Advanced Micro Devices: ZT Acquisition Is Bad News - Still Sell

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. announced its $4.9B acquisition of ZT Systems as a strategic move in the AI market, but we see things differently.
  • We think AMD holds a higher risk profile after the acquisition inflated AI-related growth expectations further with little fundamental basis.
  • We're also seeing multiple expansions for AMD, making the stock expensive relative to semi-peers and increasing the risk of a price correction.
  • Investor confidence in AMD's AI growth is misplaced; the acquisition will likely only delay a bigger (disappointing) confrontation between AMD's real AI capabilities and Wall Street's AI expectations.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

falling Cards

Sunny

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) announced its acquisition of ZT Systems, a privately held server builder, for $4.9B earlier this month. AMD CEO Lisa Su emphasized in an interview with Reuters that "AI systems are our

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
8.87K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News