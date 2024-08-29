Guido Mieth

Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM)(TSX:NGT:CA) got off to a horrible start this year, providing an ideal buying opportunity when the stock slumped on the dividend cut. The senior gold miner is now riding record gold prices to a 60% rally off the late February lows. My investment thesis is more Neutral on the gold producer after this rally with the valuation stretched.

Source: Finviz

Gold Rally

Newmont is the largest gold producer in the world, so the business is heavily dependent on the price of gold. The company has benefited greatly from gold prices surging to record prices, topping $2,500 an ounce recently.

Source: GoldPrice

The gold miner closed the Newcrest Mining acquisition around the start of the year, and gold prices have only soared this year. In no huge surprise, Newmont reported a Q2 where results surged beyond estimates with a strong $0.11 EPS beat.

Newmont greatly benefited from the higher gold prices, realizing a price of $2,347/oz in Q2. The gold miner reported strong cash flows due to selling gold far above the average realized price of only $2,090/oz in the prior quarter.

The company produced Q2 cash flows of $1.4 billion, with free cash flows of $594 million. As with most miners, Newmont continues to invest in building new mines or upgrading existing ones.

The good news is that Newmont has a strong tier 1 portfolio, allowing the company to drive towards 8.3 million GEOs in 2028, up from a 7.5 million oz in 2023. On the flip side, additional gold volumes hitting the market might contribute to lower prices, especially after the recent run to record prices. Not to mention, Newmont is disposing of non-core assets to raise $2 billion that offsets existing GEO mining at a 8.4 million oz GEO rate already.

Source: Newmont Q2'24 presentation

Newmont definitely will benefit greatly from the higher gold prices, with costs in the $1,200/oz range. The gold miner prints cash at the current gold prices.

High Flying

The biggest issue with the stock here is that Newmont is already richly priced after the recent rally back over $50. The consensus analyst estimates only have Newmont hitting a $3 EPS in 2024 and targets are now up at $3.74 for 2025.

Either way, Newmont already trades at 14x EPS targets for next year. The recent rally in gold isn't supportive of further major runs just because the Fed cuts interest rates.

Newmont earned $0.72 per share in Q2, with gold prices at already elevated realized prices. The company does plan to generate up to $300 million in additional cost synergies from the Newcrest merger, with an after-tax benefit in the range of $0.20 per share.

The market is forecasting a nearly $1 per share upside to the business in 2025 beyond the earnings run rate from Q2. The gold miner will need substantial upside from prices and production to reach this upside, with the synergies alone only getting the EPS target up to $3.

Newmont has a net debt balance of only $6.4 billion and has already started share buybacks, though the price isn't supportive of buying the stock here. The company has targeted $1 billion in share buybacks, but the money is coming from the $2 billion in divestitures, where the other $1 billion is assigned to repaying debt.

The company cut the dividend last year and now pays a $1 annual dividend with a yield of only 1.9%. Free cash flows are only running at a $2.4 billion annualized clip for a 40% payout ratio, suggesting the 1.9% yield is closer to tapped out.

The market wasn't fond of the shift to a fixed payout of only $0.25 per quarter with the flexibility for additional capital returns, such as via a share buyback. The buyback only made sense down at $30 with a preference for just repaying debt or paying a variable dividend at these higher prices.

The key here is that the higher gold prices will provide Newmont with additional earnings and cash flows to repay debt or pay a variable dividend. The big question is whether gold prices last at these elevated levels.

Newmont trades at 17x the EPS targets for 2024, which appear based on the Q2 EPS level and cost synergy boosts. The stock needs substantial upside from sustainable gold prices at $2,500+ with each additional $100/oz in gold prices providing $675 million in additional revenues without additional costs leading to about a $0.42 EPS boost.

Even with this EPS boost, the stock is too expensive.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the opportunity to buy Newmont was when the stock collapsed after the dividend cut. Now, the stock has soared due to the better results from higher gold prices. Investors should wait for a dip in Newmont and a cooling off of the recent gold rally before buying the stock.