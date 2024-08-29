Carl Icahn Neilson Barnard

When I last covered Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP), I recommended not chasing the stock’s then-24% yield because earnings and cash flows were persistently negative, and because the company was apparently undertaking extreme dilution to pay its dividends. Since then, the stock has gone down 19%, while delivering a -15.5% total return due to a large dividend payment. The total return since my article’s publication was behind that of the S&P 500 by about 20.71%.

Also since my last article published, Icahn settled charges related to his holdings in IEP. Icahn and IEP ultimately paid out $2 million.

Which brings us to where we are today. Carl Icahn remains active in capital markets, taking positions in companies like Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and bolstering positions in his own company’s stock. Icahn Enterprises itself appears to be floundering. Its most recent earnings release was a big miss on revenue as well as earnings, with the latter being negative, as has been the case in most recent quarters. The company’s cash position continued to decline, with the stock trading at a premium to book value.

The recent SEC settlement was a significant material development that changed things for the worse for IEP investors. When Carl Icahn pledged IEP stock as collateral for margin loans, he didn’t just pledge “some” shares, he pledged half of the float! If Icahn’s private shareholdings fell to a level requiring a margin call, he would either have to hand over the shares directly to the lender or give the lender the cash value of the shares on an agreed-on date. If the lender still couldn't recover the loan amount after selling the securities bought on margin, then the broker might seize and sell the IEP securities pledged as collateral as well, which would create selling pressure and a possible decline in the stock price.

This is significant to today's investors because Icahn is still allowed to pledge IEP as collateral for margin loans. His SEC settlement involved him and IEP paying some money, and him promising to cease and desist from future violations. "Future violations" here mean simply failing to disclose pledges of IEP stock. The pledges themselves may continue, and as long as they continue, they risk creating selling pressure on IEP stock.

With its dwindling sums of cash and negative earnings, Icahn Enterprises is less likely to be able to continue paying its dividend than it was when my last article on it published. For this reason, I continue to believe that Icahn Enterprises is a stock best avoided–though I don’t think investors should short it, as it has the potential to be a very costly short in the near term.

Icahn Enterprises: Long-Term Trends

A look at long-term trends in Icahn Enterprises’ business reveals that there are issues with dividend sustainability. From 2014 to 2022, IEP’s dividend increased 33.33%, from $6 per year to $8 per year. The CAGR growth rate was 3.6%. Despite IEP’s dividend having risen in the 2014 to 2022 period, the company was unprofitable in six out of those eight years.

The lack of profitability doesn’t appear to have been due to accounting technicalities, as cash flows were mostly negative in the same period. Specifically, operating cash flows were negative in four out of eight years, and free cash flow was negative in several as well. So, the negative earnings in the 2014-2022 period appear to reflect negative cash flows. This fact is corroborated by the decline of cash on IEP’s balance sheet: despite 254% share dilution in the last 10 years–which presumably would have generated cash flows from stock sales–cash and equivalents shrank from $2.9 billion to $2.2 billion in the same period.

Looking at all of the above, you might be wondering how Icahn enterprises is even able to pay its dividend. It comes down to two factors:

The company has been issuing stock through open market operations, with sales totalling $1.7 billion since 2019. Carl Icahn himself takes his distribution in the form of stock rather than cash, leaving him with more cash free to pay other unit holders.

So, the open market sales raise cash, while Icahn’s stock-based dividend reduces the cash outlay.

It might seem generous of Icahn to be taking payment in stock rather than cash, but remember that the consequence of these stock distributions is that Icahn owns a larger and larger percentage of the company over time. This might be one of the reasons why the dividend had to be cut in 2023.

The question investors have to ask now is, “will the dividend be cut again?” A stock yielding 29% can go down quite a bit and still leave the investor making money. But it’s not obvious that IEP’s dividend can be maintained at its current level. As of its most recent report, IEP was paying $141 million worth of dividends and interest per quarter, and had a $2.2 billion cash balance. The annualized amount of dividends and interest ($564 million) is a full 25.6% of the cash position. The company does have $122 million in dividend income coming in to cover that, but it’s $19 million shy of the dividend and interest expenses combined. Also, this $122 million in dividend income is part of a broader cash flow picture that ultimately resulted in a $286 million decrease in cash in the most recent quarter. So it seems likely that Icahn Enterprises will have to cut its dividend again.

Icahn Enterprises cash position (Icahn Enterprises) IEP dividend expense and dividend/interest income (Icahn Enterprises)

Valuation

Having looked at IEP’s financial condition, we can now make an attempt at valuing the stock.

Doing a multiples-based valuation of Icahn Enterprises is difficult, as the company has no positive earnings. Some multiples that Seeking Alpha Quant has on file include:

EV/sales: 1.3.

EV/EBITDA: 30.68.

Price/sales: 0.57.

Price/book: 1.88.

Price/operating cash flow: 2.76.

These multiples (apart from EV/EBITDA) might look reasonable on the surface, but remember that the reason there’s no P/E ratio to report is because earnings are negative. That's not a positive.

An alternative way to value IEP is using the discounted dividend method. This is where you simply value the dividends, either on the assumption that they will continue indefinitely, or for a discreet period. If you simply assume that IEP’s $4 dividend will continue in perpetuity, and use a large 10% discount rate, then you get a $40 fair value estimate for IEP–201% upside to today's price of $13.28. That’s quite a good return. However, IEP’s dividend is actually unlikely to be paid out in perpetuity, for the reasons I outlined above. If you discount IEP’s dividend assuming that it will last for a limited number of years before collapsing, the picture changes. With the same discount rate as in the previous exercise, IEP has significant downside assuming it can keep paying its dividend for three years or less. On the other hand, if the company can limp along paying its dividend for five years, then it is undervalued. My workings on that are shown below.

Icahn enterprises DCF based on 5 years of dividends (The author)

Risk to Shorts

Now, you might wonder why my rating on IEP remains a hold given all the critical things I wrote about it. One clue can be found in the DCF valuation: if Carl Icahn can keep this show going for five more years, then IEP should actually theoretically have about 14% upside. I'm not confident that he can keep the show going for five more years, but you never know: a surprise rally in one of the company's portfolio stocks or sale of a wholly owned asset could help the company survive a bit longer.

Also, to risk stating the obvious: Icahn Enterprises has a very high dividend, one that shorts will have to pay to longs while they are waiting for their short position to pay off. The size of the dividend is large enough that it may cause the short seller to lose money, even if he/she is correct about the direction of the stock price. Buying puts on IEP is an option that investors could consider, but a highly speculative one: you lose 100% of your position in an option if it never hits the exercise price. Using protective puts as a hedge against an IEP long position isn’t a terrible idea, but then again I don’t see much value in going long IEP in the first place. I’d imagine that the outcome of a hedged long position in IEP would be about a 0% return.

The Bottom Line

Taking account all of the factors discussed in this article, I find IEP a stock best avoided. It doesn’t have much upside in a conservative discounted cash flow model, but it makes for a very expensive short, at least in the near term. On the whole, I think investors would be best served simply staying away from Icahn Enterprises.