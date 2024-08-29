John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

CrowdStrike’s (NASDAQ:CRWD) Q2’25 results proved that the cybersecurity company remained resilient after the outage incident in July, with marginal impacts to the company’s quarterly results. Despite the major wins management touted going through the last two weeks of the reporting period post-incident, management, with their updated guidance, prudently lowered both revenue and margin expectations for the duration of FY25. I believe CrowdStrike is taking the appropriate steps to manage customer trust through complete transparency, complementary professional services, and discounted modules through their customer commitment program. Given the updated guidance and more challenging sales environment, I reiterate my STRONG BUY rating with a lowered price target of $365/share at 18.75x FY26 price/sales.

CrowdStrike Operations

CrowdStrike is taking the next few quarters to play defense as the July 19 incident passes through. As a result of the incident, management has taken prudent steps to improve both the product offering through customizable deployment configurations and through complementary professional services. Tackling the first problem, management deployed new content control configurations that will allow for customers to choose when and where Falcon updates are deployed. Management also brought in two third-party software security vendors to review Falcon’s sensor code to ensure quality performance. As a result of the incident, management took the step to offer complementary professional services to assist affected customers through the remediation process, resulting in a headwind to the segment’s gross margin. As a result, management forecasts revenue to be impacted by $60mm in 2H25, distributed equally between the two remaining quarters of the fiscal year.

Aside from the margin impact, management does not anticipate significant churn as a result of the incident, as the firm reported a 98% net retention rate in Q2’25. Andrew Nowinski of Wells Fargo brought up an interesting factor that results in Q4 will more broadly determine the customer impact on CrowdStrike’s customer retention, as this is the period with the highest levels of sales and renewals. Given CrowdStrike's end-of-quarter sales post-incident, I do not believe CrowdStrike’s churn will be as drastic as one may expect given the continued new and existing customer interest in the platform. Though this may change as we near the end of the fiscal year, management remains optimistic given how far out from the initial impact Q4 is. Given that Fal.Con is approaching in mid-September, I believe Q3’25 results will determine what customer churn will look like in Q4’25.

As described in my post-incident report covering CrowdStrike, management confirmed that sales cycles and lead times have extended out as top-level executives become more focused on potential challenges that may come as a result of the incident. Management did note that there was minimal impact to the sales pipeline as a result of the incident and suggested that sales were pushed back at the end of Q2’25 rather than falling apart.

Corporate Reports

Revenue for the quarter improved by 32% on a year-over-year basis, with net new ARR growing 11% year-over-year to $218mm. Revenue growth was driven by the firm’s hypergrowth businesses, including cloud security, identity security, and LogScale next-gen SIEM for a combined ending ARR of over $1b. Management mentioned in their Q2’25 earnings call that LogScale drove significant customer engagement as the AI-enhanced next-generation SIEM replaced legacy products. CrowdStrike ended the quarter with ARR at $3,865mm, up 32% from the previous year.

CrowdStrike Financials

Corporate Reports

As a result of the incident, management lowered their FY25 guidance from $3,976.3-$4,010.7mm in revenue to $3,890-$3,902.2mm, a reduction in the range of -2% to -3%. Some of the pressure will be the result of CrowdStrike’s customer commitment package, which provides discounting, module ads, professional services, flexible payment terms, and additional duration to a customer’s subscription. I believe this package is a middle ground to provide customers certain incentives to remain with CrowdStrike, and with CrowdStrike taking some incremental pricing pressure as a tradeoff. This deal may play out in the long term to CrowdStrike’s benefit, as customers may expand their offerings at discounted rates and become further entrenched in CrowdStrike services, opening the door for a higher fee when it comes time for contract renewal. In addition to the lower revenue guidance, management lowered their operating margin guidance and emphasized that the firm will remain on track to build up their sales & marketing and research & development headcount. Management mentioned on the call that some of the allocations dedicated to S&M will be reallocated to R&D as a result of the incident to ensure the platform remains at peak performance for their customers.

In terms of CrowdStrike’s “Rule Of 40” metric, the firm achieved a level of 60% in Q2’25. Given management’s optimism in cash generation, I believe CrowdStrike will maintain this high level of operational excellence and complete the year with a reading of 62% on this metric for all of FY25. I expect this to decline to 61% in FY26 as the firm rebuilds post-incident. Management noted that the known impact will be in the ballpark of $60mm in 2H25; however, this does not include additional customer churn that may result from the incident. I do not expect a significant amount of churn to result, given Falcon’s technological advantage over other platforms on the market. Management noted on the call that the latest MITRE results showed the Falcon platform provided 98% coverage, with the next competitor providing only 79%. The report also showed that the Falcon platform’s time to detection was 4 minutes, compared to 47 minutes by its next competitor.

Risks As They Pertain To CrowdStrike

Bull Case

CrowdStrike’s Q2’25 results showed that the firm was able to manage a major incident, work with customers through the remediation, and retain their sales pipeline and interest in the Falcon platform. Management’s updated guidance may be on the more conservative side to manage risk as a result of longer sales cycles and lead times after the incident. With Fal.Con coming up in September, I believe Q3’25 will pose as a major catalyst for CRWD shares as it will provide investors with more color on whether the firm will return to its high-growth capabilities or realize a decline in interest as a result.

Bear Case

CrowdStrike is faced with a more challenging sales cycle as CEOs and Boards are vetting the security platform as it may pose a risk to overall business operations if another outage occurs. This may result in customers seeking out other platforms, such as Palo Alto Networks' (PANW) Prisma and Cortex. Q3’25 and Q4’25 will provide investors with more color as to whether the incident will impact customer churn and acquisition.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

CRWD shares currently trade at 18.88x TTM price/sales, a significant premium to its peer cybersecurity companies. Despite the recent incident and remediation efforts as they create headwinds to CrowdStrike’s operations, I believe the firm’s high premium is justified given the firm’s land-and-expand efforts and moderated growth expectations for FY25.

Seeking Alpha

Given the adjustment to guidance for FY25 and the slower sales cycle experienced as a result of the incident, I am lowering my price target from $475 as reported on July 23, 2024, to $365/share at 18.75x FY26 price/sales. I believe CRWD shares have the potential to achieve my previously high price target; however, the firm is in a position of rebuilding their brand as the trusted cybersecurity platform and will need to prove their resiliency in customer retention and acquisition before Wall Street responds with a higher valuation target. I reiterate my STRONG BUY rating for CRWD shares.