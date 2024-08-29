pchoui/iStock via Getty Images

Few companies performed as well as Winnebago coming out of the pandemic. Pent-up demand from consumers to travel coupled with government assistance and low-interest rates made for good business for the RV sector.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was a major beneficiary of this dynamic as the company posted three of its best years ever in fiscal years 2020, 2021, and 2022. Adjusted earnings-per-share went from $1.84 at the start of this period to $11.84 at the end.

Now, however, much of that demand has subsided. Along with higher interest rates and inflationary pressures, consumer appetites for large purchases have dwindled greatly.

The stock has underperformed as a result.

WGO Year-to-date Return (Seeking Alpha)

Shares are down more than 18% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 Index has returned more than 17% over that same period.

Despite this, Winnebago is trading with a multiple above what it normally has been assigned by the market. Deteriorating fundamentals combined with an expensive valuation make me believe that Winnebago is a strong sell today.

Takeaways from Recent Earnings Results

Winnebago reported results for the third quarter of FY 2024 on June 20th that showed weakness in nearly all aspects of its business. Revenue fell 12.7% to $786 million, which was $12 million below what the market had anticipated. Adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.13 was down substantially from $2.13 in the prior year. This was also $0.18 less than expected.

While the headline numbers were weak, there were some positives for the company. Revenue for the Towable RV segment improved 0.6% to $386.3 million due to gains in volume. Unfortunately, this came at the expense of lower selling prices, which negatively impacted margins. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 310 basis points to 10.9%. Less demand also caused the backlog to drop from $236 million last year to $153 million this quarter.

Motorhome RV sales fell 20% to $299 million. This decline was due to the combination of lower volumes and higher levels of discounts and allowances. This segment is seeing fewer units sold while also charging less for them, never the combination a business wants. As you might expect, this weighed on the adjusted EBITDA margin, which declined 270 basis points to 4.5%. The backlog was cut by more than half from $800 million last year to $355 million this year.

Revenue for the Marine segment declined almost 32% to $87.9 due to lower volumes and weaker product mix. Adjusted EBITDA fell 370 basis points to 9.7% while the backlog was down almost 58% to $62 million.

Results for the quarter largely showed that demand for the company’s products has fallen off a cliff. Each segment also saw a declining backlog as customers are clearly not rushing to make additional orders.

Even reducing prices in some areas has not corresponded with increased demand. This has applied pressure to margins. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 330 basis points to 7.4% while gross margin contracted 180 basis points to 15%.

Margin pressure has taken its toll on profitability. Analysts expected adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.14 for FY 2024, which would 34% decline from FY 2023.

The Stock is Wildly Overvalued

Shares of Winnebago are trading at 14.6 times expected earnings-per-share for fiscal year 2024. How does that compare to its peers and the stock’s own history?

WGO Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Compared to its own sector, Winnebago’s multiple appears reasonable and somewhat undervalued. Currently, the stock’s forward price-to-earnings ratio trades at a 7.4% discount to the sector median.

However, compared to its own history, Winnebago leaves much to be desired. Today’s valuation is almost 30% higher than the five-year average, making the stock wildly overvalued relative to its medium-term historical performance.

This is alarming for a number of reasons. First, overvalued names run the risk of a major market rerating if the fundamentals of the stock, sector, or economy at large turn even more negative.

This occurred during the worst of the Great Recession as consumers tightened their budgets, leaving little appetite from customers for $140,000+ discretionary purchases. As a result, earnings-per-share experienced a severe pullback during this period. Earnings-per-share fell from $1.32 in fiscal year 2007 to a loss of $2.71 in fiscal year 2009. It took until 2014 for Winnebago to top results for 2007 and until 2017 to establish a new earnings-per-share high. That would have been an extremely long time to hold a stock waiting for it to rebound and return to growth.

Second, purchasing a stock that has a lofty valuation can prove fruitful if the underlying growth of the company warrants it. Consider the “Magnificent 7”, where you will find most names trading well ahead of their sector median or historical valuations, but they are largely providing growth at a high rate.

Winnebago has no such benefit from strong fundamentals. The most recent quarter saw a nearly 13% decline in revenue. This was also slightly below already reduced estimates. Furthermore, the company’s top-line declined by 38% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, meaning that the depressed recent results come on the heels of an already sizeable downturn in the business.

In fairness to the company, Q3 of FY 2022 was the high water market for revenue, as pent-up demand exploded during this period. This quarter was just about the end of Winnebago's incredible three-year run as revenue more than doubled from $2.4 billion in FY 2020 to $5 billion in FY 2022. Even more impressive was that Winnebago was able to improve its margins during this period, resulting in net profit that more than tripled over those three years.

That type of performance would have earned most stocks a higher valuation, but this was not the case. Winnebago’s average price-to-earnings ratio was 27.0, 8.0, and 6.0 for FYs 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively.

Clearly, the market did not believe that the stock deserved a premium multiple even when its business was booming. Winnebago’s investment case has changed drastically since, as demand has dried up.

This makes the current valuation well ahead of what I would be willing to pay for the stock. I would need a significant discount to the five-year average, of say 5 to 6 times earnings per share, to even be remotely interested in owning shares of Winnebago.

Dividend Analysis

If there is a positive regarding Winnebago, it is the company’s dividend. Shares are currently yielding 2.3%, which is better than the 1.3% average yield for the S&P 500 index. This is also nearly three times the stock’s average yield of 0.8% over the last five years.

Normally, a company facing a greatly weakening business model could mean that a dividend cut might occur, but I believe that Winnebago’s dividend could be safe even in the face of the company’s recent performance.

Investors’ dividend total for FY 2024 was $1.24, which equates to a payout ratio of 30% using expected earnings-per-share for the year. This is higher than usual for Winnebago, but does not really scream danger zone.

In addition, the dividend is not sucking up all that much of free cash flow, even with weaker results. According to Yahoo Finance, Winnebago has distributed close to $36 million of dividends over the past twelve months while generating free cash flow of $192 million, giving the company a payout ratio of 19%. This compares unfavorably to a payout ratio of just 7% for the prior three years, though investors should remember that these were some of the best years in the company’s history.

Even so, the earnings-per-share and free cash flow payout ratios are very reasonable and likely mean that the dividend is safe for now.

What could be at risk is the dividend growth rate. Winnebago has only paid a dividend since 2015, but growth has been robust to the tune of 23% over the last five years.

Given that the business is seeing declines and the payout ratios are rising above where they have normally been, future dividend growth could be less than usual. The company did increase its dividend by almost 10% for the most recent payment, but this is already less than half of what the medium-term rate was. I would expect that would continue to be the case until the company sees a turnaround in its business.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

As with any call, my sell rating on Winnebago could turn out to be wrong.

Analysts that cover the company do expect that business will turn around in future years.

EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

While FY 2024 is projected to be an extremely weak year, analysts believe that growth should return relatively shortly. If analysts are correct, growth could be on the level of what the company experienced following the pandemic. Given the weakness in the business and the declining backlog, I don’t believe that demand is going to suddenly turnaround.

Another factor that could work in Winnebago’s favor is that interest rate cuts could be on the table as soon as this fall. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell said as much last week at the Fed’s annual summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Lower interest rates could act as a tailwind, as the cost of financing purchases would be lower over time. Of course, future cuts and the steepness of the cut have not yet been made public.

Still, I do not believe that sales will pick up dramatically just because interest rates decline. Most of Winnebago’s products have very high prices, ranging from the $140,000s to the mid-$200,000s. This is still a large discretionary item that is on par with buying a second home for most people. This severely restricts the potential customer pool, which could put a lid on any benefit from lower interest rates.

Final Thoughts

Winnebago was a market darling as the world emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, demand for products has cratered and the company has seen immense weakness in its business as consumers shy away from large ticket items.

Therefore, it is my belief that shares of Winnebago trade at an unreasonable valuation, earning the stock a strong sell rating.