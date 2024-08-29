Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Footnotes 1 Factset as of 6/30/2024 2 As represented by the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-3 Y) Index as of 6/30/2024 3 As represented by the Bloomberg US CMBS Investment Grade (1-3.5 Y) Index as of 6/30/2024 4 As represented by the Bloomberg US ABS Composite (1-3 Y) Index as of 6/30/2024 5 The ICE BofA 1-3 year U.S. Corporate Index is an unmanaged index comprised of U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate debt securities publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market with between one and three year remaining to final maturity. Indexes are unmanaged, do not reflect the deduction of fees or expenses, and an investor cannot invest directly in an index. 6 Short-term bond portfolios within the Morningstar Short-Term Bond Category invest primarily in corporate and other investment-grade U.S. fixed-income issues and typically have durations of 1.0 to 3.5 years. These portfolios are attractive to fairly conservative investors, because they are less sensitive to interest rates than portfolios with longer durations. Morningstar calculates monthly breakpoints using the effective duration of the Morningstar Core Bond Index in determining duration assignment. Short-term is defined as 25% to 75% of the three-year average effective duration of the MCBI. A Note about Risk: The Fund is subject to the general risks associated with investing in fixed income securities, including market, credit, liquidity, and interest rate risk. The value of an investment in the Fund will change as interest rates fluctuate in response to market movements. When interest rates rise, the prices of debt securities are likely to decline, and when interest rates fall, the prices of debt securities tend to rise. The Fund may invest in high yield, lower-rated debt securities, sometimes called junk bonds and may involve greater risks than higher rated debt securities. These securities carry increased risks of price volatility, illiquidity, and the possibility of default in the timely payment of interest and principal. The Fund may invest in foreign or emerging market securities, which may be adversely affected by economic, political, or regulatory factors and subject to currency volatility and greater liquidity risk. The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are subject to greater liquidity, leverage, and counterparty risk. These factors can affect Fund performance. The Fund's portfolio is actively managed and is subject to change. The credit quality of the securities in a portfolio are assigned by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), such as Standard & Poor's, Moody's, or Fitch, as an indication of an issuer's creditworthiness. Ratings range from 'AAA' (highest) to 'D' (lowest). Bonds rated 'BBB' or above are considered investment grade. Credit ratings 'BB' and below are lower-rated securities (junk bonds). High-yielding, non-investment-grade bonds (junk bonds) involve higher risks than investment-grade bonds. Adverse conditions may affect the issuer's ability to pay interest and principal on these securities. The performance table above is based on Class I shares. Average Annual Total Returns are based on changes in the net asset value and assume reinvestment of all distributions, and do not reflect deduction of any front-end sales charges which are not applicable for Class I shares. Returns for less than one year are not annualized. Bloomberg Index Information: Source: Bloomberg Index Services Limited. BLOOMBERG® is a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates (collectively "Bloomberg"). Bloomberg owns all proprietary rights in the Bloomberg Indices. Bloomberg does not approve or endorse this material, or guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information herein, or make any warranty, express or implied, as to the results to be obtained therefrom and, to the maximum extent allowed by law, shall not have any liability or responsibility for injury or damages arising in connection therewith. ICE BofA Index Information: ICE Data Indices, LLC ("ICE"), used with permission. ICE PERMITS USE OF THE ICE BofA INDICES AND RELATED DATA ON AN "AS IS" BASIS, MAKES NO WARRANTIES REGARDING SAME, DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE SUITABILITY, QUALITY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, AND/OR COMPLETENESS OF THE ICE BofA INDICES OR ANY DATA INCLUDED IN, RELATED TO, OR DERIVED THEREFROM, ASSUMES NO LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OF THE FOREGOING, AND DOES NOT SPONSOR, ENDORSE, OR RECOMMEND LORD ABBETT, OR ANY OF ITS PRODUCTS OR SERVICES. An asset-backed security (ABS) is a type of financial investment that is collateralized by an underlying pool of assets-usually ones that generate a cash flow from debt, such as loans, leases, credit card balances, or receivables. Mortgage-backed securities (MBS) are variations of asset-backed securities that are formed by pooling together mortgages exclusively. Commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) are fixed-income investment products that are backed by mortgages on commercial properties rather than residential real estate. A collateralized loan obligation (CLO) is a single security backed by a pool of debt. Collateralized loan obligations (CLO) are often backed by corporate loans with low credit ratings or loans taken out by private equity firms to conduct leveraged buyouts. The views and information discussed in this commentary are as of June 30th, 2024, are subject to change, and may not reflect the views of the firm as a whole. 