Attention Average Joe And Jane: Private Equity Is No Longer Just For The Ultra Rich Folks

Aug. 30, 2024 7:00 AM ETBX, KKR2 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Blackstone, with a market cap of $170 billion, is a dominant PE firm, leveraging its scale and diversified investments for impressive growth.
  • KKR, a $110 billion PE giant, continues to expand rapidly, with strong growth in private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and credit.
  • Both Blackstone and KKR present compelling investment opportunities, driven by their strategic initiatives and market dominance, making them great buys on dips.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Three Senior Men in Swimming Trunks Stand on the Beach Flexing Their Muscles

Digital Vision./DigitalVision via Getty Images

On Sept. 5, the 2024/2025 NFL Season will start with a match between the Baltimore Ravens and the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

If the 2023/2024 season was any indication, this is going to be

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT® on Alpha today... for more in-depth research on REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. You'll get more articles throughout the week, and access to our Ratings Tracker with buy/sell recommendations on all the stocks we cover. Plus unlimited access to our multi-year Archive of articles.

Here are more of the features available to you. And there's nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial. Just click this link.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a FREE copy of my new book, REITs for Dummies!

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
117.38K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BX, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BX--
Blackstone Inc.
KKR--
KKR & Co. Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News