Dollar General: Stock Price Falling Back To Reality; Initiate With Buy Rating
Summary
- Dollar General Corporation's stock price dropped over 30% after weak results and lowered guidance, but I see it as a buying opportunity with a $100 target.
- Weak consumer demand, especially among low-income households, and high-interest rates are pressuring Dollar General's growth, but initiatives like supply chain optimization are promising.
- Despite poor results, I project 6.3% revenue growth in FY24 and a return to 9% growth from FY25, assuming interest rate cuts.
- Risks include high debt leverage, geopolitical tensions with China, and rising labor costs, but the current stock price reflects these challenges.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.