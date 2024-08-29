Dell Q2: AI Servers Will Likely Represent 15% Of Revenue Soon, Upgrade To 'Strong Buy'

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • Upgraded Dell to 'Strong Buy' with a one-year target price of $190, driven by rapid growth in AI-optimized servers and networking portfolio.
  • Dell's AI server revenue surged to 12.4% of total revenue, with a record $3.8 billion backlog, highlighting strong growth potential.
  • Anticipate 14% revenue growth in FY24, primarily from AI servers, with normalized revenue growth projected at 9.3% from FY25 onwards.
  • A strategic divestiture of SecureWorks could yield $400 million for AI initiatives, aligning with Dell's focus on AI solutions.
Dell Computers Sign

Thinglass

I initiated a ‘Buy’ rating for Dell (NYSE:DELL) in May 2024, highlighting the growth potential of AI-optimized server and networking portfolio. Dell released its Q2 result on August 29th after the bell, reporting a 79.5% year-over-year growth

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.56K Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DELL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DELL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DELL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DELL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News