CEF: The Trends In Gold And Silver Are Your Best Friends

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The seminal book “The Wisdom of Crowds” emphasizes that market prices reflect collective intelligence, making trends reliable indicators; gold's long-term uptrend validates this principle.
  • Gold's bullish trend remains intact, with every correction since 1999 presenting a buying opportunity; recent highs reinforce its value as a store of wealth.
  • Silver, following gold's lead, has broken technical resistance and shows bullish potential, driven by speculative interest and favorable market conditions.
  • The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust effectively tracks gold and silver prices, offering a liquid investment option with significant exposure to both metals.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »

Gold and Silver Coins isolated on Black

thad

In his 2004 work, The Wisdom of Crowds: Why the Many Are Smarter Than the Few and How Collective Wisdom Shapes Business, Economies, Societies and Nations, author James Surowiecki explores case studies that prove large groups of people are

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders and investors. I am offering a free trial and discount to new subscribers for a limited time.

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
29.34K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis. The author owns physical gold and silver.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CEF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CEF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CEF
--
CEF:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News