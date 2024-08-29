Group4 Studio/E+ via Getty Images

The last 18 months offer a good illustration of how corporate performance and stock market performance aren't always perfectly correlated. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) shares have appreciated about 20% since my last update, outperforming Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX:AKZOY) and PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), but lagging RPM International Inc. (RPM) and the broader industrial market despite steady progress on multiple self-improvement initiatives, including efforts to gain share across its most attractive end-markets and improve internal operational efficiency.

With an upside into the low-to-mid-$40's on low-single digit long-term revenue growth, high-single digit free cash flow growth, EBITDA margins improving toward the mid-20%'s, and operating margin and ROIC comfortably in the mid-teens (and heading higher), I believe Axalta still offers enough upside to be worth due diligence at this level.

Healthy Market Outgrowth In Q2 And Strong Margin Performance

Looking at the last quarter for Axalta, as well as the other quarters since my last update, I remain impressed at how the company continues to leverage innovation and sales execution to gain share and outperform its underlying markets. At the same time, efforts to change the corporate culture and drive strong operating margins are already paying off with a return to 2018/19 profitability levels.

Revenue rose more than 5% in organic terms in the second quarter, good for a modest beat relative to sell-side expectations as volume drove the growth. The Performance segment posted better than 4% growth, pretty much all driven by volume, as the Refinish business grew low-single digits (a small miss) and Industrial grew likewise (a small beat). The Mobility business was up 7% on strong volume, beating by about 4%, with light vehicles up high-single digits (beating by about 3%) and commercial vehicles up low-single digits (beating by close to 8%).

Gross margin improved about four points from the prior year and 80bp from the prior quarter to 34%, as the company continues to enjoy a tailwind from lower input costs (excluding certain specialty pigments) but also continues to deliver on self-help initiatives like improved procurement. Adjusted EBITDA rose 28%, beating by 6%, with Performance up 23% (margin up almost four points to 25%) and Mobility up 48% (margin up more than four points to 14.8%).

With better than expected year-to-date results in hand, management raised guidance for the remainder of FY'24. Axalta isn't meaningfully changing the revenue growth outlook (up low-single digits), which is arguably a win in an environment where many companies have guided lower, but EBITDA expectations are now 6% higher and the company has raised its FCF guidance by almost 15% at the midpoint.

Outgrowth And Share Growth

Looking at underlying market trends, I'm impressed with the ongoing share gains at Axalta and the company's ability to outgrow some challenged markets.

In Refinish, Axalta appeared to outgrow PPG, its main rival, by 700-800bp and in a market that is likely seeing lower demand as miles traveled decline and accident rates drop (based on what auto insurance companies have been posting regarding loss ratios).

The Industrial business likely outgrew PPG and RPM by around 600bp and Akzo Nobel by a couple of percentage points, though it's admittedly difficult to benchmark this segment with any precision. This result comes despite pretty sluggish end-market trends for a range of end-markets like machinery, auto components, appliances, residential construction, and resi HVAC, though I'd expect underlying markets for the small electrification business are still healthy. What's more, this growth is coming despite management's growing willingness to walk away from low-margin business.

In the Light Vehicle business, Axalta continues to outperform build rates, which were likely barely up at all in the second quarter, and this was definitely a better result than the 7% erosion seen at PPG and the 4% growth at Akzo Nobel in the quarter.

Last but not least, Commercial Vehicle managed to grow despite fading momentum in this market - PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) reported a 7% yoy decline and a less than 1% QoQ improvement in truck deliveries, while Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCPK:DTRUY) reported a 15% yoy decline in truck units.

The extent to which Axalta can maintain this momentum is certainly a meaningful near-term question. I don't think any of Axalta's major markets are going to get better over the next six months, and it's tough to just assume a similar level of volume outgrowth on an ongoing basis.

That said, new product introductions and market entries can still make a difference. Management is looking to the CoverFlexx deal to expand its presence in the "economy" segment of the Refinish market, where it has a low-double digit share compared to the roughly 40% share it enjoys in the premium segment. Likewise, there are growth opportunities in product adjacencies (putties, fillers, et al.) and new channels like DIY retail, but I don't want to overstate how much these initiatives will help in the near term.

Likewise, I see opportunities for more innovation-driven growth in areas like Industrial, but I think significant outgrowth against weak markets is a challenging expectation.

The Outlook

I've been impressed with what Axalta has accomplished under new leadership. While "culture" is often thrown around as a buzzword, clearly something is working with the changes that CEO Villavarayan has been implementing, particularly with the company now focused on reducing complexity, optimizing its logistics, and looking to improve its customer service levels. All of that should be incremental to what is already a strong R&D effort that has shown it can create innovations with sales applications across a broad range of the company's end markets.

I'm a little ahead of the Street with my 2024 expectations (around 2.7% revenue growth), and I'm likewise a bit above the sell-side average over the next few years. I'm looking for three-year growth a little above 3% and longer-term annualized revenue growth closer to 3%. There could certainly be some upside here from further product introductions and share gains, but I'm reluctant to get too far ahead on revenue growth when the underlying markets are likely going to grow something like 2%.

With margins, the company has already returned to 20%-plus EBITDA margins and I think further internal operational improvements could drive that number close to 25% in five years' time. I'm still looking for the FCF margin to improve to double-digits over the next few years, with long-term potential in the mid-teens and driving high-single digit annualized FCF growth.

Both discounted cash flow and margin/return-based EV/EBITDA suggest more upside. I get to around $40 as a near-term (6-12 months) fair value, while an EBITDA multiple of 11.5x on my 12-month EBITDA estimate gets me to $46.

The Bottom Line

I do see some risks to the macro outlook for Axalta; even if the company continues to gain share, further slowdowns in refinishing demand, multiple industrial end-markets, and vehicle production would be headwinds for the business. Still, I think the current valuation adequately anticipates these challenges and while this may not be the best idea for short-term outperformance, I think today's price still offers a good entry point for longer-term performance.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.