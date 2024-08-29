Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 29, 2024 10:00 PM ETAurora Mobile Limited (JG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.95K Followers

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2024 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rene Vanguestaine - Investor Relations
Shan-Nen Bong - Chief Financial Officer
Weidong Luo - Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Aurora Mobile Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host today, Rene Vanguestaine. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Rene Vanguestaine

Hello?

Shan-Nen Bong

Rene, go ahead.

Rene Vanguestaine

Shan-Nen, we can start?

Shan-Nen Bong

Yes, yes, go to the forward-looking statement.

Rene Vanguestaine

Heidi, go ahead. Hello, thank you. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us today. Aurora Mobile's earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on the IR website at ir.jiguang.cn.

On the call today are Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Guangyan Chen, General Manager. Following their prepared remarks, they will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, which are difficult to predict and may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Further information regarding these and

Recommended For You

About JG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JG

Trending Analysis

Trending News