FedEx: Powerful Setup For Growth Investors

Aug. 29, 2024 9:00 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock
Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
14.15K Followers

Summary

  • FedEx remains a solid long-term investment. The setup is excellent.
  • The DRIVE initiative, including the One FedEx and Network 2.0 initiatives, are driving tangible cost reduction and efficiency.
  • FedEx's change management strategies and anticipated lower interest rates are likely to boost financial performance and stock prices.

FedEx box

-Oxford-

I last wrote about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) about a year ago. My investment thesis was bullish, and it remains so today.

I became constructive on FedEx common shares beginning January 2019. Since my first FDX article was published, the stock has

This article was written by

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
14.15K Followers
Individual investor focused upon a limited number of diversified stocks. Seeks stocks selling below fair value estimates; favors dividend growth and/or income. Advocates fundamental investment analysis, supplemented by the technical charts. Options strategies primarily employed to generate additional income or hedge risk. If interested, you may find out more about my investment philosophy in the I.S.S. (Investment Strategy Statement) found in my listing of published articles or via this link: Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola | Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FDX, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FDX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News