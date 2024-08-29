EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: After A Tough 2024 To Date, Is It Time To 'Buy The Dip' (Rating Upgrade)

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' Duravyu shows promise as a long-acting therapy for Wet AMD, potentially rivaling Regeneron's Eylea with its six-month dosing frequency.
  • Positive Phase 2 Davio study data boosted EyePoint's stock, but concerns remain about efficacy, financial strength, competition, and patient/physician adoption.
  • A recent NPDR study failure caused a significant stock drop, but upcoming Phase 3 Wet AMD and Phase 2 DME data could provide new catalysts for gains.
  • Despite risks, I upgrade EyePoint to "Buy" due to potential price volatility and multiple upcoming data catalysts that could drive significant gains.

Eyesight exam

bluecinema/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview: Promise Of Durasert - Long-Acting Therapy Emerges As Potential Eylea Rival

At the end of May 2023, I gave EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) stock a "Buy" rating, suggesting that the company and its long-acting Durasert

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
12.14K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EYPT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EYPT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EYPT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EYPT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News