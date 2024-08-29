EQB Inc. (EQGPF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

EQB Inc. (OTCPK:EQGPF) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call August 29, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Rizvanovic - Managing Director of Investor Relations
Andrew Moor - President and Chief Executive Officer
Chadwick Westlake - Chief Financial Officer
Marlene Lenarduzzi - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank
Lemar Persaud - Cormark Securities
Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank
Paul Holden - CIBC
Graham Ryding - TD Securities
Etienne Ricard - BMO Capital Markets
Nigel D'Souza - Veritas Investment Research
Stephen Boland - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to EQB's Earnings Call for the Third Quarter of 2024 on Thursday, August 29, 2024. [Operator Instructions]. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mike Rizvanovic, Managing Director of Investor Relations for EQB. Please go ahead.

Mike Rizvanovic

Thank you, Lubi, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to EQB's Q3 fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. Your host today will be Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Marlene Lenarduzzi, EQB's Chief Risk Officer, will be available for the Q&A portion of this call. For those on the phone lines only, we encourage you to also log into our webcast to view our presentation, which may be referenced during the prepared remarks.

On Slide 2 of our presentation, you'll find EQB's caution regarding forward-looking statements as well as the use of non-IFRS measures. All figures referenced today are on an adjusted basis were applicable unless otherwise noted. As a reminder, due to EQB's change in fiscal year end to October 31, prior period comparisons for the remainder of this year will be relative to the closest historical period. As such, for a year-over-year comparison, our Q3 and year-to-date results will be compared with the 3-month and 9-month periods ending June 30, 2023, respectively.

