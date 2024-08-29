HuyThoai

In May, I reiterated my hold rating for Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) stock as the demand and cost profile for commercial airlines remains challenging. Since then, the stock has lost around 3% of its value but a positive 3% total return, while the S&P 500 returned 5.2%. So, that hold rating seems to have been a good one. In this report, I will be discussing Q1 FY25 earnings, discuss the risks and update my price target and rating for the stock.

Singapore Airlines, Earnings Pressured By Lower Unit Revenues And Higher Fuel Costs

Singapore Airlines

First quarter results increased by 5.3%, consisting of 4.1% growth in passenger revenues and flat cargo revenues. And while seeing top-line growth is nice, we also need to put things in perspective. The growth was driven by a 12.2% increase in passenger capacity and a 10.7% increase in cargo capacity, for a total airline capacity increase of 11.6%. So, we saw continued pressure on unit revenues. That's not completely unexpected since more capacity is coming online and the Asia-Pacific routes have been the last routes to, meaning that the unit revenue normalization that we saw in other markets is only now becoming more prominently visible on the Asia-Pacific routes.

Total costs increased 14%, which was higher than the revenue growth, pointing at margin contraction. Non-fuel costs increased 7.7%, which does point to a favorable unit costs development, which declined 3.5%. The combination of top-line pressure and higher costs resulted in a 37.7% decrease in operating profit and a margin contraction from 16.4% to 10%. So, while there definitely is pressure due to higher fuel costs and unit revenues, the margins looked quite good, and I believe that any margin above 10% actually is a very good performance.

What Are The Risks For Singapore Airlines?

The risk for Singapore Airlines is that unit revenues for cargo and passengers normalizes further and that fuel prices remain elevated. However, that's a trend that's going to lead to off-peak unit revenues that are better reflective of the demand environment. The bigger question, however, is whether the company will be able to continue reducing its unit costs, which, I believe, would be a strong sign of cost efficiency.

Singapore Airlines Stock Downgraded To Sell

The Aerospace Forum

To determine multi-year price targets The Aerospace Forum has developed a stock screener which uses a combination of analyst consensus on EBITDA, cash flows and the most recent balance sheet data. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions and the stock price targets accordingly. In a separate blog I have detailed our analysis methodology.

The most recent estimates shifted the expected EBITDA for Singapore Airlines down by 2.2% for FY25 and up by 4.5% for FY26, for a total upward revision of 1%. On the back of higher capex, the free cash flow estimates have come down significantly. The company median valuation shows no upside in the years ahead against the current projections, and while the peer group valuation does suggest that there is upside, I don’t believe there is any reason to believe that the stock will trade against that multiple any time soon. For the years ahead, we see that the share price projections are declining, and as a result, I don’t see a compelling case to buy or even hold the name and assign a sell rating.

Conclusion: Singapore Airlines Stock Offers No Appeal

The margins that Singapore Airlines demonstrated in the first quarter show a significant contraction, but were still above 10%. However, with estimates implemented and when considering the risks of further unit revenue erosion, I currently do not believe that Singapore Airlines stock offer any value and as a result, I am downgrading the stock to sell.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.