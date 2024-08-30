The Delisting Dilemma: Navigating The Paradox Of Preferred Securities

Tero Vesalainen

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities

Background on Why We are Discussing this topic

Enstar Group Limited (ESGR), a leader in runoff insurance, announced last month that global investment firm Sixth Street has offered to acquire them for a total equity value of $5.1 billion, or $338.00 in cash per share. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025 subject to approval by Enstar's shareholders, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions. According to the terms of the merger, if the transaction is consummated, the company's Series D Preferred Shares (ESGRP) and Series E Preferred Shares (ESGRO) will be delisted from the Nasdaq exchange.

7.00% Non-Cumulative Fixed-to-Float Perpetual Preferred Shares Series D

7.00% Non-Cumulative Fixed Rate Perpetual Preferred Shares Series E

We discussed the potential outcomes within our Investing Group, and these types of transactions often create a negative perception of preferred securities. Let's discuss further.

Why Do Preferreds Get Delisted in Go-Private Transactions?

Once the merger is completed, the company becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of a private company, and in this case, ESGR ceases to be publicly traded. The common and preferred securities are being delisted and deregistered to reflect that the entity will no longer be a public reporting entity.

If the company will no longer be trading publicly, it's no longer required to comply with the reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Deregistration simplifies administrative and regulatory burdens as the company will no longer need to file periodic reports with the SEC, which is a costly ordeal for most companies. It involves audit fees, legal fees, administrative costs, not to mention regulatory penalties and the need to maintain an investor relations team.

Maintaining a listing on a stock exchange involves costs and regulatory compliance. Nasdaq's annual listing fees can vary between $25,000 and $155,000, and additional fees are often involved. Once the company is no longer a public entity, it's practical to choose to forego these costs and administrative obligations.

Delisting Wasn't Such a Big Deal Until 2021

In 2021, we wrote an article on Ladenburg Thalmann baby bonds, outlining an SEC amendment (SEC Rule 15c2-11) that required companies that traded on the OTC market to maintain strict disclosure standards. Brokers were not allowed to publicly quote those securities where the companies didn't disclose their financials. It went one step forward where brokers refused to allow investors to purchase these delisted securities, and only entertained sell orders at very low prices.

This basically resulted in LTS securities (and any such delisted security where the parent company was a private entity) becoming untradable, but this didn't mean their dividends and interest payments were at risk. In fact, we specifically wrote explaining that we consider these payments to enjoy safety and that it made an excellent buy (before the cut-off date) for those willing to hold forever (until maturity for the bonds) and collect income for the foreseeable future.

Can the Dividends of Delisted Preferreds Easily Be Suspended After the Transaction?

I'm just going to begin by stating the reality that any company can suspend its preferred dividends at any time. It doesn't have to delist its preferred to do so. Simply because a preferred security is delisted does not mean the dividends are set to get cut.

Delisting Doesn't Immediately Imply Dividend Cuts

A lot has been discussed on Seeking Alpha around delisting becoming a growing risk for preferred securities. We have plenty of articles citing a few popular examples of preferred delisting, but let us explore each of these in more detail.

1. The delisting of HMLP-A:

In December 2022, Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) announced that it would voluntarily delist its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock units (OTC:HMLPF). In its press release, HMLP cited the following reasons for the decision:

Costs associated with maintaining the listing and preparing and filing periodic reports with the SEC.

The reduction of significant legal, audit, and other costs associated with being a reporting company.

Eliminating the demands on management's time of complying with the NYSE listing standards and SEC reporting rules.

HMLPF trades on the OTC Markets at ~$15/share and continues to stay current with all its dividend payments to preferred shareholders.

2. The delisting of PSB preferreds and subsequent tender offer:

In July 2022, PS Business Parks was acquired by Blackstone (BX) through its Blackstone Real Estate affiliate for $7.6 billion. As part of the transaction, PSB's three preferreds would continue to be listed. In November 2022, the company announced a tender offer for the preferreds at 60 cents on the dollar and its intention to delist the untendered shares. Source

Press Release

After the delisting, PSB intended to terminate the registration of each preferred series and stop filing reports with the SEC.

Investors who took advantage of the tender offer had the opportunity to exit their investment. For those who chose to hold on to their shares, PSBXP, PSBYP, and PSBZP were last quoted at around $13/share and paid their quarterly preferred dividend as recently as July 1.

3. The orphaning of CDR preferreds following asset sale

This story is different from the rest. In March 2022, Cedar Realty Trust, a grocery-store-anchored REIT, was acquired in parts.

Thirty-three of its shopping centers were sold to a joint venture managed by DRA Advisors and KPR centers in exchange for $840 million.

Two of Cedar's most promising redevelopment projects are going to Northeast Heights for a combined $80.5 million.

Wheeler REIT (WHLR) took over CDR's common stock and all its outstanding preferreds.

In this story, CDR preferreds continue to trade on the NYSE, but they don't have the original asset base to support the dividend payments. But CDR-B and CDR-C trade at ~$14/share and have been current on their dividend payments.

4. The delisting of LTS baby bonds and preferreds

Our group High Dividend Opportunities maintains investments in the preferred securities and baby bonds of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, which was acquired by Advisor Group in 2019 to create a Wealth Management industry leader. As part of this transaction, the preferreds and baby bonds were delisted from NYSE and began trading on the OTC markets. It has been three years since LTS securities (baby bonds LTSH, LTSF, LTSK, and LTSL, and the perpetual preferred - LTSAP) went dark, and all we hear now is how investors wish they had bought more when it was possible.

What kind of "Industry-leading Wealth Management Firm" do you think Advisor Group (now rebranded as Osaic Financial Services) would have built if their Ladenburg Thalmann subsidiary couldn't do right by its creditors and shareholders as part of the merger?

The surviving company remains in good standing, and we fully expect the bonds to be redeemed at par at their respective maturity dates.

Author's Calculations

LTSAP is a perpetual preferred with an 8% coupon that trades outstanding after its May 2018 call date. The issuer can redeem it at its discretion, but we expect it to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future and keep paying dividends to shareholders.

In all the above transactions, we see the income continue to flow into shareholders' accounts. Our perspective on ESGR's business, and based on the explanation provided by Enstar Group Investor Relations, we see no reason for its preferreds to behave any differently than the rest.

What You Must Keep in Mind When Investing in Perpetual Preferreds

Perpetual preferreds can continue trading indefinitely post their call dates. The redemption is at the sole discretion of the issuer (or the company that assumes these securities after an M&A activity), and they will not do so unless they can borrow at significantly lower prices. This has a lot to do with the original coupon of the security, prevailing interest rates, and the financial health of the issuer, and we cannot speculate when and if this will happen. This is the case for those preferreds that trade on the popular global exchanges and those that get delisted.

When you invest in any perpetual preferred security, it's important that you do so with the intent to hold forever. You pay a certain price to buy a specific income stream for a very long time. In all of the above delisting situations, the delisting activity ended up taking away the tradability of the security and investors were left with the option to liquidate and realize substantial losses, or to sit back and collect the dividends for the foreseeable future. Those who chose the latter continue to collect income, which was their objective behind the investment in the first place.

Should You Choose Preferreds With Change-of-Control Provisions?

In most of the above examples, when the delisting is discussed, the price of the associated preferreds tends to experience a considerable decline. So the question naturally arises if you should only invest in preferreds that have a clearly defined change-of-control provision. We note that those preferreds that provide such "protective" features often tend to be higher risk due to the financial health and business of the issuer.

Typically, investment-grade rated preferreds from issuers who maintain a strong market position tend to have the fewest protections in the form of:

Non-cumulative dividends

No penalty on missed dividend payments

Absence of change of control provisions

In fact, some long-duration IG-rated baby bonds we discussed recently have a five-year deferral clause on interest payments (cumulative and compounded) without triggering a default. High-quality companies don't have to offer too many such provisions in the IPO prospectus to provide the perception of lower risk to potential investors.

Companies that offer such protections are often those perceived as higher risk. These protections are designed to compensate for those risks, but they still don't compare in credit quality with those high-quality ones that don't offer them.

This goes back to the discussion we have had several times around cumulative vs non-cumulative preferreds. Investors who will only buy cumulative preferreds are choosing a higher-risk security over one of lower risk. If you observe closely, the non-cumulative preferreds issued by regulated entities like banks and insurance companies have several times more coverage from the issuer's operations than the cumulative preferreds.

Hence, a strategy to only filter out preferreds with protective covenants might help you avoid delisting, but it will leave you with a concentrated portfolio of higher-risk preferreds. Our Investing Group recommends a diversified portfolio with small allocations to preferreds from individual companies as a primary means of reducing market risks.

Conclusion

Delisting does not provide the company with additional control over its preferred securities beyond what was already established. It also does not imply an imminent dividend suspension or bankruptcy. Those problems have and continue to happen with stocks that have an active market listing and registration. The primary impact of delisting is the reduction in liquidity, limiting your ability to buy more shares while only allowing sales at potentially unfavorable prices.

The best way to protect yourself in the financial markets, whether it's in preferred or common equity, is to diversify adequately. Never concentrate on any investment because you don't know what management is planning to do next and whether that will be favorable to you or not. When our group purchases perpetual preferreds, our strategy is to buy and hold indefinitely, we aren't trading in and out of our positions. Our objective is to derive income from our investment, and whether a preferred is listed or delisted, has no impact on our strategy. This is the power of the Income Method and the value proposition of income investing.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.