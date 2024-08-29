PDD Holdings: Things Could Get Worse

Aug. 29, 2024
Summary

  • PDD Holdings' Q2 earnings show strong growth, but management warns of future challenges, increased investments, and lower profitability.
  • Intensifying competition from Alibaba, Amazon, and others, coupled with a weakening Chinese economy, threatens PDD's market share and growth.
  • Political scrutiny in China, the US, and Europe could lead to restrictive regulations and tariffs, impacting PDD's revenues and profit margins.
  • Given these risks, I think investors are right to sell PDD stock, as the company's best days may be behind it.

In any other world, PDD Holdings’ (NASDAQ:PDD) Q2 earnings report on Monday would have been a cause for celebration: +86% y-o-y revenue growth (slightly below consensus estimates, but who’s complaining?); +156% operating profit growth, and +144% earnings growth.

Hidden Gems Research seeks to find high-quality companies that are otherwise overlooked by the wider market and consequently trading below what I think is their fair value. I conduct deep fundamental research, analyzing business models, industry dynamics, and competitive landscapes to separate true gems from "value traps." I am sector and trend agnostic, and are unafraid to take contrarian, even controversial views. I target a 1-3 year holding period for my investment ideas and typically have a position in the companies I write about. Hidden Gems is a former hedge fund analyst who has spent 10 years covering US and global small-/mid-caps. My ideas have generated an average annual return of 25 percent. Past investment successes include semiconductor manufacturers in Taiwan and Thailand that benefited immensely from electronics supply chains shifting out of China; corporate spinoffs that unlocked substantial value from revaluations in the US and UK; and medical testing providers in Europe and Asia that used the COVID testing boom to meaningfully improve their industry positions. I am now contributing to Seeking Alpha to share my ideas and research process with the broader investment community. I welcome and encourage vigorous debate challenging my views and assumptions and am always open to learning something new.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

