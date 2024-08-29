Intel: The Turnaround Faces Massive Challenges

Aug. 29, 2024 8:57 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC) Stock
Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.74K Followers

Summary

  • My previous Sell rating for Intel has been spot on as Wall Street punishes the stock due to lack of a clear roadmap toward growth.
  • Intel has announced several changes including layoffs, dividend cuts, and capex reduction which might have a positive impact in the near term.
  • However, one of the biggest drawbacks for Intel has been the wrong long term strategy of trying to beat TSM with massive capex in high-cost regions.
  • The negative FCF for Intel is unlikely to change in the near term and Wall Street could overlook the progress made by the company in AI chips.
  • Intel is trading at a very low price but it will be quite a while before the management is able to turn the ship around.

Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock has not recovered from the shock of the recent earnings where it missed in both revenue and EPS estimates. In my previous article, I mentioned that Intel is a

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.74K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News