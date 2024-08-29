How The U.S. Election May Play Out And What It Means For Markets

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.71K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. election still very much a 50-50 race.
  • Swing states may be the key to victory.
  • Trump or Harris win could mean different things for markets.

Election Vote Button 2024

adamkaz

As the U.S. election draws closer, investors will be focused on the potential outcomes and what it could mean for markets. MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell discusses with Kevin Hebner, Global Investment Strategist with TD Epoch.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell -

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.71K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News