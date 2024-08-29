Sandfire Resources Limited (SFRRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.93K Followers

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCPK:SFRRF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call August 28, 2024 10:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Harris - CEO
Megan Jansen - CFO
Jason Grace - COO
Richard Holmes - CDO

Conference Call Participants

Kaan Peker - RBC
Mitch Ryan - Jefferies
Matt Chalmers - Bank of America Securities
Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey
Adam Baker - Macquarie
Sam Catalano - Wilsons Advisory

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to Sandfire Resources FY 2024 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Brendan Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Please go ahead.

Brendan Harris

Hello, and welcome to our financial results call. I'm joined in -- here in Perth by my executive team. And we'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we stand, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar Nation as well as First Nations peoples everywhere we conduct business. We pay our respect to their elders and leaders, past present and emerging.

I've spent a great deal of time reflecting on the importance of cultural heritage and the enduring connection traditional owners have the lands on which we operate since I was first notified of the historical disturbance of artifacts scattered at our now closed Monty Mine. There's so much more we can learn about their connection to country and the richness of their cultures as we seek to build a greater understanding of the importance of cultural heritage right across our global organization.

I'd be pleased to take questions on the work we're doing to rebuild our relationship with the Yugunga-Nya and deliver on the promises we've made to them. Make no mistake, this is a long-term commitment, and I'm particularly grateful for the time that Yugunga-Nya have spent with us on country, and I look

Recommended For You

About SFRRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SFRRF

Trending Analysis

Trending News