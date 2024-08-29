15 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A King

This week features fifteen upcoming dividend increases, including Dividend King Stanley Black & Decker. SWK extends its 57-year streak with a light 1.2% increase. I will call out that we have some new challengers on the list, two of which have multiple share classes involved. For Clearway Energy (CWEN)(CWEN.A) and Fox Corporation (FOX)(FOXA), I'm only including the primary share class, but both A shares also have the same increases.
Additionally, while Kellogg's, turned Kellanova, is on the list, this could be their last appearance due to Mars's impending purchase. Shares of Kellanova have also rallied about 40% since the deal was announced.
My investment strategy involves buying, holding, and adding to companies that meet two criteria: consistently increasing their dividends and beating an equivalent benchmark. The information in this article is generated for my investing needs, and I'm happy to share my findings with my Seeking Alpha audience. This list can help you make wise investment choices and create a successful long-term portfolio.
I mention it every week, but I do "eat my own dog food" so to speak. If you missed my article from last week, I decided to add CBOE to my dividend growth portfolio based on that research.
How I Created The Lists
The following information is a result of merging two sources of data: the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from a particular website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown their dividends for at least five years.
Companies must have higher total yearly dividends to be included in this list. Therefore, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.
What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?
The ex-dividend date is when you must own shares to qualify for an upcoming dividend or distribution. To be eligible, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. If the ex-dividend date falls on a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have purchased the shares by the previous Friday.
Dividend Streak Categories
Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.
- King: 50+ years.
- Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.
- Contender: 10–24 years.
- Challenger: 5+ years.
|Category
|Count
|King
|1
|Champion
|1
|Contender
|7
|Challenger
|6
The Dividend Increases List
The data is sorted by the ex-dividend date (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Forward Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|(SWK)
|57
|3.27
|3-Sep-24
|1.23%
|King
|Kellanova
|(K)
|20
|2.83
|3-Sep-24
|1.79%
|Contender
|Regions Financial Corporation
|(RF)
|12
|4.35
|3-Sep-24
|4.17%
|Contender
|Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|(MLM)
|9
|0.61
|3-Sep-24
|6.76%
|Challenger
|SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|(SSNC)
|8
|1.35
|3-Sep-24
|4.17%
|Challenger
|Corteva, Inc. Common Stock
|(CTVA)
|5
|1.21
|3-Sep-24
|6.25%
|Challenger
|Clearway Energy, Inc. Class C
|(CWEN)
|5
|5.85
|3-Sep-24
|1.68%
|Challenger
|Fox Corporation - Class B Common Stock
|(FOX)
|5
|1.41
|4-Sep-24
|3.85%
|Challenger
|STERIS plc (Ireland) Ordinary Shares
|(STE)
|19
|0.96
|5-Sep-24
|9.62%
|Contender
|Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|(PFG)
|16
|3.59
|5-Sep-24
|1.41%
|Contender
|Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|(NRIM)
|15
|3.68
|5-Sep-24
|1.64%
|Contender
|H&R Block, Inc.
|(HRB)
|9
|2.37
|5-Sep-24
|17.19%
|Challenger
|C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|(CHRW)
|26
|2.39
|6-Sep-24
|1.64%
|Champion
|Mercantile Bank Corporation
|(MBWM)
|12
|3.14
|6-Sep-24
|2.86%
|Contender
|Bank of America Corporation
|(BAC)
|11
|2.6
|6-Sep-24
|8.33%
|Contender
Field Definitions
Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
Forward Yield: The payout rate is calculated by dividing the new payout rate by the current share price.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.
Increase Percent: The percent increase.
Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.
Show Me The Money
Here is a table that shows the new and old rates and the percentage increase. The table is sorted by ex-dividend day in ascending order and dividend streak in descending order.
|Ticker
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Increase Percent
|SWK
|0.81
|0.82
|1.23%
|K
|0.56
|0.57
|1.79%
|RF
|0.24
|0.25
|4.17%
|MLM
|0.74
|0.79
|6.76%
|SSNC
|0.24
|0.25
|4.17%
|CTVA
|0.16
|0.17
|6.25%
|CWEN
|0.41
|0.42
|1.68%
|FOX
|0.26
|0.27
|3.85%
|STE
|0.52
|0.57
|9.62%
|PFG
|0.71
|0.72
|1.41%
|NRIM
|0.61
|0.62
|1.64%
|HRB
|0.32
|0.38
|17.19%
|CHRW
|0.61
|0.62
|1.64%
|MBWM
|0.35
|0.36
|2.86%
|BAC
|0.24
|0.26
|8.33%
Additional Metrics
Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52-Week Low
|52-Week High
|PE Ratio
|% Off Low
|% Off High
|SWK
|100.18
|74.21
|108.15
|29.02
|35% Off Low
|7% Off High
|K
|80.62
|46.21
|80.97
|17.93
|75% Off Low
|0% Off High
|RF
|22.98
|13.18
|23.09
|20.05
|74% Off Low
|0% Off High
|MLM
|514.47
|388.27
|625.86
|26.61
|32% Off Low
|18% Off High
|SSNC
|74.24
|46.06
|74.94
|33.97
|61% Off Low
|1% Off High
|CTVA
|56
|42.82
|58.59
|45.96
|30% Off Low
|5% Off High
|CWEN
|28.71
|17.7
|29.48
|78.12
|62% Off Low
|3% Off High
|FOX
|38.28
|25.79
|38.48
|10.48
|48% Off Low
|1% Off High
|STE
|237.3
|194.58
|243.37
|38.08
|22% Off Low
|2% Off High
|PFG
|80.18
|64.48
|88.26
|11.49
|24% Off Low
|9% Off High
|NRIM
|67.46
|36.95
|74.34
|7.75
|83% Off Low
|9% Off High
|HRB
|64.04
|37.94
|68.45
|17.79
|69% Off Low
|6% Off High
|CHRW
|103.96
|64.55
|105.41
|27.87
|61% Off Low
|2% Off High
|MBWM
|45.87
|29.27
|51.21
|9.65
|57% Off Low
|10% Off High
|BAC
|39.96
|24.44
|44.44
|14.38
|63% Off Low
|10% Off High
Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates
I've arranged the table in descending order so that investors can prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.
|Ticker
|Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Yr DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|CWEN
|5.85
|7.8
|7.6
|8.8
|14.6
|RF
|4.35
|20
|15.7
|11.4
|21.2
|15.8
|NRIM
|3.68
|10
|18.9
|16.3
|13.5
|20
|PFG
|3.59
|6.3
|5.9
|4.8
|9.3
|8.4
|SWK
|3.27
|1.3
|5
|4.2
|5
|7.5
|MBWM
|3.14
|6.2
|6.6
|6.5
|11.1
|9.7
|K
|2.83
|-3.4
|-0.2
|0.4
|2.2
|3.2
|BAC
|2.6
|9.1
|10.1
|9.9
|37.4
|12.5
|CHRW
|2.39
|2.5
|6.2
|4.5
|5.7
|6.9
|HRB
|2.37
|10.4
|6.8
|4.9
|4.8
|7.3
|FOX
|1.41
|4
|4.2
|4.9
|6.3
|SSNC
|1.35
|20
|17
|21.7
|23.1
|CTVA
|1.21
|6.7
|7.2
|STE
|0.96
|10.6
|9.1
|8.9
|9.5
|9.9
|MLM
|0.61
|12.1
|9.1
|9.1
|6.4
|9.7
Historical Returns
My investment approach involves identifying stocks that consistently outperform the market while increasing dividend payouts. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark to gauge performance. I use the "Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund" (RNP) for REITs. I prefer to invest in an ETF if a stock cannot outperform its benchmark. SCHD has a strong track record of exceptional performance, offers a higher yield than the S&P 500, and has consistently grown dividends. I have selected several companies for my investment portfolio using this analysis. Additionally, I rely on this analysis to make well-timed additional purchases for my portfolio.
The ten-year dividend growth rate is one of the four main factors in the index behind SCHD. It's also a proxy for success, although it's not a perfect predictor. Share prices follow strong dividend growth over long periods, and longer trends will drown out short-term movements. These are total return figures, which include reinvested dividends.
The chart contains SCHD plus the nine companies with the highest 10-year dividend growth rates.
At a glance, this is one of the strongest groups I've seen in a while. SCHD is firmly in the bottom-middle of the pack. They've returned about 196% over the past decade. It should be hard to beat an index, so it's quite rare to see so many in this particular group currently doing so.
Steris has been the top performer with a 375% total return and, more impressively, has demonstrated this performance for years and even before COVID-19. Doing these analyses weekly, I see many flavors of total return charts. Many companies have had lackluster results leading into COVID-19, only to become darlings during the market resurgence.
Two examples I would point at are MLM (327%) and NRIM (297%). They were decent performers going into the pandemic but rocketed up the past few years.
Rounding out the group of outperformed has MBWM (251%), RF (216%), and BAC (205%).
Only PFG (113%), CHRW (93%), and SWK (38%) have trailed SCHD. SWK, in particular, has been a fallen darling after being such a wonderful performer for many decades.
Next Steps
As an investor, I have high standards for the individual holdings in my portfolio. It's not just about beating a certain benchmark by a small margin; I look for companies with a proven track record of exceptional past performance. I want to analyze their historical data meticulously to assess the likelihood of such performance continuing.
In truth, this week, I'm only interested in looking at STE. Yes, they've had the top performance over the decade, but I'm also intrigued by the fact that it was consistent for many years, including before 2020. Their current yield is quite low at just about 1%, so it may take many years before it could provide any reasonable income or yield on cost. That said, they've pretty consistently been providing approximately a 9-10% annual increase for over 10 years.
Let me know what you think of my strategy, and feel free to add yours in the comments below! As always, please do your due diligence before making any investment decision.
