Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:QQQM) has gained enormous popularity in recent years, in spite of its relatively short lifespan of just a few years. The ETF tracks the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index, which in turn comprises of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on Nasdaq.

As it happens, having exposure to the largest technology companies listed on the exchange has been one of the most successful strategies in recent years for two reasons - extreme concentration within the equity market and a stimulative environment for high duration securities.

As a result, QQQM returned more than 60% over less than four years and outperformed the equal-weighted S&P 500 by almost 10%.

Data by YCharts

The graph above, however, highlights a very important aspect of holding the QQQM - it is prone to significant volatility and significant downside risk relative to the equal-weighted S&P 500. For example, just very recently in 2022 the former fell by a staggering 33% in just 12 months, while the latter declined by only 13%.

Data by YCharts

Below, I will focus on two main reasons why QQQM investors should not disregard 2022 as a one-off period and why I believe the ETF is likely to underperform the equal-weighted S&P 500 over the coming years.

Before we go into all that, we should also get an idea of just how popular the strategy of chasing momentum through large technology companies has become.

The daily volume of the QQQM has skyrocketed since the ETF's inception and although this could be considered normal for a new ETF, we should consider that even trading volume of the much older Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has increased by nearly 4% over the past few years while one of the largest ETFs based on the S&P 500 experienced a significant drop in daily volumes.

Data by YCharts

The Top 10 holdings of the QQQM are by far the most popular stocks within the equity market and the ETF is very concentrated with the top 10 stocks making-up more than 50% of the overall weight.

Seeking Alpha

Just this short-list of above covers the largest and well-established businesses in the most exciting sub-sectors within technology - everything from chips to data centers, software and social media. That is why it is reasonable for investors to expect sustained outperformance of the QQQM over the broader equity market, but the problem is that the equity market is forward-looking and future growth opportunities seem to be priced-in.

And while individual companies could continue to strive in terms of actual business performance, the stock market does not exist in a vacuum and just as we recently saw in 2022, investors are exposed to significant downside risks when the monetary environment turns out to not be as supportive as initially expected.

Stimulative environment

The topic of the extremely supportive monetary and fiscal environment has been covered extensively over the years and I wouldn't waste time to go through all of the implications of that here. I have covered this topic extensively over the years with my latest bullish thesis on low-risk assets relying heavily on the assumption of normalizing monetary conditions.

In a nutshell, monetary and fiscal decisions over the past decade or so provided a major tailwind for long-duration assets and in particular growth stocks. That is why valuations reached unsustainably high levels in 2021 and then they somehow cool-off following the market rout of 2022. As we see on the graph below, however, the Shiller P/E ratio is once again at levels that are considered unsustainable within the historical context.

Data by YCharts

Movements in the Shiller P/E ratio could also be linked to the 10 year - 3 month yield curve, which begun its inversion in early 2022 - shortly after the P/E ratio peaked.

FRED

Although this yield curve remains deeply into negative territory, the market is already pricing-in a significant drop in short-term rates, which depend on the upcoming decisions at the Federal Reserve.

FRED

As we could see on the graph below, the market prices-in a number of rate cuts in the upcoming months with the Federal Reserve Rate expected to reach the range of 3.0% to 3.25% by September of next year.

This dynamic, however, poses two major problems for the QQQM. Firstly, such aggressive rate cuts by the Fed would mean a significant deterioration of the economy and with that earnings of companies like Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Broadcom (AVGO), would come under significant pressure. Secondly, as we see from the extract below from December of last year, market expectations regarding future rates are very inaccurate. For example, back in December of 2023 the market was expecting the Federal Funds Rate to end 2024 in the range of 3.75% to 4.0%. At present, the most probable scenario is for a range of 4.25% to 4.5%.

cmegroup.com

Earnings Growth Under Threat

Yesterday, the second-largest holding within the QQQM - NVDA, reported its second quarter results and even though earnings and the outlook did not disappoint, the lofty valuation has so far caused the stock to plummet by nearly 7% in the after-hours.

Seeking Alpha

This highlights the huge risk that QQQM top holdings are exposed to due to their high expected earnings growth. Something that, as I mentioned above, could come under threat if the economy deteriorates and the Federal Reserve becomes more dovish.

On the graph below, we see the forward earnings per share growth for each of the Top 10 holdings of the QQQM. The average growth for the 9 companies (10 stocks due to Alphabet's (GOOGL) two separate listings) currently stands at 35% and without NVDA quickly falls to 15%.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Just by itself, this asymmetry creates significant risks for QQQM shareholders as returns could be heavily impacted by just one company. Moreover, most of these companies are valued based on the assumption that they will continue growing their earnings at double-digit rates which could turn out to be harder than anticipated.

At the moment, S&P 500 earnings growth is expected to be 11% in 2024 and to accelerate to above 14% in 2025 which are already very high estimates based on recent history.

insight.factset.com

These growth rates also seem to be mostly priced-in as the Shiller P/E ratio is once again near record-highs - the third highest value since the dot.com bubble and the unsustainable post-pandemic highs of 2021.

Data by YCharts

All these lofty valuations and optimistic expectations regarding future earnings also go against the state of the economy's leading indicators as measured by the Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI), which just recently experienced significant year-on-year declines.

Once we dissect the LEI, we see that it was financial components, such as stock prices and credit, which have provided a tailwind for the index. The non-financial components on the other hand continue to deteriorate, which increases the odds of an economic slowdown.

Conclusion

The passive investment strategy of holding the largest technology companies has been a highly successful one in recent years, but things are likely to change. As investors continue to pile-up in QQQM and other similar ETFs, risks continue to mount. On the one hand, we have the highly supportive monetary environment which has supported this area of the market for far too long, and on the other there's the risk to earnings within the context of extremely high valuations for some of QQQM's top holdings.