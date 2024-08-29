SusanneB

I have been bearish on BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TCPC) since March this year due to clearly unfavorable dynamics in the underlying fundamentals, where, in my opinion, the P/NAV at that time did not fully reflect those risks. Right after TCPC published its Q1, 2024 earnings report, I issued another follow-up article with a title - BlackRock TCP Capital: Still A Suboptimal BDC Pick After Q1 Results. As the title implies, for me there were not enough improvement to justify going long. For example, the notable amount of markdowns, negative net investment activity and the outstanding risk associated with 2024 debt maturity, which has an interest rate well-below market level financing rates - all made the case for searching other alternatives in the BDC sector.

In the chart below, we can clearly see how TCPC has massively underperformed the BDC market.

In this chart we can also see how right after the Q2, 2024 earnings release in early August TCPC's share price nosedived. As a result of this correction, the P/NAV has dropped into a discount territory (at 0.89x).

Let's now review the recent earnings report to see what have been the main drivers of this and whether the case now has become more enticing given the current discount.

Thesis review

In Q2, 2024, TCPC generated adjusted net investment income of $0.38 per share, which marks a considerable drop form the result achieved in the prior quarter, when the adjusted NII figure came in at $0.45 per share. While the dividend was still covered with the underlying cash generation - dividend coverage of 112% based on Q2 figures - the retained surplus capital was more than offset by increasing non-accruals and further portfolio write-downs. Namely, the NAV per share dropped from $11.14 per share in Q1 to $10.20 per share now.

There were a couple of drivers behind this negative dynamic, but the most important one was clearly the build-up of non-accruals. During the quarter, TCPC added six portfolio companies under non-accrual status, which increased the portion of such companies from 1.7% to 4.9% of portfolio fair value. So, TCPC ended Q2 with 10 debt investments recognized as non-performing that account for 4.9% of portfolio FV or 10.5% of portfolio cost. These are quite significant levels and certainly above the sector average.

At the same time, the Management has indicated that all of this in temporary or could be considered a deviation from the norm. Here is a quote from Raj Vig - Chairman and CEO -, where he emphasized in the Q2, 2024 earnings call how all of this is related mostly idiosyncratic factors:

While this increase is clearly notable and disappointing, it's important to point out that, for the most part the change is due to a set of factors at each individual company level that are wholly-unrelated, but coincidentally converged this quarter to drive the non-accrual levels.

However, here I would like to remind us that a similar comment was provided by Raj Vig in the previous earnings call that the Q1 write-downs could be deemed extraordinary:

The write-downs in the first quarter are mostly the result of circumstances specific to a handful of companies, and as we have stated before, we do not believe these situations are any indication of broader credit challenges in our portfolio. The majority of our portfolio companies continue to report revenue and margin expansion, with many generating sustained performance improvements.

Now, if we look at the broader portfolio statistics, we will notice that on average the overall picture looks solid. Namely, as of Q2, 2024 TCPC's portfolio is still comprised of 158 companies from which 91% is explained by senior secured loans. The recurring income component was also nicely distributed across the portfolio with about 75% of investment accounting less than 1% of the total stream. Plus, the weighted average internal risk rating remained strong at 1.5 compared, and even improved from 1.56 in the prior quarter. The weighted average revenue and margin expansion statistics of the underlying companies have also been going up.

I find this situation similar to that of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL), where the overall credit portfolio statistics were indicating sound quality, but the non-accruals just kept coming in. So, my thinking here is that since we do not see the underlying details of what these metrics are really comprised of, we have to increasingly rely on historical track record and underwritten yield levels that directly correlate with the implicit risk level.

Another aspect that imposed headwinds for TCPC's adjusted NII was shrinking portfolio size, where it is more difficult to sustain cash generation levels if the asset base is getting smaller. In the second quarter, the net acquisition activity remained negative and on a net absolute basis it reached the lowest level in the past 5 quarter period. Theoretically, the growth in gross acquisitions volumes was impressive, but this really did not help as the exits came in at even more notable levels.

TCPC Investor Presentation

As a result of this portfolio turnover, TCPC became subject to the prevailing yield compression dynamics. For example, the weighted average annual effective yield of TCPC's portfolio declined to 12.4% compared to 13.4% in Q1, 2024. This is a massive move, and is entirely explained by the lower yield capture on the new investment activity.

To make matters worse, during the quarter TCPC attracted fresh debt financing at amount of $325 million that is based on fixed rate of 6.95%. The lion's share of this financing will (highly likely) go towards refinancing of $250 million note that currently carries an interest rate of 3.9% and is set to mature this month (August). What this will do, is it will inflate the cost base for TCPC through higher interest expense component, thereby putting an additional pressure on the adjusted NII, and thus the dividend coverage.

The bottom line

All in all, the Q2, 2024 results were bad across the board. The portfolio quality continued to deteriorate and the new acquisition activity remained in a negative territory making it more difficult for TCPC to protect the current adjusted NII, which currently provides a tiny margin of safety of covering the base dividend. On top of this, next quarter TCPC will not only face the consequences of reduced portfolio size (usually there is one quarter lag before full effects percolate through the books), but it will also be exposed to new pressures stemming from higher cost of financing. The current FWD yield of 17.9%, in my opinion, clearly implies a risk of a forthcoming cut.

As a result of this, I maintain my conservative stance of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. At the same time, I would not recommend going short the BDC as ~ 11% discount to NAV could already to a large extent account for the forthcoming pressures on the adjusted NII generation and the dividend cut that is likely around the corner.