H.B. Fuller Bumping Along, But Share Growth In Engineering Markets Is Encouraging

Aug. 29, 2024 9:18 PM ETH.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Stock
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.95K Followers

Summary

  • H.B. Fuller faces challenges in multiple industrial and consumer markets, with modest volume growth and weaker pricing impacting overall performance and leading to weak near-term organic growth.
  • Engineering Adhesives has some interesting drivers under the surface, including strong share growth in electronics, autos, and glass driven by innovation.
  • Management relies heavily on M&A to augment growth, and while that presents ongoing execution/integration risks, it could also offer upside to my 4% long-term revenue growth estimate.
  • Valuation is reasonable on an EV/EBITDA basis and FY'25 should be a better year, but the current share price already reflects much of the anticipated future growth and margin leverage.
Car foil

Group4 Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Lackluster conditions in many industrial and consumer end-markets continue to be a challenge for many specialty chemical companies, and H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is no exception. Despite some impressive bright spots in the business, pricing leverage has reversed and volume growth

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.95K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FUL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FUL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FUL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News