In his 2004 work, The Wisdom of Crowds: Why the Many Are Smarter Than the Few and How Collective Wisdom Shapes Business, Economies, Societies and Nations, author James Surowiecki explores case studies that prove large groups of people are more intelligent than the elite few. Crowds are better at solving complex problems, creating innovation, coming to wise decisions, and predicting the future. The book's brilliance stems from its simplicity.

As a trader in markets since the early 1980s, Surowiecki's Wisdom of Crowds only reinforced the many harsh lessons taught by market price action over decades. Market prices are always correct because they are the levels where buyers and sellers in the "crowd" meet in a transparent marketplace. Traders and investors get into trouble when they believe they are correct and the market is wrong. Ego can be the antithesis of the crowd's wisdom. The bottom line is that trends are always your best friend in markets as they reflect the crowd's wisdom. Since the turn of this century, gold's trend has been higher, with every correction a golden buying opportunity. The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:CEF) product owns gold and silver bars, the world's oldest means of exchange.

Gold's bullish trend - Firmly intact

Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) continued to reach record highs in August 2024.

Long-Term COMEX Gold Futures Chart (Barchart)

The chart dating back to the mid-1970s highlights gold's bull market that began in 1999 at $252.50 per ounce. Gold's recent $2,570.40 high makes the rally a ten-bagger, with one standard 400-ounce London good-delivery bar now worth over $1 million.

In gold terms, a one-dollar U.S. currency note in 1999 is worth under 10 cents in August 2024.

While gold has suffered corrective pullbacks over the past quarter of a century, every dip has been a buying opportunity.

Silver could be a shock and awe asset over the coming months

COMEX silver futures (XAGUSD:CUR) reached an all-time high at $50.36 per ounce in 1980 when the notorious Hunt Brothers attempted to corner the silver market. While silver rose to a slightly lower $49.82 high in 2011, the price has remained below $35 for over a decade since 2012.

Long-Term COMEX Silver Futures Chart (Barchart)

The monthly chart from the early 1970s illustrates silver's correction from the 2011 peak that ended in March 2020 as the global pandemic gripped markets across all asset classes. Silver found a significant bottom at $11.64 per ounce and has made higher lows and higher highs over the past four years. Technical resistance for silver stood at the February 2021 $30.35 high. In May 2024, silver futures traded above the technical level, rising to the highest price since late 2012. In late August, December silver was sitting around the $30 per ounce level as the market digests the technical breakout.

Silver tends to attract significant speculative interest when price trends develop. Silver's path of least resistance remains bullish as the market heads into the final four months of 2024. Gold's ascent is a bullish factor for silver, the second-leading precious metals trading on the CME's COMEX division in the futures arena.

The world's oldest means of exchange - Rare and ubiquitous

Gold and silver have been around for thousands of years. They are rare metals with industrial applications. However, over the many centuries, they have played significant roles in the worldwide financial markets. Spain became the world's wealthiest country, and the Spanish currency was the world's reserve currency from 1530-1640 when Spanish explorers discovered a massive silver deposit at the Cerro Rico silver mine in Potosi, Bolivia. Spain extracted over 45,000 tons of silver from the mine from 1556 through 1783. Silver has also had a long history as the favored metal for coins and even backed some currencies in the past. However, silver's volatility caused most governments to abandon the metal long ago as a reserve asset.

Gold is a different story, as it is an integral part of foreign currency reserves worldwide. Over the past years, central banks have added to reserves as government debt has increased and concerns about fiat currency values have increased. Moreover, sanctions on Russia and the Chinese-Russian alliance have caused countries to decrease reliance on the current world's reserve currency, the U.S. dollar. Gold remains the asset of choice for governments, central banks, and monetary authorities worldwide. Current proposals for a BRICS currency could have some gold backing to challenge the U.S. dollar, euro, and other fiat currency instruments.

In 2023, the world's gold mine supply was around 3,000 metric tons. China, Australia, and Russia are the leading producers, with over 300 tons of annual production. At $2,500 per ounce, the annual mine supply is worth $241.13 billion. In 2021, the World Gold Council estimated above-ground gold stocks at 208,874 metric tons, worth around $17 trillion. Considering the U.S. debt is over the $35 trillion level, gold is a rare asset.

In 2023, the world's silver mine supply was around 26,000 metric tons. While Mexico, China, Peru, and Chile are the world's leading primary silver-producing countries, most silver output is a byproduct of other metal production. At $30 per ounce, the annual output is worth just over $25 billion. A 2019 Seeking Alpha article estimated that there are around 1.6 million metric tons of above-ground silver inventories, worth around $1.55 trillion. A small number considering Apple Inc. (AAPL), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and Saudi Aramco all have market caps higher than the total value of all above-ground silver stocks.

Gold and silver are rare, but they are ubiquitous assets as people worldwide embrace the metals as essential stores of value. Gold and silver's value is nothing new, as the Bible mentions gold 417 times and silver 320 times. Gold and silver were around as means of exchange long before the Bible, too.

In 1999, when gold was trading below $300 per ounce and silver was below $5 per ounce, the U.K. auctioned half its gold reserves, considering the metal a barbarous relic from the past. Ironically, the Bank of England regulates the international gold and silver bullion markets, and prices have soared over the past two and one-half decades. Moreover, governments have been leading gold buyers, increasing their reserves.

Many investment routes-Physicals, futures, mining shares, ETFs

Gold and silver are in bull markets, and the metals have become increasingly popular and necessary assets for portfolio diversification. Many financial advisors recommend a 5-10% gold and silver allocation. There are many choices when choosing investment vehicles. Physical gold and silver bars are the most direct route but involve security issues, including storage and insurance. Futures markets provide physical delivery mechanisms, but futures involve margin-creating leverage, and taking delivery includes costs. Mining shares offer exposure, but they involve additional idiosyncratic risks. ETFs that track gold and silver prices, holding physical bullion, include, but are not limited to, SPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD), iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR) in gold, and iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) in silver. These highly liquid ETFs do an excellent job of tracking the metal's prices.

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is liquid-The trends favor a continuing bullish trend

The fund summary for the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust states:

Fund Profile for the CEF ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

At $23.43 per share, CEF had $4.86 billion in assets under management. The ETF trades an average of over 500,000 shares daily and charges around a 50 basis point management fee. CEF's metal allocation at the end of July 2024 was:

Top Holdings of the CEF ETF Product (sprott.com)

CEF holds around two-thirds of its assets in gold and one-third in silver.

On August 29, 2024, December COMEX gold futures were at $2,553.80 per ounce, up 23.3% from the end of 2023 closing level at $2,071.80. December silver futures were 19.5% higher at $29.895, up from $25.016 at the end of 2023.

One-Year Chart of the CEF ETF Product (Barchart)

The chart highlights CEF's 22.35% gain, moving from $19.15 on December 29, 2023, to $23.43 per share on August 21, 2024. CEF has done an excellent job tracking the gold and silver prices.

The trends in gold and silver remain bullish. In my last Seeking Alpha article on gold on August 20, I highlighted that de-dollarization, central bank buying, U.S. debt, the geopolitical landscape, the U.S. election, and other factors could cause a parabolic move in gold. The same factors support higher silver prices, which could soar more on a percentage basis. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an ETF providing exposure to the two metals that are the world's oldest means of exchange and stores of value.