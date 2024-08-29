Dollar General Q2 2024 Update

Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA profile picture
Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA
415 Followers

Summary

  • After today's earnings, Dollar General went down almost another 30% since 2Q'23 earnings.
  • After a more encouraging SSS of +2.4% 1Q'24, SSS decelerated to just +0.5% in 2Q'24.
  • I do not plan to add further capital to DG; I will, however, stay invested as I think the stock can still prove to be a potential hedge if the softness in low-end consumers ends up spreading to the middle class in the coming quarters.

Dollar General Retail Location. Dollar General is a Small-Box Discount Retailer I

jetcityimage

I first wrote my Deep Dive on Dollar General (NYSE:DG) back in August 2023. While I wasn't initially excited about owning a piece of the company despite the stock being down 40% from peak then, I changed my

This article was written by

Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA profile picture
Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA
415 Followers
I am an investment analyst doing one deep dive every month. I graduated from Cornell University with my MBA and worked on the buy-side following my graduation. I am also a CFA and FRM charterholder.

Recommended For You

About DG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News