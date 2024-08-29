ricochet64

In our last analysis, our team decided to downgrade Crédit Agricole S.A.'s (OTCPK:CRARF) (OTCPK:CRARY) rating. The company delivered strong Q1 results, particularly in the corporate and investment banking segment, and expects to achieve its 2025 goals a year earlier than planned, leading to an upward revision in earnings estimates. Despite these positive developments, the bank's valuation reflected these higher financial targets. In addition, its value appeared high relative to its European banking peers. So far, this downgrade has proved correct (Fig 1), and Crédit Agricole stock price trades around our equal-weight target price.

Earnings Results and Our Neutral Take

Crédit Agricole reported its Q2 performance in early-August. Very briefly, the company delivered sales up by 5% compared to consensus estimates and pre-tax profit 12% above its compiled consensus. Indeed, net income was up accordingly, and this performance was amplified by the evolution of lower impairments. In number, the company reported a net income group of €1.8 billion (Fig 2). Asset Gathering, CIB, and Specialised Financial Services supported Crédit Agricole's results. That said, top-line sales were ahead of consensus in all divisions, but higher costs in the French retail and the International segments drove lower results. Looking at the P&L, the other drag was the evolution of corporate center costs. There was a €45 million pre-provision loss in the quarter, which was partly offset by Banco BPM asset revaluation.

Regarding the balance sheet, the Crédit Agricole CET 1 ratio reached 11.6%. This indicator was 16 basis points below consensus and was impacted by the Alpha Associate and Degroof Petercam acquisitions. Crédit Agricole would have recorded a CET 1 ratio of 11.95%, excluding these one-off items.

All in all, Crédit Agricole reported solid numbers; however, thanks to our follow-up coverage of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCPK:ISNPY) and UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCPK:UNCFF), we help our readers with some evidence that reiterate our neutral valuation. With Q2 numbers ahead of Wall Street market forecasts, we might expect investors to focus on the company's fundamentals.

Crédit Agricole cost/income ratio was at 59.9% Q2. This was up by 3.0 percentage points for a total underlying operating expenses of €5.6 billion. Compared to Q2 2023, costs increased by +8.6%. Looking at the Italian counterparts, UC's operating expenses signed a minus 1.7% with a Q2 cost/income ratio of 36.3%, and ISP lowered its cost basis by -0.1% with a Q2 cost/income ratio of 38.3%. On downside protection, UC and ISP reached a CET1 ratio of 16.2% and 13.5%, respectively. These results also take into account the accrued dividends. This lower CET1 provides less M&A firepower. Crédit Agricole management team has a well-established track record in leveraging bolt-on M&A to drive top-line sales and earnings growth. With the higher regulatory requirements for Basel 4, we believe the French bank might have less M&A optionality; Here at the Lab, we focus on fee-generation activities. Looking at Q2, 65% of the company's Q2 2024 pre-provision profits are non-related to interest rates. This is a solid number; however, almost 50% of this performance is related to the corporate and investment banking segment. The segment was up by +9.4% in the quarter, with supportive results in IB and Capital Markets. However, CIB sales are more volatile. Still comparing Crédit Agricole with UC and ISP, we should report that the French Bank faces direct competition with UniCredit, which "is moving on with Azimut to re-create an internal AuM earnings engine power." This goes at the expense of Amundi. As a reminder, Crédit Agricole Group has a 69.2% equity stake in the asset management company. On the capital remuneration, and still related to the CET 1 ratio, both UC and ISP have higher yields (combining dividend payments and buyback). Crédit Agricole is not moving on with share repurchase and is yielding 7.63%. ISP capital return is set between 11-12% in 2025, and UC offers a similar double-digit return.

Valuation

Following the Q2 results, our forecasts are broadly unchanged. As a reminder, we have already increased our 2025 forward earnings estimates with a net profit forecast of €6 billion and an EPS of €2.05. This assumes a normalized cost of risk of 40 basis points (the company achieved 32 basis points in Q2) and a better cost/income ratio. Valuing the company aligned with its EU peers at a 7x P/E target, we confirm our €14.2 per share target price. At the time of writing, the bank trades at €13.86 per share. For this reason, we reiterate our neutral rating. Looking at the peers, Crédit Agricole RoTE is lower. In Q2, the RoTE was 15.4%, while UC was almost 20%. Within the French banking environment, we still prefer Société Générale, which now trades at 3.5x 2025 P/E, with a TNAV of 0.3x.

Downside Risks

Crédit Agricole risks are already included in our previous coverage (Fig 5). That said, additional downsides include 1) Alpha Associate and Degroof Petercam execution risks, 2) lower than anticipated capital return in light of Basel 4 changes, 3) an equity market deterioration that would weaken Crédit Agricole's trading and AuM solutions, and 4) normalized earnings power of the Ayvens business.

Conclusion

Our team believes the bank has less buffer to remunerate the current shareholders and lower optionality for M&A. Despite a supportive H1, Crédit Agricole's valuation looks full. Our neutral rating is then confirmed.

