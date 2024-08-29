ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Deutsche Bank Technology Conference August 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gina Mastantuono - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Brad Zelnick

Welcome back, everybody. You guys know me. I'm Brad Zelnick with the Software team here at Deutsche Bank. Thank you once again for being with us here at the 2024 Tech Conference in this amazing venue. For this session, really truly delighted to be joined by Gina Mastantuono, Chief Financial Officer of ServiceNow.

Format of this presentation, it's going to be a fireside chat. I've got a number of prepared questions that we're going to go through. And hopefully, we're going to come away a lot smarter and even more excited about ServiceNow.

Gina, welcome.

Gina Mastantuono

Hopefully. Thank you so much. Great to be here. Thank you all for being here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brad Zelnick

Excellent. Maybe just to kick it right off, ServiceNow has shown impressive durable growth at scale, particularly when many other software companies are showing more susceptibility to the environment that we're in, which is clearly very tough. What is it about the opportunities in front of ServiceNow, how does the company -- that enables the company to execute and maintain 20%-plus growth?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes, I think it's a few things. So, first of all, our focus, our customer obsession shines through every single day. And that starts with innovation and ends with not closing a deal, but getting customers to value as quickly as possible and so innovation is the bellwether of who we are.

And I think ServiceNow, with our intelligent platform that really drives business transformation, is purpose-built for the moment that we're talking about, right, and that we're in. And I know at some point, we'll talk about Gen AI, so I'm not going to jump

