Lackluster conditions in many industrial and consumer end-markets continue to be a challenge for many specialty chemical companies, and H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is no exception. Despite some impressive bright spots in the business, pricing leverage has reversed and volume growth of 3% isn’t all that impressive relatively to underlying industrial production.

Even so, the shares have risen about 6% since my last update, modestly outperforming the broader industrial space and Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY), as well as Element Solutions (ESI) (not a great comp, but leveraged to some similar trends in electronics), but underperforming Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY).

Given lukewarm business trends (slightly weaker revenue and margin growth guidance absent a recent acquisition), and a “meh” valuation, I still don’t have particularly strong feelings about H.B. Fuller one way or the other. I’m not wild about the reliance on M&A to drive top-line growth, but then I am encouraged by some of the recent developments in Engineering Adhesives and valuation isn’t unreasonable on an EV/EBITDA basis.

Looking Back At Fiscal Q2 Earnings

It’s been a little while since H.B. Fuller reported earnings, but the results are still relevant to the investment case, particularly in light of recent reports from other adhesives and specialty chemical companies that offer a little more context for those results.

Revenue rose 2% as reported, but came in flat on an organic basis, with volume growth of over 3% offset by weaker pricing. Pricing was meaningfully impacted by the fact that many of the company’s contracts are indexed to commodity prices and these prices had been weakening in late 2023 and early 2024.

Gross margin improved by 220bp on a reported and adjusted basis (to 30.8% and 31.1%, respectively), and adjusted EBITDA rose 10%, with margin up 120bp to 17.1%. Operating income rose almost 12%, with margin up 120bp to 17.1%, and segment profits rose by more than 10% (with margin up 90bp to 12.3).

All told, this was basically an in-line quarter in terms of overall revenue, while EBITDA was about 2.5% better, but there were some interesting moving parts. For starters, I expected a more even balance between price/mix and volume, so seeing the volume strength and price weakness was interesting.

Looking at comps, Henkel posted 2.6% organic growth for its Adhesives business in the second quarter, with first half EBIT margin of 17% versus 11% operating margin for H.B. Fuller. Arkema posted 2% growth in its Adhesives business, with an EBITDA margin of 15.4%. 3M (MMM) posted “mid-single-digit” growth for its industrial adhesives business.

Business Breakdown

Hygiene, Health, and Consumable (or HHC) posted nearly 5% organic contraction for the quarter, which was a few percentage points worse than I’d expected on more price pressure. Consumer spending remains pressured in some categories, and trading-down is still an issue (pushing OEMs to ask for lower-cost reformulations), though hygiene is improving somewhat. Segment EBITDA was flat (with margin up 50bp to 16.6%), and I’d though that margin could break 17%.

Engineering Adhesives, though, was stronger than I’d expected with nearly 3% organic growth on mid-single-digit volume growth. Here too volumes were stronger and pricing weaker than I’d expected, while 13% EBITDA growth (margin up 160bp to 18.4%) was better than I’d expected (I was looking for mid-17%’s.

Last and not least, Construction saw over 7% growth, better than I’d expected, with double-digit volume growth driven by a strong construction season. Roofing was up 20%, which I find interesting given the results from companies like RPM (RPM) – not direct rivals, but still drawing from the same “pool” of available business. Margins were about what I expected here (15%, up 90bp on 24% EBITDA growth) despite the overshoot on revenue.

Gains In Engineering Adhesives Could Set The Stage For Betting Volumes, And Commodity Price Moves Could Help Pricing

All of the businesses showed volume growth this quarter, the first time that’s happened since 2022, but I’m most interested in the results from the Engineering Adhesives business.

While the overall recovery in electronics has been spotty and inconsistent, management described their electronics business as “growing like crazy” due to not only recovering demand, but share growth as the company leverages its strong presence in China. Management also called out autos, where the company is “aggressively” taking share and where double-digit volume growth is absolutely well ahead of underlying building growth that was barely positive in the second quarter. Glass, too, is benefiting from innovative product introductions that are driving share towards H.B. Fuller.

Looking ahead, I expect further strength in electronics, as I believe consumer demand will continue to improve, albeit at an inconsistent pace. I also expect the clean energy business to improve, though likely not until 2025 with a lot of project plans on hold until after the election. Aerospace is an easy call for further growth, with H.B. Fuller leveraging underlying unit volume growth and some new content wins. The auto business is a harder call – clearly market share growth can drive volumes here, but I don’t want to get too bullish in the face of a softening production environment.

Pricing could be an interesting driver to watch in the second half of the year. Management commented that 80% of its raw materials were seeing flat or increasing prices, and with so many indexed contracts (particularly in HHC), that could set the stage for some pricing leverage. What I’ll be curious to see, though, is how that interplays with margins, particularly as management has been working on efficiency efforts to improve margin leverage.

The Outlook

Management is only looking for organic growth of about 1% at the midpoint now, and I would expect HHC volumes could remain weak and that there could be some downside risk in Engineering in the short term due to weakness in renewable energy, general industrial, and wood/composites. I also expect Construction to come off these seasonally boosted volume highs.

I’m looking for 2.5% reported revenue growth this year, which basically has me in step with the Street. I’m looking for re-acceleration to 5%+ growth next year and into FY’26 on end-market recoveries, and I’m looking for long-term revenue growth of around 4%.

On the margin side, I think management’s 20%+ EBITDA target is unlikely to happen over the next three years, and I think five years could be a stretch too. The company is making structural cost improvements and improved operating leverage will help, but it’s worth remembering that the trailing average is about 15%, so 18%+ margin in FY’25 and FY’26 is already a meaningful improvement.

I’m expecting free cash flow margin to improve slowly from the mid-single-digits toward the high single-digits over time, driving better than 6% FCF growth. It is perhaps worth debating whether M&A should actually be included as part of capex here, as the company has spent around $2.5B on M&A over the last decade (against $27.9B in cumulative revenue). Growth by M&A can be valid, particularly in fragmented industries like adhesives where the top three players hold less than a third of the market, but it can be a riskier way to grow.

Discounted cash flow doesn’t provide a particularly appealing fair value (a mid-single-digit implied long-term annualized return), but margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA is a little more favorable. H.B. Fuller isn’t exceptionally profitable, but can still support a 10.5x forward EBITDA multiple, and that leads me to a nearly $90 fair value. If I use ’25 numbers (instead of 12-month), I can get to about $100, but I’d call that the bull-case outlook.

The Bottom Line

I’m encouraged by the information that management provided on the Engineering Adhesives business, but not enough to put this at the top of my buy list today. I do think H.B. Fuller’s major markets will be generally stronger in FY’25, and I see more room for margin leverage, but I think the share price captures a lot of that already.