Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Menneto - Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hooks - Executive Chair
Bruce Beckman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Kennison - Baird
Joe Altobello - Raymond James
Noah Zatzkin - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Mike Albanese - The Benchmark Company
Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research
Jamie Katz - Morningstar

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Malibu Boats Conference to discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] And as a remainder today’s call is being recorded.

On the call today from management are Mr. Steve Menneto, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michael Hooks, Executive Chair; Mr. Bruce Beckman, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Ritchie Anderson, President.

And I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Beckman to get started. Please go ahead, sir.

Bruce Beckman

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. On the call, Michael will provide a brief update and introduce our new CEO, Steve Menneto. I will provide commentary on the business and discuss the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 financials and Steve will provide an update on the new model year and near-term growth priorities. We will then open the call for questions. Our press release covering the company's fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 results was issued today and a copy of that press release can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

I also want to remind everyone that management's remarks on this call may contain certain forward-looking statements, including predictions, expectations, estimates and other information that might be considered forward-looking and that actual results could differ

