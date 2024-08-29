DKosig

Almost everyone has had the conversation at some point. How did we survive or communicate before cell phones? Communication has come a long way in the last 30 years as connectivity has become increasingly more critical to daily life.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) covers the telecommunications segment of the US large-cap equity market. It holds a concentrated portfolio of firms involved in telecom equipment and telecom service providers such as cable television services. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Russell 1000 Telecommunications RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index. This means there is a limit to single security weights at 22.5% and aggregate weight of securities exceeding 4.5% allocation at 45%.

Seeking Alpha

IYZ carries holdings strictly from the communication and technology sectors. Its 23 holdings are rather small compared to many ETFs, and it shows, with over 43% of the portfolio coming from only three companies. With this much influence on the fund, let’s take a look at the three heavyweights.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry. The California-based company also offers data center switching, wireless products, and software management capabilities.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is the world’s second-largest telecommunications company by revenue and the largest by mobile network size. They engage in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) operates as a media and technology company worldwide through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. They are the fourth-largest broadcasting and cable television company in the world by revenue.

Seeking Alpha

Although, these are several of the telecom industry leaders, their performance in the market in the last decade is nothing to write home about. As you can see, CSCO has performed fine, but still not even up to par with the S&P 500. These are the big drivers for IYZ. The reality is they are not doing enough to pull the ETF in the right direction recently.

Seeking Alpha

From a profitability standpoint, the margins are exceptional. The real problem for these companies and IYZ in general is from a growth perspective. Revenue growth has been poor over recent years, and the industry is looking for ways to innovate and improve. Most of the value created in the industry has been captured by companies that are not communications related but have been manufacturing handsets, developing apps, building infrastructure, or providing streaming or other digital services.

Grandview Research

9 out of 10 people in America are smartphones users. The market is there, it just comes down to grabbing the attention of the consumer. The greatest growth avenue for the telecommunications industry is from recent progress in 5G infrastructure. 5G is a faster and more reliable network that telecom companies are looking to perfect in order to propel this industry forward again. Projected growth is massive in the coming years, but I still don’t believe it is enough to consider IYZ a buy yet.

Technology Monitor

IYZ has 232.83 million in AUM and offers a 2.18% dividend yield, which has even declined recently. Interesting to note is the ETF’s lagging performance compared to peers, but the large edge it has in average daily share volume. IYZ presents great liquidity, but the well-known index fund in the industry is not keeping up with competitors.

Seeking Alpha

IYZ has a beta of .86 and is a low-risk investment. The real risk just lies in missing out on gains of deploying your capital to other industry ETF’s, sectors, or investments. A P/E ratio just below 15 shows the ETF is potentially undervalued, but the shortage of past and predicted growth for many companies within IYZ is too concerning. Hold for now and wait to see if the 5G revolution can start to push this ETF in the right direction.