Intel Corporation (INTC) Deutsche Bank's 2024 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Deutsche Bank's 2024 Technology Conference August 29, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Gelsinger - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore

Hi. Good morning, everyone. We're going to get started with the second day here at the DB Technology Conference. We're very, very pleased to have Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger joining me up on stage today. Before we get started, I'm going to read the Safe Harbor statement. You'll see the long version up there if you have incredibly good eyes. So, before we begin, please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties and may reference non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to Intel's most recent earnings release and annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for more information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially and additional information on our non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations where appropriate to the corresponding GAAP financial measures. So, with that fun stuff out of the way, I believe Pat's going to have a brief opening comment with the slide, uh, and then we will dive into Q&A.

So, Pat, thank you very much and I'll hand it over to you.

Patrick Gelsinger

Hey, thanks, Ross. Great to spend some time with you last night with dinner and some of the analysts. And, thanks for the opportunity to provide our shareholders, potential shareholders with an update and, following our Q2 earnings, our August 1st earnings announcement. And it's been a difficult few weeks. And with that we've been working hard to address the issues and at earnings we were determined to lay out a clear view, right, of where we were, but also some of the next steps that we needed to address for the next phase of our

