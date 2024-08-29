15 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A King

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
23.18K Followers

Summary

  • This week, 15 companies, including Dividend King Stanley Black & Decker, are set to increase dividends, with SWK extending its 57-year streak by 1.2%.
  • My strategy focuses on buying, holding, and adding companies that consistently increase dividends and outperform benchmarks, using SCHD as a performance gauge.
  • The list of dividend increases is curated by merging data from the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet and NASDAQ, emphasizing companies with at least five years of dividend growth.
  • Steris stands out with a 375% total return over the past decade, consistently outperforming even before COVID-19, despite a low current yield of 1%.

White arrow up with blue stair on blue floor background, 3D arrow climbing up over a staircase , 3d stairs with arrow going upward, 3d rendering

mouu007

This week features fifteen upcoming dividend increases, including Dividend King Stanley Black & Decker. SWK extends its 57-year streak with a light 1.2% increase. I will call out that we have some new challengers on the list, two of which have multiple share classes involved. For

This article was written by

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
23.18K Followers
Derek is an individual investor seeking to navigate the investment world to provide a wealthy and stable retirement for his family. He aims to help fellow investors, notably younger investors, establish a plan to produce a growing income stream. Derek holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science with a minor in Economics from the University of Delaware and lives with his wife and two children.Derek created and operates customstockalerts.com. It's a suite of utilities for investors to stay on top of all their stocks. Pick a company you're interested in, pick an alert type (price, dividend yield, PE, etc.) and a value. You'll get a text or email (your choice) when your value hits. Also, get alerts for upcoming dividends, including increases (works for stocks and ETFs). Use it as a chance to buy and collect the dividend!Come check me out at customstockalerts.com!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CWEN--
Clearway Energy, Inc.
CWEN.A--
Clearway Energy, Inc.
FOX--
Fox Corporation
FOXA--
Fox Corporation
SWK--
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News