Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Review
Fixed Income Market Review
|
Yields and Spreads
|
3/31/2024
|
6/30/2024
|
2 Year U.S. Treasury Yield
|
4.62%
|
4.72%
|
10 Year U.S. Treasury Yield
|
4.20%
|
4.37%
|
2-10 U.S. Treasury Yield Spread
|
-42
|
-35
|
Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Bond Index Spread (OAS)
|
90
|
94
|
ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Constrained Index Spread (OAS)
|
315
|
321
|
Returns
|
QTD (As of 6/30/24)
|
YTD (As of 6/30/24)
|
Bloomberg Aggregate Index Return
|
0.07%
|
-0.71%
|
Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Bond Index Return
|
-0.09%
|
-0.49%
|
Bloomberg U.S. CMBS Index Return
|
0.86%
|
3.10%
|
Bloomberg U.S. ABS Index Return
|
0.98%
|
1.66%
|
Bloomberg U.S. MBS Index Return
|
0.07%
|
-0.98%
|
ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Constrained Index Return
|
1.09%
|
2.60%
|
Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index
|
2.52%
|
4.51%
|
ICE BofA U.S. Convertible Index Return
|
-0.21%
|
2.12%
|Source: FactSet as of 6/30/2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator or guarantee of future results. Due to market volatility, the market may not perform in a similar manner in the future. Indexes are unmanaged, do not reflect the deduction of fees or expenses, and are not available for direct investment. The index data provided is not representative of any Lord Abbett product.
- Fixed income markets were mixed in the second quarter as market expectations for the number of interest rate cuts in 2024 were scaled back. U.S. Treasuries moved higher across the curve with the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury up 10 basis points (bps) to 4.72% and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury up 17 bps to 4.37%. The soft-landing narrative gained traction as continued disinflation was accompanied by some signs of gradual economic slowdown. There was increasing attention on the health of the consumer given weaker retail sales reports and numerous corporate updates about the challenges of an uncertain macro environment.1
- Over the quarter, short-term investment grade corporate2 and short-term commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)3 spreads were flat, while short-term asset-backed securities (ABS)4 widened by 2 bps.
Portfolio Review
- The Fund returned 1.31%, reflecting performance at the net asset value (NAV) of Class I shares with all distributions reinvested, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Fund's benchmark, the ICE BofA 1-3 Year U.S. Corporate Index5 returned 1.12% during the same period.
- Security selection within investment grade corporate bonds was the primary contributor to relative returns, mainly within the Financial and Energy sectors. Within Financials, we continue to favor money center banks in the U.S. and national champions in Europe, focusing on diversified financial institutions with business models less dependent on deposits and strong management teams. However, we decreased the portfolio's exposure within Financials over the quarter, taking profits on positions that have performed well and were trading at tight spreads.
- The portfolio's allocation to high yield corporate bonds had a positive impact on relative returns. While short high yield spreads widened over the quarter, the portfolio's holdings are focused on short average life, higher quality parts of the market that generally outperformed. We increased exposure to short-term high yield corporate bonds over the period given our expectations for strong nominal growth and positive real growth in the near term.
- An allocation Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLO) also contributed to relative returns given the asset classes' higher carry and some spread compression. The portfolio's CLO allocation is composed of highly rated securities with short average lives and low spread volatility.
- The portfolio's allocation to asset backed securities (ABS) led to a positive impact on relative performance. Higher-rated ABS was the portfolio's largest increase over the quarter given compelling relative value. Using investment grade corporates as a funding source, we've reallocated to higher quality ABS, where excess issuance has led to attractive risk-adjusted spreads, enabling the portfolio to move up in quality without sacrificing carry.
- The portfolio's allocation to commercial mortgage-backed securities also contributed to relative performance, as certain parts of the market have continued to recover from the pressures of the last few years. While we are comfortable with our commercial real estate portfolio and find compelling value within the asset class, we remain cautious and have continued to reduce the portfolio's exposure given the wide range of possible outcomes.
- The portfolio's rates positioning led to modest detraction over the quarter. This was the primary detractor from relative performance.
Outlook
- We believe the opportunity set for fixed income remains compelling as Treasury yields across the curve are near the highest levels of the past decade. Higher bond yields bring improved return expectations and a more attractive risk/reward dynamic for investors, as the higher starting yields can provide protection should rates continue to rise.
- We continue to be constructive on credit, both securitized and corporate, even if we do not see meaningful spread tightening from here. Strong fundamentals and elevated yields make investment-grade corporates a particularly attractive opportunity set. Corporate balance sheets remain healthy, and leverage continues to be manageable, as corporate America has acted prudently over the last few years. Revenues have held up over the last year and companies have shown the ability to pass along higher costs to maintain margins.
- While there have been signs of the consumer weakening and we are watchful of the impact from higher rates, lending standards have been conservative, and the U.S. consumer continues to show resilience. Real income levels continue to experience growth in 2024, unemployment remains at low levels, and consumer spending remains healthy. Given this backdrop, we believe high quality asset backed securities offer attractive relative value. While we find compelling value within commercial mortgage-backed securities, we remain cautious due to fundamental concerns, particularly in the office sub-sector to the many headwinds. Stress is likely to increase on more vulnerable properties, and we will continue to focus on high quality, liquid deals.
- We continue to embrace a balanced risk posture, focused on high risk-adjusted carry and segments of the market we believe will perform well in an environment in which inflation remains sticky and nominal growth continues to come in at healthy levels.
Sector Allocation as of 6/30/2024
Performance as of 6/30/2024
|
2Q24
|
1 Year
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
Net Asset Value
|
1.31%
|
5.97%
|
0.96%
|
1.79%
|
2.14%
|
ICE BofA 1-3 Year U.S. Corporate Index 5
|
1.12%
|
6.08%
|
1.02%
|
1.89%
|
1.98%
|
Morningstar Short-Term Bond Funds Average6
|
1.04%
|
5.72%
|
0.69%
|
1.58%
|
1.63%
|
Expense Ratios: 0.39%.
|
Footnotes
1 Factset as of 6/30/2024
2 As represented by the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-3 Y) Index as of 6/30/2024
3 As represented by the Bloomberg US CMBS Investment Grade (1-3.5 Y) Index as of 6/30/2024
4 As represented by the Bloomberg US ABS Composite (1-3 Y) Index as of 6/30/2024
5 The ICE BofA 1-3 year U.S. Corporate Index is an unmanaged index comprised of U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate debt securities publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market with between one and three year remaining to final maturity. Indexes are unmanaged, do not reflect the deduction of fees or expenses, and an investor cannot invest directly in an index.
6 Short-term bond portfolios within the Morningstar Short-Term Bond Category invest primarily in corporate and other investment-grade U.S. fixed-income issues and typically have durations of 1.0 to 3.5 years. These portfolios are attractive to fairly conservative investors, because they are less sensitive to interest rates than portfolios with longer durations. Morningstar calculates monthly breakpoints using the effective duration of the Morningstar Core Bond Index in determining duration assignment. Short-term is defined as 25% to 75% of the three-year average effective duration of the MCBI.
