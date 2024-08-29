RafaPress/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is a holding company that operates mainly in the fuel distribution (mobility), gas/energy, and logistics businesses. In recent years, the company has worked to reduce and optimize its investment portfolio, divesting from companies with less synergy and expertise, such as Oxiteno, Extrafarma, and ConectCar.

This divestment, combined with the other profitability and deleveraging strategies, led Ultrapar to return to interesting fundamentals, such as solid cash generation through better margins.

Even after this recovery and interesting prospects, UGP stocks are trading at an attractive level for shareholders, such as their 12.2x forward price-to-earnings, and even more attractive cash generation multiples, such as a price/FCF of 8.2x.

Ultrapar Overview and Strategic Turnaround

Ultrapar's main business is Ipiranga, which is one of the leading brands in fuel stations and distribution. With a presence covering the whole of Brazil, the Brand Finance consultancy, Ipiranga is the 22nd most valuable brand in Brazil, with a value of close to $918 million. With a market share of 17.3%, Ipiranga is the third-largest distributor in Brazil, second only to Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCPK:PETRY) and Raízen, and although gains in scale are very important in this market due to the low margin, there is still a market share of 41.8% distributed among other players, opening room for consolidation. Ipiranga also owns one of the largest convenience stores in Brazil, AmPm. The recurring EBITDA of this segment was R$780 million in Q2.

Ultragaz, on the other hand, is a company focused on gas, which also has a strong brand and national coverage, being the second-largest LPG company in Brazil, or the first if analyzed separately (Copa Energia is the first, but with a combination of Liquigás and Copagaz), with a 22.8% market share, selling Bulk and Bottled gas. In this avenue, the company is also growing by exploring digital channel expansion, growing resellers, and improving the mix with high-profit clients (bulk). In 2022, the company also announced the acquisition of Stella, an electricity startup, to expand this addressable market. The recurring EBITDA of this segment was $396 million in Q2.

Finally, Ultracargo is its logistics company, also the largest in market share of liquid bulk storage with a market share of 22.8% in Q2. An interesting point is that the company's main client is Ipiranga itself, which accounted for 17% of net revenue in 2023, showing the verticalization of the holding. With a number of projects to expand, such as the construction and expansion of terminals in various Brazilian states, the company has opportunities for growth. The recurring EBITDA of this segment was $165 million in Q2.

This portfolio seems very connected, but in the recent past, it wasn't so. This is after the divestments of Oxiteno, Extrafarma, and Conectcar. Being an old holding company, the company has made a series of acquisitions over time, some of which made sense and managed to generate value through synergies such as the Shell Gas bag and Ipiranga itself. On the other hand, in the last decade, the company acquired Extrafarma, a pharmacy chain, but it didn't fit with the portfolio and the company wasn't able to extract the value it had planned, so in 2022 it sold it to another pharmacy player.

Ultrapar's Investor Presentation

Following this major sale, the company has already reported some results, and it can already be seen that the results have been very positive. Despite the reduction in revenue since Q3 2022, there has been a good upturn in the EBITDA margin, meaning that the company has managed to optimize its portfolio and become more profitable.

Koyfin

More recently, Ultrapar made a significant acquisition, becoming the reference shareholder of Hidrovias do Brasil, a company that operates road terminals and river systems and offers logistics solutions in the North Brazil Corridor, Paraguay-Paraná Waterway, Cabotage, and Port of Santos. As a logistics company, it is more in line with the rest of the portfolio. Ultrapar mentioned that this investment is also due to the fact that Hidrovias is in a growth sector and also to the holding company's intention to increase its exposure to agribusiness. It is worth mentioning that the investee company has relatively high leverage (especially considering Brazil's high interest rates and lower stability), with a net debt/EBITDA of 4.2x.

Unlike other Brazilian holding companies such as Cosan S.A. (CSAN) and Simpar, Ultrapar is not leveraged, with a net debt/EBITDA of 1.2x in Q2, a very interesting level considering the relatively low cost of debt and its operations with strong cash generation. The evolution of leverage and also of the cost of debt has been remarkable in recent years, in line with the optimization of the portfolio and operations.

Ultrapar's Investor Presentation

Even with the small margin (which is due to its core business), the company is able to maintain very expressive cash from operating activities, as well as an attractive ROIC, which reached 17% after this "turnaround".

Ultrapar's Investor Presentation

Key Risks to Ultrapar's Thesis

As a diversified holding company, Ultrapar's risks come in many forms. Its main business is Ipiranga, and consequently, this is where the greatest risk lies, since if something were to happen, it could be disastrous for cash generation. The fuel distribution sector is highly regulated, but it is still influenced by factors such as the price of oil, the dollar, and the pricing policy of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR), which is a state-owned company and eventually suffers interference. As the net margin is compressed, sudden changes in these distribution prices could have a major impact on Ultrapar in the short term, even if it affects all the players.

Intense competition is also something to keep a close eye on in the coming quarters. Although in recent years Ipiranga has been relatively stable, there was a reduction from 2023 to 2Q24, from 17.7% to 17.3%. But the highlight in this dynamic is the "other" players: Vibra and Raízen lost even more share, falling from 23.8% to 21.8% and from 20.5% to 19.1%, respectively. From 2022 to 2Q24, the other players went from a market share of 33.9% to 41.8%. This change in dynamics is certainly something to keep an eye on, checking for possible threats from these incumbent players, as well as possibilities for M&As.

Ultrapar's Investor Presentation

As with any thesis exposed to the Brazilian macroeconomic scenario, it is also necessary to highlight the exchange rate risk (of possible devaluations of the Brazilian Real) and the economic risk. Note that the exchange rate effect has meant that this good recent evolution in net income after the turnaround is only a return to levels that the company had already reached at other times, while in the Brazilian Real it is a record.

Koyfin

Finally, we have the most important risk for the thesis, capital allocation. It has improved, and the company is more focused on its core sectors, looking for investments that make more sense and have more synergies, but in the recent past the company ended up 'losing its way', and this in a holding company is capable of destroying shareholder value if the company insists on investments with lower returns, more risky in view of the lesser expertise and the like. Although this factor has to be monitored, management seems committed and well aware of this factor, focusing on more strategic acquisitions, as was the case with Hidrovias do Brasil.

Ultrapar is Cheap Enough to Pay Shareholders Well

With these factors presented above, Ultrapar has some risks specific to the thesis and intrinsic to its sector and Brazil. But this is offset by a cheap price, which allows part of this cash to eventually be converted into shareholder remuneration via dividends, buybacks, or new acquisitions (which can be a double-edged sword if management loses its way again).

Looking at both the EV-to-EBITDA forward and Price-to-earnings forward multiples, the company is cheaper than it was when its portfolio was less optimized and less profitable. The NTM P/E is 12.2x, while the average of the last 10 years is 19.5x, while the EV/EBITDA is 6.5x and the average of the last 10 years is 8.8x. Personally, I wouldn't think that the fair P/E of the thesis is close to 20x, given the sectoral uncertainties and the more nebulous recent history, but this distance from the average seems high.

Koyfin

The most important thing is that with a relatively low market cap and consistently high cash generation, the company will be able to continue remunerating shareholders well. The free cash flow yield in relation to the market cap is 12.2% and the average over the last 10 years is 6.9%. This level means that even with a small payout of around 26.5%, the dividend yield of the thesis is already almost 3% and could eventually rise if there are fewer investment opportunities, mitigating the thesis's risks.

Koyfin

The uncertainty is the allocation of capital. If this payout remains low (~30%) and the rest of the cash is earmarked for investments with a small IRR, we may once again see value destruction. Again, I wouldn't say that this is the baseline scenario, given that management seems aware of old mistakes and portfolio optimization has already been carried out, so good investments are welcome, and if balanced with interesting dividends it would be even better. Leonardo Linden, CEO of Ipiranga reinforced this commitment to capital allocation in the Q2 earnings call:

"I'm going to repeat what we have been saying. Capital allocation is a result of discipline. This is what we do. This is something that we always will have as our mantra. In terms of Hidrovias, it's a publicly traded company, which will have its own conference call for earnings release, and I cannot anticipate any privileged information before the company shares its own results. But we see the business as an opportunity. We hold 40% shares. We can see a number of interesting opportunities, and we really think that as shareholders, we will bring some long-term logics, which will be very beneficial to the company."

- Leonardo Linden, Ipiranga's CEO.

Final Thoughts

For those shareholders who have the stomach to endure the uncertainties of the fuel distribution sector, the Ultrapar holding can be an interesting option at current prices, with plenty of optionality, leadership in resilient sectors, and fundamentals that can continue to expand if management manages to convert the high cash generated into an efficient allocation of capital. Recent results already show that the turnaround was well done, and the company is committed to generating shareholder value.

Coupled with an attractive valuation, this makes Ultrapar interesting for those looking to gain exposure to Brazil.