Icahn Enterprises: The 29% Yield Gets Even More Questionable

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
11.34K Followers

Summary

  • If its current quarterly payout can be maintained, then Icahn Enterprises' $1 quarterly dividend provides an astonishingly high 29% yield.
  • The problem is that Icahn Enterprises' earnings and cash flows are both persistently negative.
  • Icahn's recent SEC settlement apparently leaves him free to keep pledging shares for margin loans, which creates the risk of selling pressure.
  • Historically Icahn Enterprises paid its dividend by issuing stock and diluting shareholders, but that approach is less effective now with the depressed stock price.
  • When I last covered Icahn Enterprises, I said the yield was unlikely to be maintained. Today I explain why I find a dividend cut even more likely than before.

The New York Times 2015 DealBook Conference

Carl Icahn

Neilson Barnard

When I last covered Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP), I recommended not chasing the stock’s then-24% yield because earnings and cash flows were persistently negative, and because the company was apparently undertaking extreme dilution to

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
11.34K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News