether Sanofi's stunning recent bull run can continue across the longer term, and if so, what the value drivers may be.

Sanofi - Q2 2024 Earnings Review - By Product, Division

Total revenues in Q2 2024 reached $12.19bn, divided between $11.51bn of product revenues and $680m of "other revenues". As we can see below, the company's revenues and operating income have lacked impetus for some years, and appear to be meandering slightly.

GAAP EPS came to $0.95, down from $1.25 in the prior year quarter, and down slightly sequentially too. On the plus side, 2024 EPS guidance was raised to be stable at constant exchange rates ("CER"), an upgrade on prior guidance, "underpinned by accelerated delivery of Sanofi’s pipeline-driven transformation", according to Sanofi's earnings press release.

Sanofi markets and sells >30 major drug products, although only two drugs, Dupixent and the company's polio / pertussis shot, earned >$1bn in revenues in the first half of 2024. Dupixent, which earns the bulk of its sales in the atopic dermatitis and asthma markets, accounted for nearly 30% of all product revenues in 1H24, which could be a cause for concern, although its growth is unstoppable. Management is forecasting for ~$14.5bn in revenues in 2024.

Revenue growth from more recently launched Pharma products is buoyant, although these represent only ~6% of total revenues at present. Among this group, Beyfortus, an RSV vaccine, Tzield, a therapy for Type 1 diabetes, Sarclisa, a multiple myeloma ("MM") treatment, and Pompe Disease therapy Nexviazyme may have "blockbuster" (>$1bn revenues per annum) potential, and this collection of assets, at a rough estimate, may have close to $10bn of peak revenue potential.

Sanofi is a vaccine powerhouse, although Q2 performance saw revenues slip by 5% year-on-year to ~$1.2bn dollars. Adding to existing influenza, Polio / Pertussis, RSV and Meningitis / travel vaccines will be the COVID vaccine developed by Novavax (NVAX) - as I wrote in a recent note on Novavax:

By the terms of the deal, Sanofi made a $500m upfront payment to Novavax, with a further $700m potentially payable, based on achievement of certain "development, regulatory and launch milestones". Beginning in 2025, Sanofi says it will "book sales of Novavax’s adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine and will support certain R&D, regulatory, and commercial expenses", with Novavax eligible for "tiered double-digit percentage royalty payments on sales by Sanofi of COVID-19 vaccines and flu-COVID-19 combination vaccines".

Arguably, for a company focused on a "play to win" strategy, the deal for Novavax' vaccine is a bizarre one, given Novavax managed to badly fumble an opportunity to challenge the messenger-RNA COVID vaccines developed by Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE), managing to lose money as SpikeVax and Comirnaty drove revenues of >$100bn between 2020 - 2023.

Sanofi is hopeful however that it can use Novavax' technology to create a combo influenza / COVID vaccine, and market and sell its existing vaccine into an emergent, if uncertain market for private COVID jabs. Either way, vaccine revenues will increase significantly in Q3 and Q4 due to the fall vaccination season.

In Q2, Sanofi's "other medicines" division saw revenues slip by 2%, to ~$4.8bn, while newly named Opella - the Consumer Health division - drove 10% growth, revenues reaching ~$1.5bn, which is encouraging in terms of hiking the value of the division before it's spin-out.

While the lack of growth ex-Dupixent and ex-Opella may be a little concerning, Sanofi does continue to drive a healthy profit margin - ~25% by my calculation in Q2. This is about standard for the Big Pharma industry, which is highly profitable as a whole, and there is also a dividend yielding ~2.6% at the time of writing, which is a nice fillip for shareholders remaining patient while the "play-to-win" playbook is being executed.

Looking Ahead - Pipeline Assets May Reinforce Sanofi's Key Strengths - Solid Top Line Growth Promised

Sanofi reports that it secured three regulatory approvals in Q2 - Dupixent in COPD, Kevzara in idiopathic arthritis, and Altuviiio in hemophilia A - the latter approval was achieved by Sanofi's partner Sobi. Regulatory submissions made include Dupixent in adolescents with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, and urticaria, fitusiran in hemophilia A/B, and sarclisa in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.

Sanofi's pipeline (earnings presentation)

The above slide (taken from Sanofi's Q2 2024 earnings presentation) shows that there may be more approvals to come, in areas where Sanofi is already strong, such as rilzabrutinib - an oral therapy - and amlitelimab in asthma, and an IRAK-4 protein degrader in atopic dermatitis.

Any assets that can help bolster a division containing the mega-blockbuster Dupixent will be a welcome addition for Sanofi, although it should be noted that immunology markets, although lucrative, are highly competitive, with AbbVie (ABBV), Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) all marketing and selling assets earning billions of dollars - to name a few.

In terms of forward guidance, Sanofi has promised "double-digit CAGR, low double-digit CAGR rate" for Dupixent through to 2030, which by my calculations suggests an end of the decade peak revenues target of close to $25bn, a huge plus for the company, although the drug may face patent expiries from 2029, heavily impacting its future sales beyond that year.

I would anticipate that the company as a whole can grow revenues at a CAGR in the mid-to-higher single digits to 2030, presenting a reasonably attractive outlook for investors, albeit my figures are predicated upon most product and pipeline drugs being successful, which is not always the case for a Big Pharma firm.

Sanofi does not (to the best of my knowledge) have a GLP-1 agonist candidate to rival the likes of Novo Nordisk's (NVO) "miracle" weight loss drug Wegovy or Eli Lilly's (LLY) Zepbound, meaning the company looks set to miss out on what will likely become the biggest pharmaceutical market in history, but my conclusion would be there are more reasons for optimism that pessimism overall when we think about new product launches and pipeline assets.

In terms of 2025, management were a little coy on the earnings call with analysts when discussing guidance - Chief Financial Officer François Roger did reiterate however that:

I'm in a position to fully confirm the fact that we have a very positive, the same positive outlook for ‘25 that we had before and even I mean it's gives us the good performance that we had in H1 gives us a further comfort on our expectation for 2025. What you can see as well is 2024 is actually the evident that the rebound is happening earlier than we thought so and just to help you a bit as well in terms of building blocks for 2025, we do expect to have a solid top line growth again

That ought to mean a substantial rise in EPS in 2025 and a hike in the top line will also be welcome. Arguably, the key question for Sanofi is whether the company can break the cycle of flat growth and profitability, which sometimes threatens to become one of steady growth, but then slips back towards underperformance - and thanks to Dupixent, I believe that may be achievable.

Concluding Thoughts - Dynamic Dupixent & Consumer Health Sale Means Sanofi Deserves A Higher Valuation

Sanofi will inevitably shrink in size when it successfully offloads Opella, but the market may welcome the spin-out as it seems to have celebrated fellow pharma giants Pfizer's (PFE) spin-out of Viatris (VTRS), Merck's (MRK) spinout of Organon (OGN), GSK's (GSK) spinout of Haleon (HLN) and Johnson & Johnson spinout of Kenvue (KVUE). Few Pharmas have a drug with growth potential as strong as Dupixent's in their stables - Novo and Lilly aside - and that will certainly help the CEO and his management team and their "Play-to-Win" strategy.

The supporting cast does not look too bad either, with several potential blockbuster assets already approved and making strong sales, although I have some reservations about a pipeline that lacks a little diversity.

Nevertheless, my feeling is there is plenty here to keep investors interested, and Sanofi stock on an upward trajectory - even if my last "hold" call appeared to be shockingly wrong at first, the share price recovered in time.

Sanofi stock has been fairly volatile in recent years and has had to bounce back from numerous setbacks - there is always the chance that the Consumer Health exit proves problematic and creates another market sell-off - or two - and that is why I'll stock with my "Hold" rating for now, in the expectations that there will be dips to buy going forward.

A $142bn market cap Pharma with a potential $25bn selling asset in its stable, with a decent set of supporting assets and driving high profit margins deserves to realise some upside, in my view, but timing is key - wait for the dip - perhaps it will arrive in Q3, just as it did last year.