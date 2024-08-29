pichet_w

At the start of the summer, I offered some thoughts to my Investing Group on Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), calling it an interesting break-up case. The company faced a leverage overhang following an ill-timed purchase of Hill-Rom, while it was hurt by the rapid emergence of GLP-1 drugs as well.

It was clear that Baxter was looking to divest assets in order to reduce leverage as the sum-of-the-part analysis, and thus break-up value started to look quite interesting. Yet, this would require real capital discipline and operating execution for the situation to work out after interest rates were on the rise.

About Baxter

Baster is a widespread healthcare business, active in no less than 7 divisions which include renal care, medication delivery, clinical nutrition, advanced surgery, and acute therapies, among others. The company generated $11.7 billion in sales in 2020 (with no major impact seen from the pandemic), as earnings power of $3 per share supported a rich valuation at $80 per share.

Commanding a $42 billion enterprise valuation in 2021, much was about to change as the company announced a $12.4 billion deal for Hill-Rom, adding nearly $3 billion in hospital bed sales to the business, creating a pro forma business with around $15 billion in sales.

Net debt would jump to over 4 times EBITDA as the company financed the deal with debt, as pro forma earnings of around $3.50 per share were set to rise towards $4 per share over time. This was badly needed, as net debt was pretty elevated, at around $15 billion.

Restructuring Mode

With the company not living up to expectations post the deal for Hill-Rom, the company decided to spin off activities and explore strategic alternatives. This entailed the BioPharma Solutions business as well as the Kidney Care business.

In all, these business activities generated about $5 billion in sales, about a third of total revenues, as the impact of all this was highly uncertain, with no reliable proceeds estimates given beforehand.

With shares down and management willing to address the leverage situation, the risk-reward proposition seemed to improve, yet the execution of deleveraging efforts was far from a certainty.

By June of this year, shares were down to $33 per share, with shares having lost nearly two-thirds of their value from a stock trading in the mid-$80s early in 2022. This came after 2023 sales were up a mere 2% to $14.8 billion, while adjusted earnings fell from $3.03 to $2.60 per share, as no less than 10 earnings adjustments hid a modest GAAP loss. Net debt came down to $10.6 billion following the sale of the Biopharma Solutions business, as stabilization was within sight, based on the 2024 guidance as well.

The company guided for 2024 sales to increase by 2%, with earnings set to advance to $2.90 per share. Commanding a $16.3 billion equity valuation (based on 510 million shares trading at $33) the company commanded a $27 billion enterprise valuation back in June.

Trading around 11 times adjusted earnings, expectations have come down a long way, all while leverage has come down a lot as well, although that a $10 billion debt load still resulted in a leverage ratio in the $3s based on EBITDA around $3 billion. Another divestment was in the works as the company looked to divest the Kidney Care business (to be called Vantive). This is a huge >$4 billion business, as all options were still on the table in June.

Trading around 2 times sales, while paying out handsome quarterly dividends of $0.29 per share, the appeal was rapidly on the increase, as the outcome for investors depended largely on the divestment and execution performance of the business itself. All this made me upbeat, as I doubled down on a modest position, with divestment execution, activism, and/or top management changes being welcomed in my view.

A Modest Recovery

Over the past quarter, shares of Baxter have risen from $33 to $38, marking solid 15% returns over the past quarter.

In August, the company posted resilient second quarter results, with quarterly revenues of $3.81 billion being up 3% on the year. The company posted a 7% increase in adjusted operating earnings at $522 million, with adjusted earnings per share up 3% to $0.68 per share.

On the GAAP front, a similar-sized loss appeared, in part driven by a huge goodwill impairment charge related to its Kidney Care business, hinting that proceeds in a sales process were lagging. For the year, the company guided for growth around 3%, with adjusted earnings now seen at a midpoint of $2.97 per share.

A week later, Baxter announced that it had reached a deal with Carlyle to sell Baxter's Kidney Care segment, which now goes by the name of Vantive, in a $3.8 billion deal. Baxter anticipates $3.5 billion in cash from the deal, with after-tax proceeds pegged around $3 billion.

This would go a long way in addressing its current $10.8 billion net debt load as of the end of the second quarter. The divestment is substantial, and with some $4.5 billion in sales leaving the door based on the 2023 results, net proceeds are pegged at just 0.7 times sales. This looks quite modest, given that sales are trending largely flattish so far this year, with segment margins actually on the increase.

What Now?

The pro forma business will see sales fall from about $14 billion to about $10 billion here, with net debt down to $7 billion and change, pushing leverage down below 3 times EBITDA. The question is what the impact of all this is on earnings, given the improved earnings power of the segment and the low price fetched for these assets, as I believe that earnings might see some dilution.

Segment earnings of the Kidney Care business have more than doubled so far this year to $242 million, representing nearly a quarter of segment operating earnings so far this year. Given this observation, just about $3 billion in net proceeds looks relatively modest. This comes after the enterprise valuation of Baxter itself has risen to about $26 billion on a pro forma basis, implying that the remainder of the activities are valued around 2.6 times sales.

Given the relatively soft net proceeds from the divestment, and the rally in the shares over the summer, the risk-reward proposition has deteriorated quite a bit. In fact, I am taking profits on half my position here, not impressed with the decision for the Kidney Care unit, as a spin-off might have created more value for investors (over time).

This is certainly the case as I believe the company telegraphed an upcoming dividend cut, as the company indicated that it was looking to realign the dividend rate with the new financial profile of the business, starting in January 2025.