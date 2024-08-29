TravelSky Technology Limited (TSYHY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCPK:TSYHY) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 29, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yu Xiaochun - Board of Secretary
Huang Rongshun - Chairman and General Manager
John Xue - Head of the Finance Department
Yuan Leifeng - HR Department

Conference Call Participants

Xiaofeng Shen - Huatai Securities
Qikun Wu - CICC
Kelvin Lau - DAIWA Capital

Operator

[Foreign language]. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the TravelSky 2024, the interim reports and we will be ready to dial in in a minute, and let's get ready for this conference.

[Foreign language]. The conference offers two participation options via telephone or online, [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

Yu Xiaochun

[Foreign language]. Okay, ladies and gentlemen, esteemed friends from the investment community. Good afternoon. I'm the Board of Secretary of TravelSky Technology Limited, and welcome to the 2024 Interim Results Global Investor Online Conference. The performance materials have already been sent to you via email prior to the meeting, so please check your email for Rose's information. We look forward to your questions and a fruitful exchange.

[Foreign language]. So first, please allow me to introduce the company's representatives attending today's meeting, Mr. Huang Rongshun, Chairman and the General Manager, Mr. Li Jinsong, Vice General Manager and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Yuan Leifeng, Vice General Manager; Mr. Xi Sheng, Director of the Board Office; Mr. Chen Pong, Director of the Strategic Development and Reform Department; Mr. Yu Hui, Director of the Marketing and Corporate Management Department, Mr. Yuan Leifeng, Director of the Human Resource Department; Mr. Jin Song Li, Director of the Finance Department; and Mr. John Xue, Director of the Technology Management Department; and Madam Liu Jun, Vice Director of the Board Office; Madam Shengying Jie, Investor Relations Manager; and Mr. Li Tung Bo, Accounting Manager of the Finance Department and along with colleagues from the Board Office, the Finance Department and the Capital Operations and Innovation Business Department.

About TSYHY Stock

