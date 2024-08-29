15 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A King

mouu007

This week features fifteen upcoming dividend increases, including Dividend King Stanley Black & Decker. SWK extends its 57-year streak with a light 1.2% increase. I will call out that we have some new challengers on the list, two of which have multiple share classes involved. For Clearway Energy (CWEN)(CWEN.A) and Fox Corporation (FOX)(FOXA), I'm only including the primary share class, but both A shares also have the same increases.

Additionally, while Kellogg's, turned Kellanova, is on the list, this could be their last appearance due to Mars's impending purchase. Shares of Kellanova have also rallied about 40% since the deal was announced.

My investment strategy involves buying, holding, and adding to companies that meet two criteria: consistently increasing their dividends and beating an equivalent benchmark. The information in this article is generated for my investing needs, and I'm happy to share my findings with my Seeking Alpha audience. This list can help you make wise investment choices and create a successful long-term portfolio.

I mention it every week, but I do "eat my own dog food" so to speak. If you missed my article from last week, I decided to add CBOE to my dividend growth portfolio based on that research.

How I Created The Lists

The following information is a result of merging two sources of data: the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from a particular website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown their dividends for at least five years.

Companies must have higher total yearly dividends to be included in this list. Therefore, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is when you must own shares to qualify for an upcoming dividend or distribution. To be eligible, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. If the ex-dividend date falls on a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have purchased the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10–24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 1 Champion 1 Contender 7 Challenger 6 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increases List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend date (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 57 3.27 3-Sep-24 1.23% King Kellanova (K) 20 2.83 3-Sep-24 1.79% Contender Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 12 4.35 3-Sep-24 4.17% Contender Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 9 0.61 3-Sep-24 6.76% Challenger SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 8 1.35 3-Sep-24 4.17% Challenger Corteva, Inc. Common Stock (CTVA) 5 1.21 3-Sep-24 6.25% Challenger Clearway Energy, Inc. Class C (CWEN) 5 5.85 3-Sep-24 1.68% Challenger Fox Corporation - Class B Common Stock (FOX) 5 1.41 4-Sep-24 3.85% Challenger STERIS plc (Ireland) Ordinary Shares (STE) 19 0.96 5-Sep-24 9.62% Contender Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 16 3.59 5-Sep-24 1.41% Contender Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 15 3.68 5-Sep-24 1.64% Contender H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 9 2.37 5-Sep-24 17.19% Challenger C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 26 2.39 6-Sep-24 1.64% Champion Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 12 3.14 6-Sep-24 2.86% Contender Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 11 2.6 6-Sep-24 8.33% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The payout rate is calculated by dividing the new payout rate by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.

Show Me The Money

Here is a table that shows the new and old rates and the percentage increase. The table is sorted by ex-dividend day in ascending order and dividend streak in descending order.

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent SWK 0.81 0.82 1.23% K 0.56 0.57 1.79% RF 0.24 0.25 4.17% MLM 0.74 0.79 6.76% SSNC 0.24 0.25 4.17% CTVA 0.16 0.17 6.25% CWEN 0.41 0.42 1.68% FOX 0.26 0.27 3.85% STE 0.52 0.57 9.62% PFG 0.71 0.72 1.41% NRIM 0.61 0.62 1.64% HRB 0.32 0.38 17.19% CHRW 0.61 0.62 1.64% MBWM 0.35 0.36 2.86% BAC 0.24 0.26 8.33% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High SWK 100.18 74.21 108.15 29.02 35% Off Low 7% Off High K 80.62 46.21 80.97 17.93 75% Off Low 0% Off High RF 22.98 13.18 23.09 20.05 74% Off Low 0% Off High MLM 514.47 388.27 625.86 26.61 32% Off Low 18% Off High SSNC 74.24 46.06 74.94 33.97 61% Off Low 1% Off High CTVA 56 42.82 58.59 45.96 30% Off Low 5% Off High CWEN 28.71 17.7 29.48 78.12 62% Off Low 3% Off High FOX 38.28 25.79 38.48 10.48 48% Off Low 1% Off High STE 237.3 194.58 243.37 38.08 22% Off Low 2% Off High PFG 80.18 64.48 88.26 11.49 24% Off Low 9% Off High NRIM 67.46 36.95 74.34 7.75 83% Off Low 9% Off High HRB 64.04 37.94 68.45 17.79 69% Off Low 6% Off High CHRW 103.96 64.55 105.41 27.87 61% Off Low 2% Off High MBWM 45.87 29.27 51.21 9.65 57% Off Low 10% Off High BAC 39.96 24.44 44.44 14.38 63% Off Low 10% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order so that investors can prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule CWEN 5.85 7.8 7.6 8.8 14.6 RF 4.35 20 15.7 11.4 21.2 15.8 NRIM 3.68 10 18.9 16.3 13.5 20 PFG 3.59 6.3 5.9 4.8 9.3 8.4 SWK 3.27 1.3 5 4.2 5 7.5 MBWM 3.14 6.2 6.6 6.5 11.1 9.7 K 2.83 -3.4 -0.2 0.4 2.2 3.2 BAC 2.6 9.1 10.1 9.9 37.4 12.5 CHRW 2.39 2.5 6.2 4.5 5.7 6.9 HRB 2.37 10.4 6.8 4.9 4.8 7.3 FOX 1.41 4 4.2 4.9 6.3 SSNC 1.35 20 17 21.7 23.1 CTVA 1.21 6.7 7.2 STE 0.96 10.6 9.1 8.9 9.5 9.9 MLM 0.61 12.1 9.1 9.1 6.4 9.7 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

My investment approach involves identifying stocks that consistently outperform the market while increasing dividend payouts. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark to gauge performance. I use the "Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund" (RNP) for REITs. I prefer to invest in an ETF if a stock cannot outperform its benchmark. SCHD has a strong track record of exceptional performance, offers a higher yield than the S&P 500, and has consistently grown dividends. I have selected several companies for my investment portfolio using this analysis. Additionally, I rely on this analysis to make well-timed additional purchases for my portfolio.

The ten-year dividend growth rate is one of the four main factors in the index behind SCHD. It's also a proxy for success, although it's not a perfect predictor. Share prices follow strong dividend growth over long periods, and longer trends will drown out short-term movements. These are total return figures, which include reinvested dividends.

The chart contains SCHD plus the nine companies with the highest 10-year dividend growth rates.

Data by YCharts

At a glance, this is one of the strongest groups I've seen in a while. SCHD is firmly in the bottom-middle of the pack. They've returned about 196% over the past decade. It should be hard to beat an index, so it's quite rare to see so many in this particular group currently doing so.

Steris has been the top performer with a 375% total return and, more impressively, has demonstrated this performance for years and even before COVID-19. Doing these analyses weekly, I see many flavors of total return charts. Many companies have had lackluster results leading into COVID-19, only to become darlings during the market resurgence.

Two examples I would point at are MLM (327%) and NRIM (297%). They were decent performers going into the pandemic but rocketed up the past few years.

Rounding out the group of outperformed has MBWM (251%), RF (216%), and BAC (205%).

Only PFG (113%), CHRW (93%), and SWK (38%) have trailed SCHD. SWK, in particular, has been a fallen darling after being such a wonderful performer for many decades.

Next Steps

As an investor, I have high standards for the individual holdings in my portfolio. It's not just about beating a certain benchmark by a small margin; I look for companies with a proven track record of exceptional past performance. I want to analyze their historical data meticulously to assess the likelihood of such performance continuing.

In truth, this week, I'm only interested in looking at STE. Yes, they've had the top performance over the decade, but I'm also intrigued by the fact that it was consistent for many years, including before 2020. Their current yield is quite low at just about 1%, so it may take many years before it could provide any reasonable income or yield on cost. That said, they've pretty consistently been providing approximately a 9-10% annual increase for over 10 years.

Let me know what you think of my strategy, and feel free to add yours in the comments below! As always, please do your due diligence before making any investment decision.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.