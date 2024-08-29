APeriamPhotography

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCPK:DUAVF, AM.PA) was struggling with supply chain issues in our last coverage, which slowed down the rollout of the Falcon 6x, a higher ticket and prominent jet in the Dassault backlog. Those issues are persisting, but at least now orders are taking place to a more meaningful degree, and it is becoming reflected in financial results.

On the other hand, the benefits from the higher rate environment are now baked into comps, so the incremental benefit is lessened. Dassault remains exceptionally undervalued due to the stake in Thales (OTCPK:THLEF). While this was the basis of our initial buy thesis in the company, which was instead catalyzed by the Ukraine war, the reality is that this ignored element of the equity bridge will likely stay ignored. However, Dassault is still relatively undervalued, and the idle cash balances reflecting the family ownership are at least earning at significant rates, although the capital allocation quirks will not be addressed. We ultimately like the latent growth of Dassault Aviation, setting up for performance.

Latest Earnings

We can begin with the financial income. Dassault has a massive cash balance that covers more than half of their EV. This is not a productive cash balance in a low-interest rate environment, but with higher rates, the financial income has become considerable. The low-interest environment has now been lapped, so it's not a source of growth. Minority investors in Dassault, which is controlled by the Dassault family, benefit from higher interest rates since there is no indication that this cash will ever be invested for operating purposes. It is not an offset to any other interpreted liability. Instead, it is just a consequence of the political position that Dassault is in as a beneficiary of the French government's strategy to promote military export, and the cautiousness of the controlling family.

Focus on Financial income (H1 PR)

However, it can be argued that the Thales stake is more legitimately ignored and constitutes some upside. Thales' business case is improving, there is also a value case as it becomes more oriented towards cybersec. Together with the cash balances, the market valuation of Thales brings the Dassault EV almost down to zero. While the company is obviously undervalued on an EV/EBITDA basis, it's more sensible to take a P/E approach, which we'll show later.

The other key elements of the performance are the delivery rates, which have been hampered by supply chain and certification issues, the latter slowing down the rollout of the 6x.

Headline results (H1 PR)

The 6x is mid-sized relative to the rest of the Falcon private jet lineup, but it is still a relatively high ticket. Supply chain issues are still present, but there has been some resumption in performance and the backlog, which is skewed towards the anticipated 6x launch, is finally beginning to liquidate at higher rates to keep up with Falcon order intake. Beyond the 6x is the 10x release, which is going to compete with the larger private jets, but that won't hit the markets until 3 years from now or so.

The Rafale delivery rates are also improving. 6 used jets were delivered to Croatia, and France is replacing those now. 12 new ones will be going to Serbia over the coming few years, and the major Indian and UAE orders continue to be in play. There is still a big market for the 4.5th generation jet, which remains capable and can be retrofitted to deal with more modern needs. The backlog is very robust and of course supported by the stronger French geopolitical positioning in a more depolarized EU power dynamic, and with the growing defense budgets following the onset of the Ukraine war.

As for the next-generation fighter or NGAF project, things are more complicated. Dassault and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) are up against the Italians and the Brits with the Tempest program led by BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY). Despite the UK no longer being in the EU, the Tempest program seems to be progressing with less internal disputes between participating nations, and may actually have the upper hand in getting into EU budgets. We aren't counting on the NGF program receiving commercial interest outside of France among the EU countries when all is said and done. This part of the thesis will take decades to develop though and is not pertinent and mostly speculative.

Bottom Line

We think P/E is the way to look at Dassault. It is somewhat undervalued. At around 16x forward P/E compared to Lockheed (LMT) at over 20x, Dassault looks preferable. Growth prospects are quite similar, although Dassault has the edge — especially since monthly Rafale production rates could as much as double over the next couple of years as they improve production lines and resolve supply chain issues.

When taking forecasts, it's also important to consider that the equity-accounted income from Thales is being understated by its considerable inorganic action which is increasing interest expense, although also setting it up for deleveraging.

With more scope for growth, although it doesn't have the technological edge over LMT, we think that Dassault does not deserve to trade discounted in theory. However, the significant non-operating assets and capital allocation/governance quirks explain the discount. Dassault has lower payout ratios, which means less rush to address its extreme capital allocation position. This likely is the reason ultimately for Dassault's discount, but the stronger growth prospects, including from steadily improving supply chain management as well as upcoming rollouts of jets, has us preferring it regardless.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.