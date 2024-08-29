Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Deutsche Bank Technology Conference August 29, 2024 11:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Ed McLaughlin - President & Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Bryan Keane

Good morning. Welcome again to a day two of the DB Tech Conference. And my name is Bryan Keane. I cover the Payments, Processors and IT Services here at Deutsche Bank. And we're really excited to have Ed McLaughlin, who's the President and Chief Technology Officer at Mastercard here to do a fireside chat and nothing going on in technology these days. So I'm sure there's nothing to talk about.

So with that, Ed, maybe we could just kick it off as the Chief Technology Officer. Can you tell us a little bit about your background? I know you've been at Mastercard for a while and discuss your current role, what you're working on now.

Ed McLaughlin

Alright. I do want to ask one thing for everyone in the room though, for everyone who's not here. Tell them they missed the best session. Will you do that for me so quickly? And let me just do two things because you asked about the background. I do think it's interesting. I have always worked at really the intersection of technology and data transaction processing.

The first product I had in the late eighties was what we called an EDI translator, where we were linking together isolated computer systems to move data and the associate payments with that, there's like 10x, 100x value you can generate by doing it. And you just learn that early on.

So having been able to watch what was futuristic become the commonplace, which I know you have all known as investors, it's just been amazing. I was in package software, we had a company LogicWorks that made

