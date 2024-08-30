hirun

Looking for energy-related high yields with earnings growth?

DKL Logistics LP (NYSE:DKL) recently announced acquisitions and expansions which should further diversify its sales base and operations, and increase EBITDA by at least 14%.

Company Profile:

DKL Logistics LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, is a growth-oriented publicly traded master limited partnership formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) in 2012 to own, operate, acquire, and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. A substantial majority of our existing assets are integral to the success of Delek's refining and marketing operations. We gather, transport and store crude oil and market, distribute, transport and store refined products in select regions of the southeastern United States and west Texas for Delek and third parties, primarily in support of Delek's refineries in Tyler, Texas and El Dorado, Arkansas. (DKL site)

Holdings:

DKL gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

For Q1-2 '24, Gathering and Processing provided 51% of segment EBITDA, followed by Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, at 25%, Storage and Transportation, at ~16%, and JVs, at ~7%:

DKL has a 200-mile Gathering System in the Midland Basin, with ~805 miles of crude and product transportation pipelines, and ~485 miles of pipelines in its Delaware Gathering Business.

DKL's Wholesale and Marketing business in West Texas has 10 light product terminals in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, with ~ 1.4 million barrels of shell capacity.

Its storage facilities have 10 million barrels of shell capacity, with rail offloading facilities and third-party crude transportation.

DKL's 3 JVs - Red River, Caddo, and Rio, have strategic connections to Cushing, Midland, and other key exchange points with MVC commitments.

Acquisitions/Deals/Expansion:

On 8/6/24, DKL announced the acquisition of Delek US's interest in the Wink to Webster pipeline, and amended and extended its agreements with Delek US for a period of up to seven years.

"The extensions remove an overhang on the DKL unit. It moves away from a month-to-month to contract terms of up to seven years. These amendments allow us to acquire DK's interest in the W2W pipeline without significant strain on our balance sheet. W2W is a premier crude oil pipeline backed by investment grade counterparties. It increases the overall asset quality at DKL and enhance DKL Permian position." (Q2 '24 call)

DKL's management estimates that this transaction will improve the company's sales diversity by increasing its third-party EBITDA from 50% to 64% of total annual EBITDA. Operations will also diversify, via the increase in DKL's Water business's EBITDA from 4% to 12%; the increase in its Gas business from 9% to 17%; the decrease in its Refining Logistics' EBITDA from 50% to 36%; and the decrease in its crude EBITDA from 37% to 35%:

Management estimates that annual EBITDA will increase by $55 - $85M/year, an increase of ~14% to 22% vs. 2023 EBITDA.

"DKL adds ~$70mm in projected third party cash flow on course to majority of its EBITDA coming from non-affiliated counterparties." (DKL site)

On Aug. 2, 2024, the Partnership entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with H2O Midstream Holdings, LLC to purchase 100% of the limited liability company interests in H2O Midstream Intermediate, LLC, H2O Midstream Permian LLC, and H2O Midstream LLC , related to the Seller's water disposal and recycling operations, in the Midland Basin in Texas (the "Purchase Agreement") for total consideration of $230.0 million.

The purchase price is comprised of approximately $160.0 million in cash and $70.0 million of preferred equity. The closing of the H2O Transaction is currently anticipated to occur by the end of 2024. Management feels that this acquisition will be immediately accretive to DKL on an EBITDA and free cash flow basis. (DKL Q2 '24 10Q)

Management is also set to build a new Delaware Basin Gas plant and expand three of its facilities in the Delaware system. They estimate that this project will have a greater than 20% cash on cash return, which will be accretive to 2026 estimated DCF/unit. This project is expected to be completed in Q1-2 2025.

Management expects to spend $90 million to $100 million in the second half of 2024 on the new processing plant.

Earnings:

While 2023 saw flattish revenues and a net income decline, EBITDA rose 23.5%, and distributable cash flow rose 8.5%. Interest expense ballooned, up 74% to $143M.

When researching energy-related LPs, take net income with a large grain of salt, as it usually includes a lot of non-cash depreciation and amortization.

DCF is a more appropriate dividend sustainability metric as it adds back non-cash expenses, and deducts capex.

Q1-2 '24 saw 9.7% growth in EBITDA and 11% DCF growth, with revenue growth of 5%. Interest expense growth slowed dramatically, to 7.4%, while the unit count was 5%.

Q2 '24 had record EBITDA of $102.4M, up ~10%, vs. $92.8M in Q2 '23.

Dividends:

DKL's most recent distribution rose from $1.07 to $1.09, making it the 46th straight quarterly hike. At its 8/28/24 price of $39.00, DKL yielded 11.18%. It should go ex-dividend next on ~11/1/24, with a ~11/13/24 pay date.

DKL has had consistently good distribution coverage over the past few years - Q1-2 '24 DCF/unit coverage was 1.37X, as was 2023's coverage. On a total distributions paid basis, coverage was 1.33X in Q1-2 '24, still strong.

Taxes:

DKL issues a K-1 at tax time and has a link for tax packages on its site. There has been much debate about K-1 tax reporting, with many investors finding it burdensome, while others haven't had issues with it. One potential issue for IRA accounts is UBTI, unrelated business taxable income. Consult your accountant about this potential issue and K-1 issues.

Risks:

DKL's Q2 '24 10Q filing offers a laundry list of potential risks associated with the company, on pages 18-19. As noted in the acquisitions section, while the DK/DKL deal decreases DKL's dependence upon DK, DKL will still derive ~36% of its revenue from DK post-deal closing.

Insiders:

CFO Spiegel bought 3,885 units on 8/22/24, at a price of $38.98, and Director Brillon bought 2K units on 8/19/22, at $39.00. Good to see insiders with some skin in the game.

Profitability and Leverage:

DKL has negative equity, which is why there are no ROE and debt/equity figures in this table. Its ROA of ~8% is higher than average for its industry, as is its EBITDA margin.

Management has decreased leverage over the last two years - DKL's Q2 '24 net debt/EBITDA leverage was 3.87X, just slightly higher than average. While its interest coverage improved a great deal in 2023, and was stable in Q1-2 '24, it's below average for the midstream industry.

Debt and Liquidity:

As of June 30, 2024, DKL had total debt of ~$1.57 billion and cash of $5.1 million. Additional borrowing capacity under the $1.15 billion third-party revolving credit facility was $819.8 million.

On March 29, 2024, the Partnership entered into a Fourth Amendment to the amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement (the "DKL Revolving Facility") which among other things increased the U.S. Revolving Credit Commitments (as defined in the DKL Credit Facility) by an amount equal to $100.0 million resulting in aggregate lender commitments under the Delek Logistics Revolving Credit Facility in an amount of $1,150.0 million, including up to $146.9 million for letters of credit and $31.9 million in swing line loans. This facility has a maturity date of October 13, 2027.

DKL issued $850M in aggregate principal amount of 8.625% senior notes due 2029 in mid-August 2024. This was a $200M increase from the original $650M amount.

Performance:

DKL has lagged the midstream industry and the S&P 500 by a wide margin on a price and total return basis over the past year, and is also lagging it so far in 2024. It hit a 52-week high of over $53.00 in early December 2023, but has declined considerably from that point.

Analysts' Upgrades and Price Targets:

DKL received an upgrade from Citigroup, where it was raised from Neutral to Buy, with a $45 price target. "While we understand why DKL trades at an elevated yield relative to more liquid peers with stronger balance sheets, we see a disconnect when put into the context of DKL's 1.3x distribution coverage ratio and improved balance sheet," Citi's Douglas Irwin wrote.

In April '24, Truist initiated coverage, with a Buy rating, and a $46.00 target. Raymond James upgraded DKL in March '24, to Outperform, with a $45.00 target.

At $39.00, DKL is ~15% below street analysts' lowest price target of $45.00, and 16% below their $45.33 average price target:

Valuations:

At $39.00, DKL is selling at a low 6.66X Price/DCF per unit valuation. (We've seen it priced at above 8X in the past.) We looked at Enbridge's and Enterprise Product Partners' Price/DCF valuations, which are ~7.15X and ~8.41X.

Its P/Sales and EV/EBITDA ratios are much lower than midstream averages. Since it has negative equity, there's no P/Book available.

Parting Thoughts:

At $39.00, DKL was ~5% above its 52-week low. We rate it a speculative Buy, but you may want to wait until typical September market volatility kicks in before climbing aboard with a full position, as you may be able to get a cheaper entry price.

