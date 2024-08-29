TELUS results upset your gut? There is Pure Fibre For That! Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars. All references are to the TSX price of the stock.

We finally upgraded TELUS Corporation (TSX:T:CA) to a buy a couple of months ago. This was after consistently rating it a hold for over 2 years and even a strong sell prior to that. Coming back to the reason for our upgrade, TELUS was doing well in the Canadian Wireless Wars, and it was reflected in the first quarter results. While not all sunshine and roses, there were sufficient positives to offset the negatives. Yes, the debt levels were higher and the free cash flow lower, but the silver lining was in the form of an improved EBITDA and a healthy beat in the mobile customer additions. The valuation was finally attractive to us and based on our extrapolation of the numbers in the subsequent quarters, we became buyers.

We actually bought a few shares recently and think the negativity overall has reached extreme levels. We are upgrading to Buy with a $25 price target in three years. Coupled with a large dividend yield of 7.1%, this forms the potential for an attractive total return.

Source: TELUS: 7.1% Yield And CEO Taking Pay Only In Shares

While BCE Inc (BCE:CA) has been the leader of the pack in the last couple of months, our protagonist has come out ahead of Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.A:CA)

Data by YCharts

TELUS revised its 2024 financial targets based on the operating revenues of one of its segments trending to the lower end of the previously announced range. We will discuss that, along with the rest of the second quarter numbers, next.

TELUS_Q2_2024_IR_Supplemental_08022024.pdf (ctfassets.net)

Q2-2024

TELUS went into Q2-2024 with pricing wars clearly visible across the wireless spectrum. After years of not really chasing customers in their oligopolies, TELUS, Rogers and BCE decided that the entry of the powerful fourth competitor, had really changed the game. In the face of that, the results were actually quite decent. Revenues were up a smidge and the adjusted EBITDA, the granddaddy of all numbers relevant, moved up 5.6%.

TELUS Q2-2024

TELUS is actually delivering the efficiency that it had promised a couple of years back. EBITDA margins hit 35.7% within TELUS technology, up 1.8% year over year. Digital experience improved as well, and the difference was even more dramatic. But that was not all. TELUS once again topped estimates with 101,000 net additions on mobile phone customers. One must keep in mind a couple of things here. The first being that the 101,000 net additions came after 415,000 gross additions. What that means is that the "churn" is really high and is moving higher over time (1.07% vs 0.94% last year). The second issue is the ARPU (mobile phone average revenue per subscriber per month) moved down to $58.49.

TELUS Q2-2024

Here is that same metric from last quarter.

TELUS Q1-2024

So the good fight to preserve the volume growth is coming at the expense of ARPU. That said, we doubt anyone on the street did not expect this, considering how blatantly obvious these pricing wars were. TELUS did manage to grow in the non-mobile categories as well. There were substantial net adds in internet, TV and security services. Those numbers helped augment its total revenues and EBITDA margins and beat estimates.

Outlook

The growth story for which there was a lunatic rush to pay 40X expected earnings has completely come apart at the seams. Digital health is growing at a modest 4% and TELUS International (TIXT:CA) is in full contraction mode on revenues and EBITDA. With TELUS International taking a nosedive recently on their own targets, it was no surprise that the parent pulled down its numbers as well. In the case of TELUS, we just went to the "lower end" of the revenue guidance, but the free cash flow drop was quite notable.

TELUS Q2-2024

That $2.1 billion works out to about $1.41 per share in free cash flow. A reminder again that the dividend is currently at $1.50. As bad as things look from a shorter term perspective, one must be cognizant of the longer-term cycle. The red arrow marks the point of maximum euphoria. The rush to buy because in 10 years TELUS Digital Health would actually make money. Today, you are not necessarily pricing in the worst, but your odds of making money are substantially higher.

Y-Charts

One funny aspect in all of this is that the Government Of Canada turned out to be correct. While we have taken 40-50 hits on them for their stupid immigration policy, they were unequivocally correct on the fact that wireless pricing in Canada will improve with a fourth competitor.

“Since the proposed merger between Rogers and Shaw was announced, I have been very clear: affordability and competition are central to any decision I make in my role as Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “That’s why last October, I officially denied the request to transfer Shaw’s wireless spectrum licenses - held by their subsidiary, Freedom Mobile—to Rogers. At the time, I also outlined my expectations for the separate proposed transfer of Freedom Mobile’s spectrum licenses to Videotron. “Since then, the Competition Bureau, the Competition Tribunal and the Federal Court of Appeal have all weighed in on the potential competitiveness a fourth national player could have on our telecom industry. “The evidence is clear: Having a strong fourth competitor does lead to lower prices, as we’ve seen in Atlantic provinces, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. “Today, I am informing Canadians that I have secured on their behalf unprecedented and legally binding commitments from Rogers and Videotron. And, after imposing strict conditions, the spectrum licenses of Freedom Mobile will be transferred to Videotron.

Source: Government Of Canada -March 2023

We are seeing that in spades and if all these companies want to grow, it will have to come through some significant efficiency gains. TELUS trades at about 7.6X on 2025 EV to EBITDA, and that is not necessarily expensive. We see a slow grind here as pricing wars step back all the carriers from the brink and common sense prevails. The best way to play it is the way we have been doing it. Buying the stock and selling at the money calls for 12-18 months out. You are, in essence, locking-in 15% yields by doing that, assuming the stock stays flat. If it goes lower, well, your break-even is 15% lower than these levels. We don't see significant upside immediately, but over the longer run, we think that $25 could be reached. We maintain a Buy rating here with the caveat that we would not do it without covered calls.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.