Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rebecca Gardy - Chief IR Officer
Mark Clouse - CEO
Carrie Anderson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays
Ken Goldman - JPMorgan
Peter Galbo - Bank of America
Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler
Jim Salera - Stephens

Operator

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Campbell Soup Company Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Rebecca Gardy, Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Rebecca Gardy

Good morning, and welcome to Campbell's fourth quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. I'm Rebecca Gardy, Chief Investor Relations Officer at Campbell's. And joining me today are Mark Clouse, Chief Executive Officer; and Carrie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer. Today's remarks have been prerecorded. Once we conclude the prepared remarks, we will transition to a live webcast Q&A session. The slide deck and today's earnings press release have been posted to the Investor Relations section on our website, campbellsoupcompany.com. Following the conclusion of the Q&A session, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same location, followed by a transcript of the call within 24 hours.

On our call today, we will make forward-looking statements, which reflect our current expectations. These statements rely on assumptions and estimates, which could be inaccurate and are subject to risk. Please refer to Slide 3 of our presentation or our SEC filings for a list of factors that could cause our actual results to vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Because we use non-GAAP measures, we have provided a reconciliation of each of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the appendix of our presentation.

