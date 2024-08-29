JamesBrey

Blue Owl Investors Hit By Interest Rate Headwinds

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) investors have endured a steep pullback since OBDC topped out in June 2024. Accordingly, OBDC declined over 15% (adjusted for dividends) toward its recent August 2024 lows. It marked one of the stock's most significant pullbacks over the past year as the market adjusts its expectations in a declining interest rate environment.

I urged investors to remain vested, indicating why OBDC is well-positioned for a higher-for-longer environment. However, recent developments suggest the Fed could turn increasingly dovish, as they reassessed the threat of a cooling labor market.

OBDC portfolio net interest margin % (OBDC filings)

As seen above, Blue Owl Capital's NIM peaked at the end of FY2023 and has declined further since then. A lower interest rate environment helps lower the cost of funds, potentially improving its spread. However, the double whammy of more intense competition among private credit providers and lower interest rates has markedly impacted OBDC's earnings visibility. Hence, I assess that the interest rate headwinds affecting the company might not be over, depending on how aggressively the Fed could lower its rates over the next year.

Notwithstanding the caution over OBDC's net investment income, its non-accruals rate remains relatively low at 1.4% of portfolio fair value. While there's a slight uptick attributed to the underperforming Pluralsight impact, it's a relatively small position at just 37 bps. Therefore, the overall impact on Blue Owl Capital's NAV per share hasn't been significant, although the market is likely worried about a potential further decline in the second half.

Blue Owl Capital posted an NAV per share of $15.36 in Q2, down from Q1's $15.47. Despite that, it still represents a 0.7% increase YoY, suggesting OBDC's portfolio performance has remained resilient in the face of increased challenges. Therefore, the company has also "meaningfully over-earned" its dividend payout, as the BDC announced a $0.06 supplemental dividend for Q2. Thus, the impact of its "credit-related markdowns" has not significantly affected its NAV per share accretion, although a further weakening is a possible cause for concern.

Hence, I assess the decision by management to merge with OBDE as crucial, helping to level up the scale of the combined entity in a more competitive market. The BDC anticipates the merger to improve its scale and diversification further, "establishing OBDC as the second largest BDC by total assets." With the anticipated post-merger cost savings and efficiency improvements, management assured investors of NII accretion over time. However, near-term execution risks and "merger arbitrage pressure" could affect OBDC stock's performance. As a result, I assess that investors must consider the developments of the integration carefully, as it's expected to close in Q1'2025.

OBDC's Valuation Has Likely Reflected NII Growth Headwinds

OBDC estimates (TIKR)

Wall Street still expects Blue Owl Capital's NII per share to have peaked in FY2023 as it undergoes a growth normalization phase. I assess that the more intense competitive pressures and portfolio NIM performance have lent credence to its NII growth headwinds.

Hence, a significant near-term valuation re-rating in OBDC is increasingly challenging. In addition, a more dovish Fed could also add more pressure to the company's NIM unless M&A activity improves better than expected.

OBDC Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Notwithstanding my caution, OBDC's "A-" valuation grade underpins my confidence that the market isn't foolish. It has reflected substantial execution risks on Blue Owl Capital's anticipated growth normalization phase from 2025.

OBDC's forward dividend yield of 11.6% bolsters its appeal further, helping to keep income investors on board as they seek out high-quality BDC bargains amid a rotation out of cash. Wall Street's estimates on OBDC have also been bolstered, suggesting the market hasn't been surprised with its recent performance.

Is OBDC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

OBDC price chart (weekly, adjusted for dividends, medium-term) (TradingView)

OBDC's price action corroborates my bullish conviction as it remains in an uptrend. In other words, the pullback from its June highs was supported by pretty aggressive dip-buying sentiment, although its buying momentum hasn't fully recovered ("D-" momentum grade).

Therefore, I assess that the market is likely still concerned with the execution risks attributed to the upcoming Fed interest rate reductions. Hence, investors are reminded to remain patient, as OBDC might be mired in a consolidation zone in the near term. Despite that, its risk/reward profile remains robust, justified by its relatively attractive valuation and forward dividend yields.

Risks To OBDC's Thesis

The Fed is expected to play a crucial role in OBDC's bullish thesis as it embarks on its anticipated interest rate cuts. However, the extent and cadence of the reductions remain uncertain, potentially heightening Blue Owl Capital's execution risks.

In addition, OBDC management is expected to focus on integrating with OBDE as it seeks to improve its scale and competitiveness against its peers. However, the space is becoming increasingly competitive, potentially affecting management's focus as it looks to complete the merger in Q1 2025.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

