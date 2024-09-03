peshkov

For this week's ETF review, I want to cover an ETF several have asked about recently.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF ( NYSEARCA: BTAL

After studying this ETF, I have concluded that it's potentially a wonderful investment for bear markets. However, I would not personally own it because the KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) and Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) are superior alternatives.

What do these ETFs have in common? They use alternative asset strategies to deliver critical diversification, improve volatility-adjusted returns, and help you sleep well at night.

Alternative Asset ETFs: A Potentially Valuable Source of Diversification

Perplexity

Stocks and bonds are the two most popular asset classes, but there are alternatives to those that offer diversification benefits.

Bridgewater

Ray Dalio calls diversification "the holy grail" of investing because using enough non-correlated asset classes can theoretically achieve the same return level but with 80% less volatility.

Resolve Asset Management

Diversification is the "only free lunch" on Wall Street because rebalancing non-correlated assets that don't change in value long term can still generate 1% to 3% annual returns from harvesting volatility.

In other words, even without long-term capital appreciation in any asset, about 2% free returns can still be created because some assets go up while others go down.

A 2% performance boost might not sound like much.

Resolve Asset Management

However, during the last 21 years, the best fund manager in the country beat the S&P by 1.8% per year, and the 40 others that managed that feat (out of 3,220 funds) outperformed by an average of 0.3% per year.

Diversification has some merit, at least on paper, but what about these three funds? Let's look:

BTAL: An Interesting ETF That Seems Crazy At First

BTAL is a "market-neutral" ETF.

Market-neutral funds are an investment strategy designed to generate returns largely independent of overall market movements.

These funds aim to profit in rising and falling market conditions by offsetting long and short positions in different securities, thereby minimizing their exposure to market risk.

In other words, like the traditional hedge fund manager, market-neutral funds are stock picking, shorting some stocks, and going long others. Theoretically, you can suffer smaller declines in market corrections or even generate positive returns across all market cycles.

BTAL’s objective is to consistently provide negative beta exposure to the U.S. equity market. It strives to achieve this objective by investing primarily in long positions in low-beta U.S. equities and short positions in high-beta U.S. equities on a dollar-neutral basis within sectors." AGF

BTAL applies a unique take to market neutrality that might appeal to some deep-value investors, though I caution you that it's likely a flawed strategy.

It goes long low-volatility stocks and shorts high-volatility stocks.

AGF

The portfolio is 62% long and 43% short, and it's 200 companies with a weighted beta (volatility vs. S&P) of 0.74.

It's short companies with a 1.44 weighted beta (growth stocks).

AGF

The portfolio is diversified and does not resemble the S&P. The largest single holding is Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL), which has a 0.6% weighting.

It owns many lower-quality value traps, such as V.F. Corp. (VFC), though also higher-quality aristocrats, like Erie Indemnity (ERIE) and AbbVie (ABBV).

Most of its long positions average 0.31% positions.

AGF

The short portfolio includes companies like Zscaler, non-growth stocks like storage REITs, and blue chips that have fallen on hard times and entered bear markets (like Estee Lauder).

3 Reasons This ETF Seems Crazy

I see three major issues with BTAL's strategy that make me question whether it will ever deliver strong enough returns to justify owning a position.

A mixed value strategy that targets the wrong metrics.

"De-worsification" means a quant strategy, but one that's likely to deliver terrible returns.

High turnover, taxes, and fees.

Beta, the most popular proxy for volatility, is associated with certain sectors and investing strategies.

For example, growth stocks tend to have a higher volatility

Historical Statistics Since 1999

Portfolio Visualizer

For example, the Nasdaq is historically 29% more volatile than the S&P, and this higher volatility mainly explains the slightly better returns.

However, the major problem with BTAL's approach is that it's going long (62% of the portfolio), slow-growing, low-volatility stocks, and then going short (43%), faster-growing, higher volatility stocks.

I understand the goal of minimizing volatility, but shorting growth stocks is a long-term losing strategy, especially with a 200-stock growth portfolio.

Imagine a 62% long REITs, consumer staples, and utilities, and 43% short the Nasdaq.

The ETF uses 100% equities, with no other asset classes. It's simply trying to stock pick its way to superior volatility-adjusted returns.

However, with 0.25% to 0.3% average position sizes, it's not a stock-picking portfolio.

It's likely a quant fund, with management selecting the stocks purely based on rules using screeners.

This makes BTAL even more like going long low volatility ETFs and short the Nasdaq, which is not a winning long-term strategy.

BTAL's average short has a market cap under $10 billion, not even large caps.

In other words, BTAL isn't shorting high-valuation growth giants that might crash in a bear market but lower-valuation growth stocks.

Bottom Line? By targeting volatility instead of valuation growth or income, BTAL is trying to go long and short an assortment of stocks with a diversified portfolio. Even if one of its holdings becomes a rock star, it won't matter.

The 118% annual turnover rate is similar to what quant value ETFs like COWZ and VFLO use, which are quarterly rebalancing ETFs.

In other words, BTAL uses a strategy that sounds good on paper but is a very tax-inefficient approach.

ETF Pre-Tax Annual Return Since Inception Post-Tax Return Tax Expense Ratio % Of Returns Eaten By Taxes COWZ (FCF Yield, Deep Value) 13.53% 12.72% 0.81% 6% JEPQ 16.87% 11.82% 5.05% 30% SCHD 12.80% 11.72% 1.08% 8% SPY (S&P) 10.13% 9.48% 0.65% 6% QQQ (Nasdaq) 9.74% 9.21% 0.53% 5% VYM 8.33% 7.41% 0.92% 11% VNQ (REITs) 7.48% 5.63% 1.85% 25% SVOL 12.14% 5.60% 6.54% 54% BAGPX (60-40) 6.02% 4.51% 1.51% 25% JEPI 8.36% 4.29% 4.07% 49% AGG (Bonds) 3.07% 1.87% 1.20% 39% BTAL -1.11% -1.40% 0.29% -26% Click to enlarge

(Source: Morningstar)

BTAL has generated negative returns since its 2011 inception.

Portfolio Visualizer

Statistically, any negative fund over 13 years is 90% likely to be fundamentally flawed.

Morningstar

Over the last 10 years, BTAL has been in the bottom 9% of market-natural (long/short) funds.

In the last five years, it's in the bottom 1%.

-38% Inflation-Adjusted Returns Over 13 Years

Portfolio Visualizer

Losing 38% of investors' money over 13 years when the 60-40 delivered 120% inflation-adjusted total returns and the S&P more than quadrupled.

The tax bill is 0.3% per year on an ETF that loses money even before inflation over 13 years.

Portfolio Visualizer

BTAL has been down in eight of the last 13 years.

AGF

The expense ratio is 1.43% plus a 0.29% historical tax expense ratio for a total expense ratio of 1.72%.

Why is something losing money over time and charging almost 2% fees still around?

Why BTAL Is Actually Crazy Like A Fox

BTAL is an unsuitable ETF if you assume its goal is to be a single ticker portfolio solution.

In other words, the S&P 500 or SCHG or SCHD? Can you safely own it as 100% of your portfolio forever? Yes, though it will have higher volatility.

A 60-40 ETF like BAGPX? Yes, that is a single ticker solution, a 60-40 stock/bond portfolio, the simplest form of a hedge fund.

BTAL Is A Hedging Asset: Not An ETF Designed For Strong Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

BTAL has a negative correlation to the stock market, meaning that historically, when stocks have been rising, they have been falling.

Adjusted for its negative beta, it's delivered 9% annualized alpha.

Alpha is volatility-adjusted expected returns vs. actual returns.

For example, since 2011, the 60-40 has had a beta of 0.68. The S&P delivered 15% annual returns, so based on volatility, you would have expected a 60-40 to deliver returns of 68% as good.

The 60-40 underperformed its expected returns by 1.3% since 2011, or -1.3% alpha.

Or, to put it another way, BTAL outperformed it by almost 10% its expected returns because it's not designed for positive returns; it's designed for bear markets.

Portfolio Visualizer

BTAL is down 33% when stocks are rising, as much as the S&P is rising.

When the S&P is falling, BTAL is rising 83% as much as the S&P.

The Right Way To Use BTAL

The wrong way to buy BTAL is to think, "Market neutral = I'll make money in all markets."

The right way to think of BTAL is as a hedging asset that you expect to drive negative long-term returns, like put options.

Put options are portfolio insurance. You don't expect to make money on insurance.

Historical Total Returns Since 2011

Portfolio Visualizer

Look what happens when we replace 40% of a pure stock portfolio with BTAL, just like 60-40 replaces 40% with bonds.

Suddenly, we have a portfolio that's keeping up, even beating the 60-40 over time, but with less than 7% annual volatility.

Portfolio Visualizer

BTAL is not designed to make money in the long term. But when combined with stocks that are, it suddenly can deliver superior returns to the 60-40 and with far better consistency.

Portfolio Visualizer

BTAL is a bond alternative, even though it's technically 100% stocks, just long some and short others.

When bonds failed, BTAL didn't.

Portfolio Visualizer

The 5% of the worst months for the S&P since 2011 were -9% average losses.

The 60-40's worst 5% of months were -6.3% average monthly losses.

The 5% of worst months for a 60% S&P 40% BTAL portfolio fell just 3.37%.

When the market rose, the 60-40 rose 63% as much and fell 74% as much in falling markets.

Replacing bonds with BTAL in a 60-40 means 43% of the market's upside and 30% of the downside.

Worst 10% Of S&P Months Since 2011

BTAL 60% S&P 40% BTAL 60-40 Vanguard 500 Index Investor Year Month Return Return Return Return 2020 3 9.27% -3.02% -9.32% -12.37% 2022 9 2.78% -3.60% -7.51% -9.22% 2018 12 4.31% -3.39% -4.73% -9.04% 2022 4 8.51% -1.54% -6.47% -8.73% 2022 6 7.56% -0.89% -6.31% -8.27% 2020 2 0.43% -4.47% -4.10% -8.24% 2018 10 5.59% -2.06% -5.33% -6.85% 2019 5 6.72% -1.77% -2.81% -6.36% 2015 8 2.51% -2.79% -4.07% -6.05% 2012 5 7.51% -1.20% -6.71% -6.02% 2022 12 3.68% -1.31% -3.18% -5.77% 2022 1 5.23% -1.07% -3.65% -5.19% 2016 1 9.48% 0.80% -3.33% -4.98% 2023 9 5.64% -1.29% -3.71% -4.78% 2021 9 -0.35% -3.24% -2.55% -4.66% 2024 4 5.55% -0.29% -3.44% -4.10% Average 5.28% -1.95% -4.83% -6.91% Median 5.57% -1.66% -4.09% -6.21% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

BTAL has remarkable consistency, generating positive returns in 15/16 of the market's worst months since 2011. Replacing bonds with BTAL in a 60-40 portfolio design cut the worst monthly losses by over 50%.

Imagine the emotional benefits of the market falling 7% while your portfolio is down just 2%. That's what BTAL is all about—an ingredient in a SWAN portfolio soup.

Of course, that means it does very poorly in the market's best months.

Best 10% Of S&P Months Since 2011

BTAL 60% S&P 40% BTAL 60-40 Vanguard 500 Index Investor Year Month Return Return Return Return 2020 4 -3.39% 4.82% 7.88% 12.81% 2020 11 -14.96% 0.53% 7.85% 10.94% 2011 10 -13.85% 1.01% 8.94% 10.91% 2022 7 -8.40% 0.31% 5.59% 9.21% 2023 11 -4.84% 3.90% 7.28% 9.12% 2015 10 -5.18% 2.75% 4.26% 8.42% 2022 10 1.92% 5.02% 3.73% 8.08% 2019 1 -4.03% 3.19% 5.40% 8.00% 2020 8 -5.29% 1.79% 3.52% 7.18% 2019 6 -3.48% 2.97% 4.42% 7.03% 2021 10 -1.41% 4.16% 3.61% 6.99% 2016 3 -2.21% 2.84% 4.11% 6.78% 2023 6 -5.30% 2.22% 3.47% 6.60% 2023 1 -6.36% 1.23% 5.39% 6.27% 2015 2 -5.68% 0.93% 5.43% 5.74% 2018 1 -3.27% 2.07% 2.98% 5.71% Average -5.36% 2.48% 5.24% 8.11% Median -5.01% 2.49% 4.91% 7.59% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The downside of replacing bonds with BTAL is that lower volatility in downturns means lower returns in recoveries.

Even though 60% S&P and 40% BTAL outperformed the 60% S&P and 40% bond portfolio over the last 13 years, there were many periods when it was lagging.

Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio Visualizer

Replacing bonds (or any part of your heading bucket) with BTAL means there will be long periods, up to three years when you're underperforming a 60-40, and of course, you'll always underperform the S&P.

BTAL is a hedging asset that will rarely outperform the best-performing asset class in history.

So BTAL is a great hedging asset, and it's time to buy it, right? Not necessarily.

KMLM and CTA: Far Superior Alternatives To BTAL

BTAL has a powerful ability to hedge by having a negative correlation to stocks.

Historical Returns Since 2011

Portfolio Visualizer

However, long-term bonds are negatively correlated with stocks, as are managed futures.

Both of which are assets that deliver historically positive returns.

The 2010s were the worst-performing decade in managed futures history, yet they still delivered about 3.5% annual returns.

Portfolio Visualizer

The average 12-month return for BTAL is negative. For bonds, it's equal to long-term interest rates (4% bond market consensus in the future).

Managed futures averaged 5.5% returns in the "lost decade," for managed futures and long-term tend to generate around 9% to 10% returns pre-expenses.

AlphaSimplex, AQR, Soc Gen

KraneShares

Mount Lucas has generated 9.1% returns since 1988, meaning KMLM would have delivered about 8.2% after expenses.

That's twice the historical return of bonds and consistent with the average long-term returns of trend-following strategies going back to 1928 or even 800 years.

Dividend Kings Portfolio Optimizer Tool

The Mount Lucas index has been the gold standard of hedging strategies since 1988.

In the six bear markets in that time, it averaged 32% gains when the S&P fell 32% on average.

Its correlation to the S&P during the market bottom, times of peak panic, was -0.82.

Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool

This is what different S&P and Mount Lucas index allocations would have done in the average bear market since 1985.

Historical Returns Since 2021

Portfolio Visualizer

As expected, KMLM has delivered around 8% returns since inception and outperformed BTAL.

Portfolio Visualizer

Since its inception, KMLM's alpha has been 15% annualized, beating BTAL's impressive 12% annual alpha.

Portfolio Visualizer

BTAL's downside capture ratio is better than KMLM's since 2021, at -79% vs -67%.

That means when the S&P fell 10%, BTAL was up 7.9%, and KMLM was up 6.7%.

However, when the market rose, KMLM captured 7% of those gains while BTAL lost 24%, as much as the market grew.

BTAL KMLM Vanguard 500 Index Investor Year Month Return Return Return 2022 9 2.78% 3.98% -9.22% 2022 4 8.51% 9.75% -8.73% 2022 6 7.56% -1.44% -8.27% 2022 12 3.68% 1.55% -5.77% 2022 1 5.23% 5.04% -5.19% 2023 9 5.64% 4.63% -4.78% 2021 9 -0.35% 2.48% -4.66% 2024 4 5.55% 4.18% -4.10% 2022 8 -0.85% 8.69% -4.09% 2022 2 -4.49% 3.95% -3.00% 2023 2 -0.55% 1.75% -2.45% 2023 10 6.19% -0.68% -2.12% 2023 8 5.38% 1.47% -1.60% 2021 1 1.42% 0.58% -1.02% 2021 11 1.91% -5.36% -0.71% Average 3.17% 2.70% -4.38% Median 3.68% 2.48% -4.10% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

BTAL's median gains in down months for stocks are better, though its ability to hedge in more extended bear markets (2022) is far worse.

In bear markets, stock correlations tend to approach 1.

So, long volatility stocks won't be as beneficial as trend following.

Historical Returns Since 2021

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Remember that hedging assets are not meant to replace the stock portion of your portfolio but the bond portion of a diversified portfolio like a 60-40.

In other words, in a 60-40 portfolio, you can replace 40% of stocks with bonds, KMLM, or BTAL.

When you do, you can see that volatility decreases significantly.

However, BTAL is generating negative long-term returns that weigh on long-term returns.

While BTAL did well in 2022, it wasn't trending, following short bonds, long the dollar, and long commodities, which is why KMLM was up 48% in that bear market.

That's why the peak decline of a 60-40 using KMLM was 5%, 5X less than the S&P, 4X less than the traditional 60-40, and 2X better than a portfolio using BTAL.

What About Simplify Managed Futures ETF?

Historical Returns Since April 2022

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

CTA is designed to optimize long-term trend-following returns by using just two assets (bonds and commodities).

KMLM also uses currencies, with both ETFs avoiding stock futures to achieve maximum negative correlation to stocks in corrections.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

CTA's alpha since inception is 16% per year, slightly better than BTAL and KMLM's 9.5%.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

CTA's downside capture ratio is superior to KMLM. Combining the two improves KMLM's historically strong hedging results.

August 5th, 2024, S&P low (Portfolio Visualizer )

Returns In Down Months For The S&P Since April 2022

BTAL KMLM CTA Vanguard 500 Index Investor Year Month Return Return Return Return 2022 9 2.78% 3.98% -0.08% -9.22% 2022 4 8.51% 9.75% 8.96% -8.73% 2022 6 7.56% -1.44% 3.47% -8.27% 2022 12 3.68% 1.55% -1.42% -5.77% 2023 9 5.64% 4.63% 8.99% -4.78% 2024 4 5.55% 4.18% 9.78% -4.10% 2022 8 -0.85% 8.69% 4.23% -4.09% 2023 2 -0.55% 1.75% 9.28% -2.45% 2023 10 6.19% -0.68% -4.10% -2.12% 2023 8 5.38% 1.47% -1.13% -1.60% Average 4.39% 3.39% 3.80% -5.11% Median 5.47% 2.87% 3.85% -4.44% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

BTAL is impressive in down months. Since April 2022, it has been a nearly perfect hedge, with a -97% downside capture ratio.

Returns In Up Months For The S&P Since April 2022

BTAL KMLM CTA Vanguard 500 Index Investor Year Month Return Return Return Return 2022 7 -8.40% -2.50% 3.68% 9.21% 2023 11 -4.84% -5.90% -2.76% 9.12% 2022 10 1.92% -1.41% 1.78% 8.08% 2023 6 -5.30% -2.53% 0.43% 6.60% 2023 1 -6.36% -2.88% -4.09% 6.27% 2022 11 -0.29% -10.05% -6.88% 5.58% 2024 2 -1.09% 2.38% 5.97% 5.33% 2024 5 1.31% -4.95% -0.33% 4.95% 2023 12 -10.28% -5.32% -1.78% 4.53% 2023 3 3.29% -2.35% -14.09% 3.66% 2024 6 1.82% -1.49% -0.84% 3.58% 2024 3 -0.72% 2.33% -0.36% 3.21% 2023 7 -4.90% 0.70% 0.63% 3.20% 2024 1 8.26% -1.01% 0.72% 1.67% 2023 4 2.70% 4.55% 6.75% 1.55% 2024 8 4.28% -1.18% 1.36% 1.38% 2024 7 -1.27% 1.92% -4.16% 1.20% 2023 5 -5.44% 1.43% 1.96% 0.42% 2022 5 1.76% 1.91% 1.13% 0.17% Average -1.24% -1.39% -0.57% 4.20% Median -0.72% -1.41% 0.43% 3.66% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

CTA has historically (though it's a short history) delivered the best mix of strong downside protection in down months with positive gains when the market recovers.

Since April 2022

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Since its inception, CTA has been a powerful hedge while generating double-digit absolute returns, resulting in a 60-40 stock/CTA portfolio that actually outperforms the S&P.

It also had the smallest peak decline, just 5%.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

CTA can cut the downside capture ratio to 30% when placed into a diversified portfolio.

That helps increase the safe perpetual withdrawal rate to 8%, more than double that of a 60-40.

Returns During Months When S&P Is Down Since April 2022

60% S&P 40% BTAL 60% S&P 40% Bonds 60% S&P 40% CTA Vanguard 500 Index Investor Year Month Return Return Return Return 2022 9 -3.83% -7.11% -4.81% -9.22% 2022 4 -1.86% -6.79% -1.68% -8.73% 2022 6 -1.20% -5.47% -3.03% -8.27% 2022 12 -1.49% -3.78% -3.76% -5.77% 2023 9 -1.29% -3.96% 0.13% -4.78% 2024 4 -0.29% -3.45% 1.37% -4.10% 2022 8 -2.65% -3.65% -0.24% -4.09% 2023 2 -1.79% -2.57% 1.92% -2.45% 2023 10 0.80% -1.95% -2.92% -2.12% 2023 8 0.60% -1.27% -1.45% -1.60% Average -1.30% -4.00% -1.45% -5.11% Median -1.39% -3.72% -1.57% -4.44% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Better long-term returns and hedging power are just as strong.

Bottom Line: Alternative Funds Can Be Useful But Don't Fall Into The "De-Worsification" Trap

BTAL is a wonderful hedging asset and a terrible standalone ETF.

Its design is very good at generating positive returns in a fast correction and usually during a prolonged bear market as well.

However, its downside, specifically that it's designed for negative long-term returns, means that while it can be a bond alternative in a diversified portfolio, bonds, and managed futures are superior alternatives in future downturns.

BTAL is designed for -1% long-term returns, while bonds are expected to deliver 4% to 5% and managed futures 8% to 9%.

And since BTAL doesn't generate superior portfolio results during downturns, its downsides outweigh its upsides.

What about combining BTAL CTA or KMLM in a portfolio?

Historical Returns Since April 2022

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Yes, you can do that, and it does have some minor benefits to negative volatility-adjusted returns.

However, ultimately, it's up to investors whether they believe the higher fees of BTAL and negative long-term returns are worth it as part of their long-term portfolios.