kali9

Peloton Fourth Quarter Review

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) reported a fourth quarter that beat very low expectations. Seeking Alpha did a good job laying out the performance versus expectations for the quarter, as well as Q1 and full-year 2025 guidance. This chart is perhaps the most handy for comparison.

Peloton Results versus Expectations (Seeking Alpha)

People were definitely happy with an up total revenue quarter (the first in two years), higher subscription revenue (up 2.3% y/y), continued high subscription gross margin (68.2%), a lower net income loss, $70 million of adjusted EBITDA, and a second quarter of positive cash flow (OCF-capex). The cash flow was particularly important as it came without a big tailwind from lower inventory.

The big operational negatives in my mind were:

An uptick in connected device churn to 1.9% (up from 1.2% in Q3 and 1.8% in Q4 last year)

Guidance to lose about 250k connected device subscriptions in the coming year (finishing the year at 2.73 million connected devices from 2.98 million now).

Cost structure that is still wildly out of whack from marketing to G&A to research

Losing 9% net subs despite spending a run rate of $450 million in marketing is not a good sign for demand. I commend the new head of marketing for bringing spending down to at least a semi-reasonable number, but it still strikes me as too high for the results.

G&A was down for the full year, but was still up year-on-year for the quarter thanks to severance. Moreover, the company had over $300 million of stock comp. At these stock prices, that's 60-70 million shares being added to a base of 373 million shares. 15-20% dilution is nuts when that's on top of at least another $300 million of cash overhead costs. Elon Musk fired 80% of Twitter employees and the site works fine. I'm guessing Peloton could fire way more corporate employees than they already have, and the company wouldn't skip a beat.

R&D expense still makes no sense, either. What are they improving so much that it costs $300 million per year? They have a bike, a treadmill, and a rower. What could possibly cost that much to develop from here?

Still Looking for a CEO

The company announced that they are still looking for a new CEO. Perhaps that process is holding up more aggressive cost cuts. I'm of the opinion that they shouldn't bother. They should sell this company. They have a good, high-margin product with a strong brand that should throw off about $1 billion of gross profit every year. They have shown that they can't reliably operate a cost structure to bring that high-margin gross profit down to the bottom line at a reasonable rate. Given that backdrop, sell to a larger company with cost discipline, more marketing expertise, better distribution, and a desire to grow a new vertical. I continue to believe a sale to a larger strategic competitor will lead to most shareholder value creation in the quickest amount of time.

Valuation

The stock popped after the report, but it remains below where it was last August and in line with where it was last fall. Since a strategic acquirer could buy this company for the connected device subscription gross revenue stream and eliminate most of the (wasted IMO) overhead as well as get better economies of scale from marketing and R&D, I believe a multiple of subscription gross profit is the best valuation metric here. The company finished the fiscal year at about a $1.2 billion subscription gross profit run rate. That number will likely go down with the guided 9% fewer connected device subscriptions, although margins are guided higher. I'll present the valuation using $1.2 billion for fiscal 2024 and $1.09 billion for 2025. Either way, the valuation at the current stock price is very low. Every multiple higher would translate to over 50% higher on the stock.

Mkt Cap (@$4.53/share) $1.69 billion Secured TL $950 million Secured Revolver $10 mm Convertible Bonds $540 million Cash $697 million Enterprise Value $2.493 billion EV/Sub G P (using $1.2 billion) 2.07x EV/Sub G P (using $1.09 billion) 2.28x Click to enlarge

Risk

The main risks here are a continued revenue bleed and an inability to right-size the cost structure. Losing a net of 250k connected subs is a lot. The question is whether that pace anticipates lukewarm clients and will leave a core of dedicated subs, or whether that will continue into the future. The company doesn't do itself any favors by not giving great detail on those metrics.

Debt was an overhanging risk. That risk was reduced by the refinancing. Net debt of about 4x EBITDA is still too high for my taste, but there is a lot of cash and the company should generate cash at guided operating results.

Such continued high overhead and stock dilution via share compensation dilutes further upside to shareholders as well. TCV which has about 45% voting control here and founder John Foley, who has about 17%, in addition to significant ownership stakes certainly are aware of this dynamic. Hopefully, they see the path that a sale makes the most sense here.

Conclusion

Peloton has done a lot of the right things lately. They fired the underperforming CEO, they extended their debt and removed the overhang of the convertible bond while reducing debt by $200 million in the process, and they have cut some costs to generate some free cash. Those are all good short-term moves. The next move is selling the company. I think the company is in the strongest position it can be in. Sell now rather than risk hiring another CEO who will try to turn this around and potentially fail.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTON, either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.