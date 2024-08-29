Visa Inc. (V) Deutsche Bank 2024 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Deutsche Bank 2024 Technology Conference August 29, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Newkirk - Global Head of New Flows, Commercial & Money Movement Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Bryan Keane

Okay. Happy to get started here. We're excited to have Visa, Chris Newkirk, who's the Global Head of New Flows, Commercial & Money Movement Solutions. I'm Bryan Keane. I cover the payments processors and IT services at Deutsche Bank. And so, we're excited to get to all these questions I have for Chris.

So, Chris, maybe you could just start and give us a little bit about your background, we were just talking about that. And then I know you were Chief Strategy Officer and now as kind of Global Head of New Flows.

Chris Newkirk

Yes, great. Well, Bryan, thanks so much for having me, and thanks, everyone, here and online for joining. Really excited to be here. So, yes, I -- so I joined Visa a little bit over four years ago, Bryan, as you said, as Chief Strategy Officer, which was a little bit of a new role me to play in my career and I'll sort of come back to that. But as Chief Strategy Officer, my job was to really focus on connecting as a long-time operator, which is what I was for 15, 18 years before Visa and what I am, once again, was to really connect our strategy to our execution all around the world.

And I look after strategy, interchange and pricing globally at Visa and our regional products and solutions teams, which is sort of -- think of that as a technical sales force that does presales, sales, and then post-sales solutioning for our products and solutions with our clients all around the world. That team actually mostly is

