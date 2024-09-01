8vFanI

If you're looking for global infrastructure exposure to high-yield assets, the abrdn Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) can fill the bill - ~47% of its holdings are in non-North American-based entities.

Fund Profile:

ASGI is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, a CEF, whose objective is to seek to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. It's a somewhat new CEF, having IPO'd in July 2020.

It has $519M in net assets, ~25M shares outstanding. Daily average volume is 130K, and there's no leverage used.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Upcoming Acquisition:

ASGI's board announced on 8/22/24 that shareholders of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) (“MFD” or the “Acquired Fund”), have approved the proposed reorganization into ASGI (“Reorganization”) which is expected to close at the close of business on September 20, 2024. All shares of MFD are expected to cease trading on the NYSE as of the market close on September 20, 2024, and MFD shareholders will be issued newly issued shares of ASGI. (ASGI site)

ASGI's management feels that this acquisition/reorganization will benefit both funds' shareholders by creating economies of scale, liquidity, and marketability of the fund.

Dividends:

At its 8/29/24 price of $19.31, ASGI's forward dividend yield is 12.43%, considerably higher than its trailing yield of 9.84%.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

ASGI's monthly dividend has increased from $.12 to $.20 over the last 12 months, with two $.01/share decreases along the way.

This increase was a result of the board increasing the distributions from a fixed $.12/month to an annualized distribution rate on NAV of 9% in December 2023. The board then further increased it to 12% beginning in May 2024.

The fund intends to maintain the increased Managed Distribution Policy rate for at least 12 months, (it should run until at least May 2025), unless there's a significant, unforeseen change in market conditions.

cfcnt

ASGI's fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. It benefited from a big $315M increase in net assets in fiscal 2023 due to a share issuance. $5M in NII and $25M in net realized gains amply covered the $26.5M in fiscal 2023 distributions.

For the six-month, semi-annual period ending 3/31/24, the $1.4M in NII and $5.9M in net realized gains were at a much lower, pro-rated level vs. fiscal year 2023, while distributions increased to $20.67M.

For the sake of comparison, if you double that $20.67M amount, in order to equal a 12-month total, it would be ~$41M, ~60% higher than fiscal 2023's $26.5M in payouts.

Net change in unrealized appreciation, however, swung from a ~$22M decline in fiscal 2023 to a $55M gain in the semi-annual period ending 3/31/24, which resulted in a $42M gain in assets.

ASGI semi-annual report

Holdings:

Industrials, with a 33% weighting, and utilities, with a 30.3% weighting, remain ASGI's two top sectors by far. They're trailed distantly by communication services, real estate, materials, and tech, with other sectors comprising 14.3% of the portfolio:

ASGI site

North American holdings form a 53.2% majority of the portfolio, with ~48% exposure to the US; followed by Europe ex-UK, at 22.2%, Latin America, 7.5%, Asia Pacific ex-Japan, at 7.1%, the UK, at 4.5%, Africa and Middle East, at 2.6%, and Japan, at 1.5%.

ASGI site

ASGI's top 10 holdings comprised 25.3% of its portfolio, as of 7/31/24. Its top holding, railroad company Norfolk Southern (NSC), is up 21% over the past year, while American Tower (AMT) is up 23%, and NextEra Energy (NEE) is up 18.5%.

ASGI site

Risks:

Management explains the various risks associated with investing ASGI on pages 21-23 of its semi-annual report. Currency exchange risk is certainly a potential risk when investing in international equities.

Performance:

ASGI has slightly lagged the equity CEF industry over the past month and quarter. It has also lagged its industry and the S&P 500 over the past year on a price and total return basis, and so far, in 2024.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Looking back further shows ASGI outperforming the Global Income CEF category on a price and NAV basis over the past three years. It has also outperformed it on a price basis over the past one-year period, while outperforming on both a price and NAV basis over the past three-month and six-month periods.

cfcnt

Valuations:

Buying CEFs at a deeper than historic discount to NAV/share can be a useful strategy. NAV/share values are calculated after each market close.

At its 8/20/24 price of $19.07, ASGI was trading at an 8.93% discount to its 8/28/24 closing NAV/share of $20.94. While that seems like an attractive discount, it's not as deep as the one-year average 12.67% discount, or the three-year average 13.18% discount.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

At its 8/29/24 intraday price of $19.31, ASGI was ~3% below its 52-week high of $19.87 and ~29% above its 52-week low of $14.96. The May dividend policy increase pushed the shares up from ~$16.60 in mid-April, all the way to $19.00-plus in mid-May.

While the MFD acquisition will increase ASGI's asset base, we rate it a Hold for now, only because of seasonal timing - we may see deeper discounts in the volatile month of September, which could offer you a better entry price.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.